Comment On Spectrum Business, Spectrum AI Accelerator: Industry Analyst Jeff Kagan

Industry Analyst

Tech Analyst Jeff Kagan Discusses Spectrum Business and Its Growing Focus on AI

- Jeff KAGAN Industry AnalystNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Industry Analyst Jeff Kagan attended the Spectrum Business Industry Analyst briefing and shares the following thoughts and commentary.Kagan says Spectrum Business has begun an ongoing dialogue with the industry analyst community through a series of monthly briefings. He believes maintaining regular communication with analysts can help companies explain their strategies, share information and participate in the broader marketplace conversation.“The industry is going through a major transformation,” Kagan says.“Industry leadership will depend in part on how clearly companies communicate their growth strategies, explain what they are doing today and provide insight into what is coming next and how they intend to lead.”Kagan says it will be interesting to watch how the industry develops and changes in new directions, and how companies position themselves differently as those changes take place.Business services including Internet and broadband, wireless, data, streaming and pay TV remain important segments of the communications industry. At the same time, Kagan says artificial intelligence is becoming an increasingly important growth opportunity.“AI has not yet received as much attention from this community as some other areas,” Kagan says.“However, I believe AI will most definitely become an exceptional growth opportunity and challenge over the coming years.”Large business customers will use network and AI technologies in increasingly sophisticated ways, while smaller businesses that may not have dedicated technology or AI staffs can also benefit from these and other necessary services.Spectrum AI AcceleratorSpectrum Business is expanding its focus on AI through Spectrum AI Accelerator, an enterprise-level group of AI services designed to help business customers deploy and scale AI.Kagan says the offering brings together high-capacity transport, network planning and network operations to support businesses as they adopt and expand AI technologies.Spectrum Business serves a broad range of business and institutional customers, including companies, universities, governments and other organizations.Kagan says the combination of connectivity, networking and AI services could become increasingly important as organizations of all sizes look for ways to incorporate AI into their operations.“The industry is changing rapidly, and AI will be an important part of that transformation,” Kagan says.“It will be interesting to watch how Spectrum Business and the broader industry continue to evolve as AI becomes a larger part of the business technology landscape.”About Jeff KaganJeff Kagan is an Industry Analyst, Strategic Advisor, Tech Influencer, and Columnist who follows the companies and technologies transforming business and society, including AI, wireless communications, telecommunications, broadband, pay TV, IoT and related technology sectors.As a well-known Tech Analyst, Kagan advises CEOs and senior leadership teams navigating the AI era. He has written thousands of columns and articles translating technology trends into practical business insights.Companies interested in speaking with Jeff Kagan are invited to send an email inquiry.Media: This commentary may be used in coverage of this story.Contact:Jeff KaganEmail:...Website:LinkedIn:X:# # #

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Comment on Spectrum Business, Spectrum AI Accelerator: Industry Analyst Jeff Kagan News Provided By Jeff Kagan September 24, 2026, 10:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology, Telecommunications



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