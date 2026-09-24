Delhi SHOCKER! Student Alleges Men In Tata Safari Followed Her, Tried To Drag Her Into Car

A woman student and her friend were allegedly followed by a couple of men travelling in a car, who abused them and tried to drag them into the vehicle in Delhi, with the police arresting two people in the case. The woman - a first-year Master's student from the Hindu College - posted a video recalling the incident on Instagram.

She said in the video that it happened around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, when she and her friend were walking near Mukherjee Nagar in Delhi after going to Vijaynagar Haqiqat Park. A white Tata Safari with two guys in it pulled up next to them and said some things about the two students. "They began abusing us after we told them to stop being bad and leave," she said in the video.

They kept walking, and the men kept following them.

After a short time, the women stopped to record the incident on camera. At that point, the guys got closer and tried to pull them into the car. "When my friend took out the phone, they ran away from there," she said.

The student said that when they went to the Maurice Nagar Police Station to file a report, they were told that the area where the incident happened is not under their control. "I have been to three police stations in the last four to five hours. But they aren't even filing a FIR... My friends and I have been standing here for four hours now. But they still haven't done anything since then. They don't care that I'm all alone here in the middle of the night," she said.

Eventually, a case was filed at the Mukherjee Nagar Police Station based on the student's complaint. Subsequently, two people were arrested.

Investigation traced the car bearing the registration number 'DL11CF4447' to the driver, identified as Naman Anil Kumar. He was accompanied by two to three other people in the car during the incident. According to the woman in the video, the accused is a Faculty of Law student. According to authorities, the police are still looking into the matter.