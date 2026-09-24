Smart Meter Market Forecasts Growth From $31.60B (2026) To $50.82B By 2031, Profiling Landis+Gyr, Itron, Sagemcom, Siemens & EDMI

Dublin, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Smart Meter Market by Type, Component, Technology, Communication Technology, End User, and Region - Global Forecast To 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global smart meter market is projected to grow from USD 31.60 billion in 2026 to USD 50.82 billion by 2031, registering a compound annual growth rate of 10.0% during the forecast period. Market expansion is being supported by government programs addressing future electricity demand, carbon reduction targets, renewable energy integration, grid modernization, and improved utility resource management.

Smart meters are becoming increasingly important to electricity and water utilities seeking accurate measurement, automated billing, demand-side management, leakage detection, predictive maintenance, and real-time operational visibility. Wider adoption of Internet of Things technologies, artificial intelligence, edge analytics, and cloud-native utility platforms is also improving system performance and lowering long-term operating costs.

Residential Smart Meter Deployments Record Strong Growth

The residential segment is expected to be the fastest-growing smart meter end-user category. Within the smart water meter market, residential applications also account for the largest share compared with commercial and industrial deployments. Urbanization, water scarcity, regulatory requirements for measurement accuracy, and utility initiatives to reduce non-revenue water are accelerating residential rollouts.

High residential meter volumes can generate substantial cumulative savings while enabling time-of-use programs, tiered billing, real-time consumption applications, and automated leakage detection. Subsidies, public-private partnerships, and smart city programs integrating water data with other municipal services are further supporting adoption. NB-IoT and LoRaWAN networks are gaining traction in densely populated housing environments.

Legacy infrastructure integration and upfront capital expenditure remain deployment challenges. However, declining hardware costs, longer battery life, low-power communications, and analytics-based demand forecasting are expected to sustain residential market growth.

Hardware Remains the Largest Smart Meter Component Segment

By component, the market is divided into hardware and software, with hardware expected to retain the larger share. Key hardware elements include power systems, microcontrollers, sensors, and communication interfaces that support accurate measurement, local processing, secure data buffering, tamper detection, edge analytics, and reliable transmission to head-end systems.

Power optimization extends field life and enables more frequent data reporting, while resilient firmware supports over-the-air updates. Communication options such as NB-IoT, LTE-M, LoRaWAN, cellular IoT, and private LTE or 5G networks improve coverage across urban and remote service territories. Although customer information systems, meter data management systems, and billing platforms are essential to utility operations, hardware reliability remains a key determinant of measurement accuracy, maintenance cycles, and total cost of ownership.

Europe Positioned as the Second-Largest Regional Market

Europe is expected to become the world's second-largest smart meter market during the forecast period. France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK are leading regional expansion through government programs, legislative mandates, and utility investment.

The European Green Deal and Fit for 55 initiative are accelerating grid modernization and energy-efficiency programs aligned with Europe's objective of achieving climate neutrality by 2050. Additional market drivers include stringent emissions limits, large-scale demand-side management projects, increased deployment of distributed energy resources, and funding for smart grid technologies.

Advances in NB-IoT and cellular IoT, stronger interoperability standards, variable pricing programs, and consumer energy-management applications are also supporting smart meter adoption across Europe.

IoT, AI, and Connectivity Innovation Reshape Utility Operations

Smart meter product development is advancing through IoT integration, AI-enabled analytics, and cloud-native platforms. These technologies support real-time monitoring, automated billing, rapid leak identification, anomaly detection, and predictive maintenance. Edge analytics and machine learning can reduce downtime and non-revenue water, while improved sensors increase measurement accuracy and enable multi-parameter monitoring of flow, pressure, and water quality.

Sustainability initiatives are encouraging longer-life batteries, energy-harvesting capabilities, and lower-power firmware. Cybersecurity, interoperability, and over-the-air firmware management have also become core procurement requirements as utilities digitize infrastructure and connect smart meters with broader utility and smart city platforms.

Recent Smart Meter Market Developments



In March 2025, Siemens partnered with CPFL Energia to modernize approximately 1.6 million residential smart meters in Sao Paulo by 2029. The project uses Siemens Gridscale X Meter Data Management software to support smart meter data collection, strengthen grid reliability, and accelerate the digitalization of Brazil's electricity distribution network. In March 2024, Aclara partnered with Utilidata to integrate Utilidata's distributed AI platform into Aclara smart meters. The collaboration is intended to enhance grid operations and improve water resource management through advanced analytics and real-time data processing.

Competitive Landscape

Leading companies operating in the smart meter market include Landis+Gyr of Switzerland, Itron Inc. of the US, Sagemcom of France, Schneider Electric of France, OSAKI Electric Co., Ltd. of Japan, Siemens of Germany, Badger Meter, Inc. of the US, Sensus, a Xylem brand, of the US, Honeywell International Inc. of the US, Aclara, a Hubbell company, of the US, Kamstrup of Denmark, and Wasion Holdings International of China.

The competitive assessment examines company market shares, growth strategies, service portfolios, product developments, and recent strategic initiatives. Competition is increasingly centered on communications flexibility, hardware reliability, cybersecurity, software scalability, interoperability, advanced analytics, and lifecycle cost reduction.

Research Scope and Methodology

The market report defines, analyzes, and forecasts the smart meter market by type, component, technology, communication technology, end user, and region. It provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of market drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, competitive conditions, value-based estimates, and future industry trends.

Primary research included interviews with industry participants, subject-matter experts, C-level executives, managers, consultants, and representatives of key market players. Interview participation was distributed as follows:



By company type: Tier 1, 65%; Tier 2, 24%; and Tier 3, 11%.

By designation: C-level executives, 30%; managers, 25%; and other participants, 45%. By region: North America, 30%; Europe, 20%; Asia Pacific, 25%; Middle East and Africa, 15%; and South America, 10%.

Company tiers were classified using total 2025 revenue. Tier 1 companies generated more than USD 1 billion, Tier 2 companies generated between USD 500 million and USD 1 billion, and Tier 3 companies generated less than USD 500 million.

Report Benefits



Evaluation of the principal drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing smart meter market growth.

Analysis of residential, commercial, and industrial deployment trends.

Coverage of hardware, software, communications, AI, IoT, cybersecurity, and utility analytics developments.

Assessment of regional opportunities, competitive positioning, market diversification, and strategic partnerships. Detailed profiles of leading smart meter companies, including recent developments and key market strategies.

Key Attributes:

