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Companion Animal Diagnostic Market Forecasts Growth From $3.56B (2026) To $5.40B By 2031, Profiling IDEXX Laboratories & Zoetis


2026-09-24 06:31:56
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The companion animal diagnostics market is projected to grow from USD 3.56 billion in 2026 to USD 5.40 billion by 2031, registering an 8.7% CAGR. Growth is driven by rising pet healthcare spending, preventive care, chronic and infectious diseases, and advances in AI, molecular diagnostics, point-of-care testing and automated analyzers. Molecular diagnostics will record the fastest growth, while consumables remain the leading product segment. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing regional market.

Dublin, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Companion Animal Diagnostic Market by Product, Technology, Animal Type, Application, End User - Global Forecast to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global companion animal diagnostics market is projected to grow from USD 3.56 billion in 2026 to USD 5.40 billion by 2031, registering a compound annual growth rate of 8.7%. Market expansion is being supported by rising companion animal populations, increased animal healthcare spending, greater demand for pet insurance, and the veterinary sector's shift toward preventive care and precision medicine.

Veterinary healthcare organizations are adopting sophisticated diagnostic platforms to improve testing accuracy, speed and operational efficiency. Demand is increasing for targeted, data-driven diagnostic solutions that support early disease detection and individualized treatment. AI-powered data analysis, predictive analytics, real-time monitoring and cloud-based systems are also accelerating investment in innovative, high-quality and GMP-compliant diagnostic platforms.

The increasing prevalence of chronic, infectious and age-related diseases among domesticated pets is strengthening demand for rapid and efficient diagnostic services. Veterinary hospitals, clinics and laboratories are increasingly working with specialty diagnostic companies to manage higher case volumes through high-throughput testing, molecular diagnostics and imaging capabilities. Automated analyzers, point-of-care testing and AI-supported interpretation are improving turnaround times, expanding available testing and advancing diagnostic accuracy.

Molecular Diagnostics to Register the Highest CAGR

By technology, molecular diagnostics is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Its growth reflects the need for accurate detection of infectious diseases, genetic disorders and cancers in companion animals. Advances in polymerase chain reaction, next-generation sequencing and liquid biopsy are enabling veterinarians to identify complex conditions that were previously difficult to diagnose. The expanding use of precision veterinary medicine is further increasing demand for diagnostic methods that inform tailored treatment plans.

Consumables Held the Largest Market Share in 2025

By product, consumables accounted for the largest share of the companion animal diagnostics market in 2025. Reagents, test kits and diagnostic strips remain essential to routine procedures performed in veterinary laboratories and animal health centers, including blood testing and urinalysis. The widespread adoption of point-of-care and in-house testing creates recurring demand for these products. Increased testing volumes and the continued transition toward preventive screening are expected to sustain the segment's leading position.

Asia Pacific Forecast to Deliver the Fastest Regional Growth

Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Expansion is being driven by rising pet ownership, increased spending on companion animals, stronger awareness of animal health and improving purchasing power among pet owners. Greater adoption of point-of-care testing and molecular diagnostics is helping address demand for accessible, high-quality services. Investments in veterinary healthcare infrastructure and broader animal insurance coverage are also supporting regional market growth.

Primary Research Interview Breakdown

Supply-side primary interviews were conducted across company types, professional designations and regions:

  • By company type: Tier 1 companies, 60%; Tier 2 companies, 30%; and Tier 3 companies, 10%.
  • By designation: C-level executives, 30%; directors, 50%; and other designations, 20%.
  • By region: North America, 45%; Europe, 15%; Asia Pacific, 25%; Latin America, 10%; and the Middle East & Africa, 5%.

Demand-side primary interviews represented major end users, decision-makers and geographic markets:

  • By end user: Diagnostic laboratories, 45%; veterinary hospitals and clinics, 30%; veterinary research institutes and universities, 15%; and home care settings, 10%.
  • By designation: Veterinary clinicians, 47%; diagnostic laboratory directors and managers, 22%; R&D directors and product development heads, 15%; and others, 16%.
  • By region: North America, 25%; Europe, 24%; Asia Pacific, 25%; Latin America, 11%; and the Middle East & Africa, 15%.

Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Research Coverage

The study evaluates the market by product, technology, application, animal type, end user and region. It estimates market size and growth potential while providing competitive analysis of leading market participants. Coverage includes company profiles, product and business offerings, market strategies, distribution networks, manufacturing capabilities, market shares and recent industry developments.

The report examines major growth drivers, including expansion of the companion animal population, rising pet insurance demand and increased animal healthcare spending. It also assesses restraints such as the high cost of diagnostic devices, stringent regulations and lengthy product approval processes.

Key opportunities include growing demand for rapid tests, portable point-of-care diagnostic instruments, and the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning to enhance disease diagnosis. Market challenges include shortages of veterinary practitioners in emerging economies and barriers preventing smaller clinics from adopting advanced diagnostic systems.

