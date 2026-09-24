Medical Tubing Market Forecasts Growth From $13.40B (2026) To $19.64B By 2031, Profiling Saint-Gobain, Freudenberg Medical, W.L. Gore, TE Connectivity & Nordson

Dublin, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Medical Tubing Market by Material, Application, Structure - Global Forecast To 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global medical tubing market is projected to grow from USD 13.40 billion in 2026 to USD 19.64 billion by 2031, registering a compound annual growth rate of 7.9% during the forecast period. Rising healthcare demand, growth in chronic disease prevalence and continued investment in reliable fluid and gas transfer systems are supporting market expansion.

Additional growth factors include healthcare infrastructure development, the increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgical procedures and stringent patient safety and medical device performance regulations. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry activity, together with demand for single-use and disposable medical devices, is also accelerating the adoption of advanced medical tubing products.

Plastics to Rank as the Second-Largest Material Segment

Plastics are expected to represent the second-largest material segment of the medical tubing market during the forecast period. Demand is supported by their flexibility, chemical resistance, biocompatibility and processing capabilities. Polyvinyl chloride and polyethylene offer high mechanical strength and low moisture absorption, supporting their use across a broad range of medical applications.

Plastic medical tubing is widely used in intravenous infusion systems, blood transfusion lines, fluid delivery systems and disposable medical products. It also supports drug development activities. Large-scale manufacturing capacity, compatibility with sterilization processes and suitability for single-use devices are expected to sustain demand throughout the forecast period.

Single-Lumen Tubing to Hold the Second-Largest Structure Share

Single-lumen tubing is projected to become the second-largest structure segment between 2026 and 2031. Its market position is supported by affordability, reliability, manufacturing efficiency and broad applicability in intravenous infusion systems, drainage systems, respiratory devices and catheterization procedures.

The segment benefits from accessible raw materials, compatibility with multiple production methods and high-volume use in disposable medical devices. Growing procurement of cost-effective single-use products and fluid management solutions is expected to strengthen demand for single-lumen medical tubing.

Catheters and Cannulas to Lead Medical Tubing Applications

Catheters and cannulas are projected to form the largest medical tubing application segment during the forecast period, reflecting their extensive use in routine and critical procedures involving the delivery or removal of drugs, fluids and gases.

Segment growth is being driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising surgical procedure volumes and the shift toward minimally invasive surgery. Advances in catheter and cannula materials and design, higher adoption of single-use tubing products and demand for biocompatible materials are also contributing to market expansion.

North America to Be the Second-Largest Regional Market

North America is expected to rank as the second-largest regional medical tubing market from 2026 to 2031. Its position is supported by developed healthcare infrastructure, early adoption of innovative medical technologies, a strong medical device manufacturing base, increasing healthcare expenditure and demand for minimally invasive procedures.

Regional growth is also linked to the rising incidence of chronic illness, expansion of home healthcare services and regulatory emphasis on patient safety and product quality. The presence of major medical device companies in the United States and Canada, alongside continuing research and development investment and advances in polymer technologies, further supports the North American market.

Competitive Landscape

Major companies covered in the medical tubing market analysis include Saint-Gobain of France; Freudenberg Medical, W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., The Lubrizol Corporation, Nordson Corporation and Teknor Apex of the United States; TE Connectivity of Switzerland; Elkem ASA of Norway; Trelleborg AB of Sweden; and RAUMEDIC AG of Germany.

The competitive assessment examines company profiles, product portfolios, market shares, service offerings, recent developments and growth strategies. It also reviews mergers, acquisitions, product launches and capacity or geographic expansions, as well as emerging startups participating in the medical tubing ecosystem.

Research Scope and Market Segmentation

The medical tubing market report categorizes the industry by material, structure and application:



Material: Plastics, rubbers and specialty polymers.

Structure: Single-lumen tubing, multi-lumen tubing, co-extruded tubing, tapered or bump tubing and braided tubing. Application: Bulk disposable tubing, catheters and cannulas, drug delivery systems and other applications.

The research evaluates market drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges across major regions. Key growth drivers include the expanding geriatric population, rising demand for minimally invasive medical procedures, advances in extrusion technology and stringent quality standards and regulations. Identified restraints include limited material compatibility and environmental and disposal concerns.

Market opportunities include developments in biocompatible and smart materials and increased government expenditure on healthcare infrastructure upgrades and development. High production costs and marketing complexities remain key industry challenges.

The report also provides detailed coverage of upcoming technologies, research and development programs, and medical tubing product and service launches. Market development analysis identifies profitable regional opportunities, while diversification coverage examines new products and services, untapped geographies, recent industry developments and investments.

Research Participant Profile



By company type: Tier 1, 40%; Tier 2, 30%; and Tier 3, 30%.

By designation: Directors, 30%; managers, 20%; and other respondents, 50%. By region: North America, 20%; Europe, 10%; Asia Pacific, 40%; South America, 10%; and the Middle East and Africa, 20%.

Other respondents include sales, marketing and product managers. Tier 1 companies report revenue greater than USD 1 billion, Tier 2 companies report revenue between USD 500 million and USD 1 billion, and Tier 3 companies report revenue below USD 500 million.

Value for Market Participants

The medical tubing market report provides established companies and new entrants with revenue estimates for the overall market and its subsegments. It supports competitive benchmarking, market positioning and go-to-market planning while offering insight into industry demand, regional development and emerging commercial opportunities.

Stakeholders can use the findings to assess competitive strategies, identify potential investment areas and monitor innovation across materials, extrusion technologies, catheter systems, single-use products and smart medical tubing solutions. The analysis also supports evaluation of regulatory, operational and environmental factors likely to influence the global medical tubing market through 2031.



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