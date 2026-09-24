New Guidebook AUTISM 1ST Offers Families A Compassionate Alternative To Fixing Autism

Autism 1st from Chaos to Conduction: A Guidebook for the ASD Parent & Provider just released and is available for sale now. This book is full of vivid metaphors and illustrations by Patrick Sheehan.

Louisville clinician J. R. Heiderscheit's debut book climbs Amazon bestseller charts as author prepares to appear at Louisville Maker Faire October 17

- Dr. Stephen ShoreLOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- At a time when autism support often centers on making neurodivergent individuals conform to neurotypical norms, Louisville-based clinician J. R. Heiderscheit is offering local families a different path, and readers are responding. His new guidebook, AUTISM 1ST from Chaos to Conduction: A Guidebook for the ASD Parent & Provider, debuted as the #1 New Release in Experimental Psychology on Amazon, #1 in Adolescent Psychiatry, and ranks in the top five in Child Psychiatry, just days after its release.Drawing on more than 15 years of family-centered psychotherapy with children and families navigating autism spectrum disorder (ASD), Heiderscheit introduces the AUTISM 1ST model, a structured, compassionate psychoeducational framework built as an autism-centered system of care for families, caregivers, educators, and providers. Rather than asking individuals with ASD to conform to neurotypical systems, the model encourages families and communities to build environments that honor neurodivergent ways of thinking and functioning. Using accessible metaphors, visual illustrations, and practical tools, the book translates complex neurological and emotional concepts into guidance parents and providers can apply immediately.At the heart of the book are seven actionable "Tools of Conduction," designed to foster routine, structure, self-regulation, communication, emotional safety, and long-term resilience across home, school, and community settings."If you've met one person with autism, you've met one person with autism," Heiderscheit says, citing the well-known observation from Dr. Stephen Shore. A reminder, he says, that no single framework fits every autistic experience, which is why AUTISM 1ST is built to adapt rather than prescribe.The book's illustrations, created by Louisville artist Patrick Sheehan, bring the AUTISM 1ST model's concepts and metaphors to life visually, helping make complex ideas approachable for parents, caregivers, and children alike.Key highlights of the book:An autism-centered approach that redefines success beyond neurotypical expectationsPractical psychoeducation tools for parents, caregivers, and providersClear explanations of sensory sensitivity, dysregulation, masking, and neuroplasticityStrategies for creating predictable, supportive systems that promote emotional regulation and resilienceA family-centered framework that strengthens collaboration across home, school, and community environmentsOriginal illustrations by local Louisville artist Patrick SheehanUpcoming Appearance in LouisvilleHeiderscheit will bring AUTISM 1ST to the public on October 17 at the Louisville Maker Faire, held at the University of Louisville, where he will meet with local families, discuss the AUTISM 1ST model, and share hands-on tools from the Conduction Toolkit. As a longtime member of the Louisville community, Heiderscheit is currently open to additional local workshop invitations, school and library visits, and book events.About the AuthorJ. R. Heiderscheit is a Licensed Professional Clinical Counselor (LPCC), Licensed Professional Art Therapist (LPAT), and Registered Sandplay Therapy Practitioner (RSP) based in Louisville, Kentucky. For more than fifteen years, he has provided psychotherapy and family-centered psychoeducation for children and families navigating autism spectrum disorder (ASD). His work focuses on developing compassionate, sustainable interventions that improve quality of life, resilience, and community inclusion for neurodivergent individuals.About the IllustratorPatrick Sheehan is an award-winning artist based in Louisville, Kentucky. A talented illustrator, Patrick spent much of his career in the advertising industry before a career transition gave him the opportunity to pursue his artistic talent full time. Since then, he has been prolific in creating murals and works of art across the country, with projects in Louisville, Chicago, and Sanibel Island, among others. Patrick's work spans both private and public commissions, bringing his distinctive style and storytelling ability to a wide range of spaces and audiences. The illustrations for AUTISM 1ST from Chaos to Conduction mark Patrick's first venture into book illustration. He considers the opportunity to bring this book to life through his artwork both a privilege and a deeply meaningful addition to his artistic journey.AUTISM 1ST from Chaos to Conduction is available now on Amazon.For media inquiries, review copies, interviews, workshop bookings, or book events, please contact:...

Janan Sarwar

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New Guidebook AUTISM 1ST Offers Families a Compassionate Alternative to "Fixing" Autism News Provided By Global Bookshelves International September 24, 2026, 10:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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