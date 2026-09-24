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Medical Robots Market Forecasts Growth From $20.6B (2026) To $41.7B By 2031, Profiling Intuitive Surgical, Stryker, Zimmer Biomet & Medtronic


2026-09-24 06:31:56
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global medical robots market is projected to grow from USD 20.6 billion in 2026 to USD 41.7 billion by 2031, at a 15.1% CAGR. Growth is driven by demand for minimally invasive surgery, healthcare automation, precision procedures, and advances in AI-powered surgical, rehabilitation, radiosurgery, hospital, and pharmacy robots. Robotic systems will hold the largest market share, while surgical robots will lead by type. Ambulatory surgery centers are set for the fastest end-user growth, and Asia Pacific will be the fastest-growing regional market. Key players include Intuitive Surgical, Stryker, Medtronic, and Johnson & Johnson.

Dublin, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Medical Robots Market by Product & Services, Type, End User, and Region - Global Forecasts to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global medical robots market is projected to grow from USD 20.6 billion in 2026 to USD 41.7 billion by 2031, registering a compound annual growth rate of 15.1% during the forecast period. Market expansion is being supported by rising chronic disease prevalence, an expanding geriatric population, higher surgical volumes, and increasing demand for minimally invasive, precision-based procedures.

Advancements in surgical robotics, rehabilitation robotic systems, hospital and pharmacy automation, and non-invasive radiosurgery platforms are improving procedural accuracy, workflow efficiency, medication management, and patient outcomes. These capabilities are accelerating medical robot adoption across hospitals, clinics, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, specialty surgical centers, and rehabilitation facilities.

Healthcare providers are also investing in automation to reduce medication errors and procedural variability, optimize clinical workflows, and address workforce constraints. Growth is expected across developed and emerging economies, although high system and maintenance costs, stringent regulatory requirements, specialized training needs, and patient and provider acceptance may limit adoption.

Robotic Systems to Account for the Largest Product and Service Share

Based on products and services, the medical robots market is segmented into robotic systems, instruments and accessories, and services. Robotic systems are projected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period, reflecting healthcare providers' focus on technologically advanced surgical robots and robotic-assisted platforms.

Demand is further supported by the integration of artificial intelligence, imaging, navigation, and data-driven capabilities. Hospital investments in automation and next-generation platforms are expected to strengthen adoption across surgical, rehabilitation, radiosurgery, and hospital automation applications.

Surgical Robotic Systems Lead the Market by Type

By type, the medical robots market includes surgical robotic systems, rehabilitation robotic systems, radiosurgery robotic systems, hospital robotic systems, and pharmacy robotic systems. Surgical robotic systems accounted for the largest market share in 2025 and are expected to record significant growth as global surgical volumes increase and clinical acceptance expands.

Surgical robotic applications include soft tissue surgery and hard tissue surgery. Soft tissue applications cover general, gynecological, urological, and other surgeries, while hard tissue applications include knee and hip surgery, spine surgery, and additional procedures. Improved surgeon control, enhanced visualization, higher procedural precision, and the continued transition toward minimally invasive surgery are supporting adoption among hospitals and specialty surgical centers.

Ambulatory Surgery Centers Expected to Register the Highest End-User Growth

The market's end users include hospitals and clinics, ambulatory surgery centers, pharmacies, rehabilitation centers, and other healthcare organizations. Ambulatory surgery centers are projected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period as suitable procedures continue shifting from inpatient hospitals to outpatient care environments.

Lower treatment costs, shorter patient stays, faster recovery timelines, and rising demand for efficient, high-quality minimally invasive care are encouraging ambulatory surgery centers to invest in robotic-assisted technologies.

Asia Pacific Positioned as the Fastest-Growing Regional Market

The global medical robots market covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. Regional expansion is being driven by increasing adoption of surgical robots, a large patient pool, rising disposable incomes, and greater willingness to spend on advanced healthcare solutions.

Rapid technology adoption, healthcare-sector advancements, expansion of private healthcare facilities, and government initiatives to improve healthcare infrastructure are also creating opportunities for medical robotics companies across Asia Pacific.

Competitive Landscape and Leading Medical Robotics Companies

Prominent companies in the medical robots market include Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (US), Stryker (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Medtronic (Ireland), Omnicell, LLC (US), Zimmer Biomet (US), Smith & Nephew (UK), Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (US), ARxIUM (Canada), Asensus Surgical (US), Renishaw Plc (UK), ZAP Surgical Systems, Inc. (US), KUKA SE & Co. KGaA (Germany), CMR Surgical (UK), Accuray Incorporated (US), DIH Medical (Switzerland), Johnson & Johnson (US), Cyberdyne Inc. (Japan), Lifeward, Inc. (Israel), Relay Robotics (US), Aethon, Inc. (US), Xenex Disinfection Services, Inc. (US), Stereotaxis, Inc. (US), PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (US), and Globus Medical (US).

Market participants are pursuing organic and inorganic growth strategies, including acquisitions, product launches, geographic expansions, agreements, collaborations, and regulatory approvals. These initiatives are intended to expand product offerings, address unmet customer needs, improve profitability, and strengthen companies' positions in the global medical robots market.