Strategic Value for Market Participants

The report is designed to help established companies, emerging businesses and smaller firms understand companion animal diagnostics market trends and identify opportunities to increase market share. It provides detailed intelligence in five strategic areas:

  • Market dynamics: Analysis of the drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges influencing market growth.
  • Product development and innovation: Insights into upcoming diagnostic technologies and product launches.
  • Market development: Analysis of high-potential emerging markets and companion animal diagnostic product categories across regions.
  • Market diversification: Information on products, untapped geographic markets, investments and recent developments.
  • Competitive assessment: Evaluation of leading companies' market shares, strategies, products, distribution networks and manufacturing capabilities.

As veterinary practices modernize and demand for timely, accurate and personalized animal healthcare increases, molecular diagnostics, point-of-care platforms, consumables, automation, AI and cloud-connected technologies are expected to remain central to the future of the global companion animal diagnostics market.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 575
Forecast Period 2026 - 2031
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $3.56 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $5.4 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.7%
Regions Covered Global


Key Topics Covered:
Market Dynamics

  • Drivers
    • Growth in Companion Animal Population
    • Increasing Demand for Pet Insurance and Growth in Animal Healthcare Expenditure
    • Growing Number of Veterinary Practitioners
    • Increasing Prevalence of Infectious, Parasitic, and Chronic Diseases in Pets
  • Challenges
    • Restraints
      • Rising Pet Care Costs
      • Limited Access to Advanced Veterinary Diagnostic Services in Developing Regions
    • Low Awareness Regarding Preventive Diagnostics Among Pet Owners in Price-Sensitive Markets
    • Regulatory and Reimbursement Limitations in Veterinary Healthcare Diagnostics
  • Case Studies
    • Ngs-Based Liquid Biopsy for Canine Cancer Detection
    • Adoption of AI-Enabled Poc Diagnostic Platform for Parasite Detection
    • Development of Snap 4Dx Plus Test for Rapid Vector-Borne Disease Detection
  • Industry Trends
    • Porter'S Five Forces Analysis
      • Threat of New Entrants
      • Threat of Substitutes
      • Bargaining Power of Suppliers
      • Bargaining Power of Buyers
      • Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
    • Macroeconomic Indicators
      • Introduction
      • GDP Trends & Forecast
      • Trends in Global Healthcare Industry
      • Trends in Global Animal Health Industry
    • Value Chain Analysis
    • Ecosystem Analysis
    • Pricing Analysis
      • Average Selling Price Trend, by Key Player, 2023-2025
      • Average Selling Price Trend, by Region, 2023-2025
        • Average Selling Price Trend of Rapid Test Kits, by Region, 2023-2025
        • Average Selling Price Trend of Elisa/Immunodiagnostic Test Kits & Reagents, by Region, 2023-2025
        • Average Selling Price Trend of Clinical Chemistry Reagents, Clips & Cartridges, by Region, 2023-2025
        • Average Selling Price Trend of Blood Glucose Strips, by Region, 2023-2025
        • Average Selling Price Trend of Hematology Analyzers, by Region, 2023-2025
    • Trade Analysis
      • Trade Data for Hs Code 9018
        • Import Data for Hs Code 9018
        • Export Data for Hs Code 9018
      • Trade Data for Hs Code 3822
        • Import Data for Hs Code 3822
        • Export Data for Hs Code 3822
    • Key Conferences & Events, 2026-2027
    • Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Businesses
    • Investment & Funding Scenario
    • Impact of US Tariffs - Companion Animal Diagnostics Market
      • Introduction
      • Key Tariff Rates
      • Price Impact Analysis
      • Impact on Countries/Regions
      • Impact on End-Use Industries
        • Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics
        • Veterinary Reference Laboratories
        • Veterinary Research Institutes & Universities
        • Home Care Settings
  • Opportunities
    • Growing Demand for Rapid Tests and Portable Instruments for Poc Diagnostics
    • Utilization of AI and ML for Enhanced Disease Diagnosis

Company Profiles

  • Idexx Laboratories, Inc.
  • Antech Diagnostics, Inc.
  • Zoetis Services LLC
  • Fujifilm Corporation
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
  • Biomerieux
  • Bionote
  • Virbac
  • Randox Laboratories Ltd.
  • Indical Bioscience GmbH
  • Shenzhen Mindray Animal Medical Technology Co. Ltd.
  • Boule
  • Innovative Diagnostics
  • Megacor Diagnostik GmbH
  • Biogal
  • Gold Standard Diagnostics
  • Agrolabo S.P.A.
  • Precision Biosensor, Inc.
  • Skyla Corporation
  • Fassisi, GmbH
  • Woodley Equipment Company Ltd
  • Biopanda Reagents Ltd
  • Skyer, Inc.
  • Ring Biotechnology Co. Ltd.
  • Shenzhen Bioeasy Biotechnology, Inc.

For more information about this report visit

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