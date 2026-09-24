Bihar Ministers Condemn Samastipur Incident, Assure Strict Action Against Culprits

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Sep 24 (IANS) Bihar's political atmosphere is charged following the alleged harassment of a young girl in Samastipur, days after a separate incident involving two minor students in Jamui triggered widespread outrage and political criticism of the NDA government.

While Opposition parties have questioned the Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary-led Bihar government's handling of law and order, ruling party leaders have defended the administration's response and assured that strict action will be taken against anyone found involved in such incidents.

Police have arrested suspects in the Samastipur case after a video purportedly showing the alleged harassment surfaced on social media.

Senior JD(U) leader and Bihar Minister Shravan Kumar condemned the alleged misconduct involving the female student in Samastipur, describing the incident as deeply distressing.

Kumar said the incident was difficult to condemn in words and asserted that the government would take the strictest possible action against individuals found responsible for such acts.

He said efforts would also be made to create greater social awareness and encouraged women to speak out against such incidents.

On the shooting of former Patna Municipal Councillor Anil Yadav, Kumar said the government was aware of the incident and that the perpetrators would be identified and dealt with firmly.

Responding to the RJD's demand for President's Rule in Bihar, Kumar said Opposition leaders were entitled to express their views but described the incidents as tragic and said the government's focus was on taking action against those responsible.

Responding to Tejashwi Yadav's allegation that people belonging to a particular caste were being targeted, Kumar said anyone involved in criminal activity would face scrutiny and legal action.

He maintained that criminals should not be identified on the basis of caste or religion and cited the action taken in the Jamui case as an example of the government's approach.

The minister said similar action would be taken in other cases if investigations establish the involvement of suspects.

Commenting on the Samastipur incident, Bihar Education Minister Mithilesh Tiwari also condemned the alleged misconduct and said the government would deal firmly with any incident involving women or girls.

“If any such incident involving girls or women occurs in Bihar, the government will deal with it firmly. The women of Bihar are the pride of the state, and the administration will take strict action against anyone who compromises their dignity,” Tiwari said.

Meanwhile, VIP chief Mukesh Sahani criticised the Bihar government over the incidents in Jamui and Samastipur.

Sahani alleged that the fear of law and order had diminished in the state and accused the Samrat Choudhary government of being more focussed on defending itself than addressing public concerns.

He also criticised the government's handling of the situation amid the ongoing flood situation in parts of Bihar, arguing that people were facing difficulties while the administration was engaged in political and celebratory activities.

The remarks have added to the political controversy surrounding the two incidents, with the Opposition continuing to question the state government's law-and-order record and ruling-party leaders maintaining that police action has been swift wherever the accused have been identified.

In Samastipur, police have registered a case and arrested suspects after the purported video surfaced, while the circumstances and identities of all those involved remain under investigation.