Primary Research Breakdown

  • By supply side: Tier 1 companies, 35%; Tier 2 companies, 40%; and Tier 3 companies, 25%.
  • By designation: C-level executives, 45%; directors, 35%; and other respondents, 20%.
  • By region: North America, 27%; Europe, 25%; Asia Pacific, 30%; Latin America, 8%; and the Middle East and Africa, 10%.

Medical Robots Market Research Coverage

The report examines the medical robots market by product and service, type, end user, and region. It evaluates market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges while assessing competitive conditions for established companies and new entrants. The research also analyzes micro-markets based on growth trends, prospects, and contributions to total industry revenue, with forecasts covering five major geographic regions.

Key market drivers include the aging population, rising incidence of chronic diseases, technological advances, increasing healthcare automation, improving reimbursement conditions, greater healthcare funding and infrastructure investment, and the need to minimize medication errors. Principal restraints include the high cost of robotic systems and stringent regulatory requirements. Opportunities include expansion in emerging markets and novel medical robot applications, while patient and provider acceptance remains a significant industry challenge.

Key Report Benefits

  • Market penetration: Detailed analysis of product portfolios offered by major medical robotics companies across product and service, type, end-user, and regional segments.
  • Product development and innovation: Insights into upcoming technologies, research and development programs, and medical robot product launches.
  • Market development: Analysis of high-growth emerging markets and regional demand for different medical robot solutions.
  • Market diversification: Coverage of solutions, untapped regions, investments, and recent industry developments.
  • Competitive assessment: Evaluation of market shares, corporate strategies, products, distribution networks, and operational capabilities of leading participants.

The report provides approximate revenue estimates for the overall market and its subsegments, helping established companies and new entrants evaluate competitive positioning and develop effective go-to-market strategies. It also enables stakeholders to assess current medical robotics industry conditions and identify opportunities associated with surgical robotics, rehabilitation technology, radiosurgery, pharmacy automation, and hospital automation.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 379
Forecast Period 2026 - 2031
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $20.6 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $41.7 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.1%
Regions Covered Global


Key Topics Covered:
Market Dynamics

  • Drivers
    • Increasing Geriatric Population With Chronic Diseases
    • Technological Advancements in Medical Robotics
    • Growing Need for Automation in Healthcare
    • Favorable Reimbursement Scenario for Surgical Robots From Third-Party Payers
    • Advancements in Healthcare Funding and Infrastructure
    • Rising Need to Minimize Medication and Dispensing Errors
  • Challenges
    • Restraints
      • High Cost of Medical Robotic Systems
      • Stringent Regulatory Requirements and Delays in Product Approvals
    • Need to Ensure Patient and Provider Acceptance
  • Case Studies
    • Case Study Analysis
      • Case Study 1: Dr. Mohit Bhandari Performs World's First Transcontinental Robotic Bariatric Surgery Using Ssi Mantra
      • Case Study 2: Sutter Health Performs First US Robotic Single-Port Nipple-Sparing Mastectomy
      • Case Study 3: St John of God Geelong Expands Access to Advanced Robotic Surgery
  • Industry Trends
    • Porter's Five Forces Analysis
      • Bargaining Power of Suppliers
      • Bargaining Power of Buyers
      • Threat of New Entrants
      • Threat of Substitutes
      • Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
    • Macroeconomic Outlook
      • Introduction
      • GDP Trends and Forecast
      • Trends in Global Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Industry
    • Reimbursement Scenario Analysis
    • Value Chain Analysis
    • Ecosystem Analysis
    • Pricing Analysis
      • Average Selling Price Trend, by Region
      • Average Selling Price Trend of Medical Robots, by Type
    • Trade Analysis
      • Import Data for Hs Code 901890
      • Export Data for Hs Code 901890
    • Key Conferences & Events, 2026-2027
    • Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business
    • Investment and Funding Scenario
    • Impact of 2025 US Tariff on Medical Robots Market
      • Introduction
      • Key Tariff Rates
      • Price Impact Analysis
      • Impact on Country/Region
        • US
        • Europe
        • Asia-Pacific
      • Impact on End-Use Industries
  • Opportunities
    • High Growth Opportunities in Emerging Economies
    • Increased Use of Robotics in Novel Applications

Company Profiles

  • Intuitive Surgical, Inc.
  • Stryker
  • Bd
  • Medtronic
  • Omnicell, Inc.
  • Zimmer Biomet
  • Smith+Nephew
  • Ekso Bionics
  • Arxium
  • Asensus Surgical US, Inc. (Subsidiary of Karl Storz)
  • Renishaw PLC
  • Siemens Healthineers AG
  • Kuka AG
  • Cmr Surgical
  • Accuray Incorporated
  • Dih Medical
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Cyberdyne Inc.
  • Lifeward, Inc.
  • Globus Medical
  • Relay Robotics, Inc.
  • Procept Biorobotics Corporation
  • Aethon, Inc. (Subsidiary of St Engineering)
  • Xenex Disinfection Services Inc.
  • Zap Surgical Systems, Inc.

For more information about this report visit

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