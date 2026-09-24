Bigg Boss Kannada 13: Is Emergency Exit Coming? Midweek Elimination Promo Sparks Curiosity

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 13 teases an emotional midweek elimination in its latest promo, with an emergency exit adding a major twist. Here's what the promo reveals about the upcoming episode.

The Bigg Boss house looks like a complete mess right now. Viewers are expressing heavy disappointment over the ongoing drama. Makers plan to drop some shocking twists to fix this boring vibe. Bigg Boss nominated everyone except Sangeetha for eviction this week.

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Contestants are pushing their limits to survive the upcoming midweek elimination. Some housemates pick random fights just for screen space, while others try hard to play the love birds angle. Viewers strongly feel the Bigg Boss team messed up the Season 13 contestant selection.

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The Bigg Boss team plans to kick out three contestants in the third week itself. Three brand new faces will enter the house to spice up the game. Dhanush, Kiran, Kavya, and Aasiya are currently battling it out in the final task to escape the midweek elimination.

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Thandav Ram, Gagan Chinnappa, Jagadish, Soundarya Shetty, Manja, Yashas, Vaishnavi Koundinya, and Likhith are stuck in the nomination zone. Reports suggest Soundarya Shetty, Aasiya, and Dhanush secured safety in the first round. Viewers are eagerly waiting to see which three contestants will pack their bags and who will enter the house.

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Actress Prathama Prasad faced elimination in the very first week. Director Om Prakash Rao left the game midway during the second week due to health issues. Bigg Boss cancelled the second-week nominations because of this sudden exit. Two contestants might take an emergency exit this week, and one more eviction could happen on Sunday.

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