NEPTUNE's BAR & GRILL RISES AGAIN ON MAIN STREET: PHILIP SIMONETTA ANNOUNCES GRAND OPENING FOR OCTOBER 9, 2026

After Renovation

Before Renovation

Philip Simonetta being dubbed "The Wolf Of Main Street"

45 DAYS. ONE VISION. A COMPLETE REBUILD OF A MAIN STREET DESTINATION.

DAYTONA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- After just 45 days of construction, renovation, licensing, inspections and preparation, Neptune's Bar & Grill, located at 415 Main Street in Daytona Beach, is ready to open its doors to the public.

Owner and operator Philip Simonetta will officially celebrate the Grand Opening of the newly transformed Neptune's Bar & Grill on Friday, October 9, 2026.

What began as the acquisition of a Main Street property has quickly become one of Simonetta's most aggressive business and redevelopment projects to date.

“We don't just open businesses, we build destinations,” said Simonetta.“That is exactly what we set out to do with Neptune's. In 45 days, we completely transformed this property, worked through the licensing and inspection process, built the operation from the ground up and created a new vision for what Neptune's can become on Main Street.”

45 DAYS. A COMPLETE TRANSFORMATION.

The past 45 days have involved an extraordinary amount of work to prepare Neptune's for its next chapter.

Simonetta and his team have undertaken extensive renovations and improvements throughout the property, including:

* Installation of five new HVAC units

* Extensive cleaning and restoration throughout the building

* Acid-washing and sealing of floors

* Installation of new commercial kitchen equipment

* Installation of new Pepsi beverage equipment

* Installation of new beer lines and beverage systems

* Electrical, mechanical and infrastructure improvements

* Interior repairs and finishing

* Exterior painting and improvements

* New fencing and property improvements

* New signage and branding

* Parking and exterior site preparation

* Bar and kitchen preparation

* Final cleaning and operational setup

* Employee recruitment and training

* Health, building and regulatory inspections

* Acquisition and completion of required operating licenses and approvals

The City of Daytona Beach has also recognized the investment being made at the property. The city's commercial improvement program approved a $50,000 Commercial Improvement Incentive, with the city reporting an estimated $77,300 investment associated with improvements at the property, including the replacement of five HVAC units.

LICENSED, INSPECTED AND READY TO OPEN

While the physical transformation was taking place, Simonetta and his team were simultaneously working through the licensing, permitting and inspection process required to reopen the establishment.

In only 45 days, the team coordinated with the appropriate City of Daytona Beach, Volusia County and State of Florida agencies, completed required applications and documentation, prepared the facility for inspection and worked through the requirements necessary to bring Neptune's back into operation.

The successful completion of the required health inspection represented another major milestone for the project.

For Simonetta, completing the process in 45 days was about more than opening the doors.

It was about proving that the vision could become reality.

MORE THAN A BAR

The new Neptune's Bar & Grill is being designed as a year-round destination for Daytona Beach residents, visitors, motorcycle enthusiasts, live-music fans and tourists.

The concept combines food, beverages, entertainment and community events while embracing the history and energy of Daytona Beach's legendary Main Street.

Neptune's will feature a weekly entertainment schedule including live music, DJs, karaoke, open mic, comedy and college nights as well as industry events, along with special and private events throughout the year.

The property will also serve as a destination during Daytona Beach Bike Week and Daytona Beach Biketoberfest, welcoming motorcycle riders, visitors and media from around the country.

INVESTING IN MAIN STREET

Simonetta has made the revitalization of Main Street part of his broader vision for Neptune's.

His message is straightforward:

Invest in the property.

Invest in the business.

Invest in the employees.

Invest in Main Street.

Invest in Daytona Beach.

The project represents Simonetta's commitment to becoming part of the Daytona Beach business community and creating a destination that operates year-round rather than only during major events.

“I didn't come to Daytona Beach just to open another bar,” said Simonetta.“I came here to build something. I want Neptune's to be a place people are proud to bring their friends, their families and their guests. I want people walking down Main Street to see investment, energy, entertainment and opportunity.”

THE SIMONETTA VISION

Simonetta brings extensive experience in real estate, business development, education, construction and hospitality to the Neptune's project.

He is the owner of Pier 21 Realty, The Florida Real Estate School by Pier 21 Realty, Simonetta's Brick Oven Pizza Bus, and Neptune's Bar & Grill. He is also a licensed Florida real estate broker, mortgage loan originator and former hospitality owner/operator of Pearly Baker's Alehouse in Easton, Pennsylvania.

Neptune's represents the next phase of Simonetta's expansion into Daytona Beach.

GRAND OPENING - OCTOBER 9, 2026

NEPTUNE'S BAR & GRILL

415 Main Street

Daytona Beach, Florida 32118

GRAND OPENING

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 9, 2026

After 45 days of rebuilding, renovation, licensing, inspections and preparation, the doors will officially open on a new chapter for Neptune's and Main Street Daytona Beach.

A NEW NEPTUNE'S.

A NEW CHAPTER.

A NEW ENERGY ON MAIN STREET.

PHILIP SIMONETTA

NEPTUNE'S BAR & GRILL LLC

+1 844-474-3721

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NEPTUNE'S BAR & GRILL RISES AGAIN ON MAIN STREET: PHILIP SIMONETTA ANNOUNCES GRAND OPENING FOR OCTOBER 9, 2026 News Provided By NEPTUNE'S BAR & GRILL LLC September 24, 2026, 10:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Food & Beverage Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Social Media, Travel & Tourism Industry



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