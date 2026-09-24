Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Market Forecasts Growth From $2.15T (2026) To $2.92T By 2031, Profiling J&J, Pfizer, Roche, BD & Novartis

Dublin, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Market By Administration Route, Application, Facility of Use - Global Forecast to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pharmaceutical drug delivery market is projected to grow from USD 2.15 trillion in 2026 to USD 2.92 trillion by 2031, registering a compound annual growth rate of 6.3% during the forecast period. Rising chronic disease prevalence, expanding use of biologics and biosimilars, and continued development of advanced therapies are supporting sustained market growth worldwide.

Demand for patient-centric and self-administered therapies is accelerating the adoption of injectable, inhalation, transdermal, and targeted drug delivery systems across developed and emerging economies. The increasing prescription of large-molecule drugs is also stimulating investment in lipid nanoparticles, long-acting depots, controlled-release formulations, wearable injectors, and other advanced delivery platforms.

Digital and connected drug-device technologies are improving treatment precision, medication adherence, and remote patient monitoring. Additional growth is being enabled by advances in device engineering, automation, formulation science, and biologic stabilization. However, high product development and manufacturing costs, stringent global regulatory requirements, supply chain complexity, and sterility challenges continue to affect commercialization. Ongoing innovation and the transition toward home-based care remain important growth catalysts for the pharmaceutical drug delivery market.

Injectable Drug Delivery Held the Largest Market Share in 2025

Based on route of administration, injectable drug delivery accounted for the largest share of the global pharmaceutical drug delivery market in 2025. Segment leadership reflects the growing incidence of chronic diseases and the increased use of biologics, biosimilars, peptides, oligonucleotides, and cell and gene therapies. These products commonly require parenteral administration because of limited oral bioavailability and degradation concerns.

Innovation in prefilled syringes, autoinjectors, wearable injectors, needles, needle-free jet injectors, subcutaneous rapid infusion systems, and micro- and nanocarrier platforms is reshaping the injectable drug delivery landscape. These technologies are supporting safer administration, improved usability, and broader self-administration outside hospital environments, accelerating the global penetration of injectable delivery systems.

Hospitals Led the Market by Facility of Use in 2025

Hospitals captured the largest share of the pharmaceutical drug delivery market in 2025. Their advanced infrastructure, trained clinical personnel, and capacity to manage complex therapies make hospitals central to the administration of biologics, monoclonal antibodies, radiopharmaceuticals, and specialty treatments requiring precise dosing and continuous monitoring.

Increased utilization of large-molecule drugs is driving demand for infusion pumps, long-acting injectables, nanoparticle formulations, depot implants, and other sophisticated hospital-based delivery systems. These platforms support formulation stability, dosing accuracy, and therapeutic performance.

Regulatory authorities continue to prioritize safety, drug-device compatibility, and human factors performance for hospital-administered delivery platforms. Manufacturers must therefore strengthen product design, testing, quality controls, and regulatory compliance. Hospitals are expected to remain the leading facility of use as advanced parenteral and device-assisted therapies account for a growing share of treatment volumes.

North America Dominated the Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Market in 2025

North America held the largest regional market share in 2025, supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure, extensive research and development activity, and strong adoption of biologics and specialty medicines. High chronic disease prevalence and growing demand for self-administration are increasing regional use of autoinjectors, prefilled syringes, wearable injectors, and connected drug-device platforms.

The region hosts major pharmaceutical and drug-device companies investing in novel formulation technologies, precision injection systems, nanoparticle-based platforms, and controlled-release mechanisms. Established regulatory pathways, including those administered by the US Food and Drug Administration, support the development of combination products and biologic delivery systems. Strong biotechnology clusters, research institutions, and contract development and manufacturing organizations further reinforce North America's drug delivery innovation ecosystem.

Primary Research Breakdown

Supply-side primary interviews were distributed as follows:



By company type: Tier 1 companies, 60%; Tier 2 companies, 30%; and Tier 3 companies, 10%.

By designation: C-level executives, 30%; directors, 50%; and other designations, 20%. By region: North America, 40%; Europe, 25%; Asia Pacific, 20%; Latin America, 10%; and the Middle East and Africa, 5%.

Demand-side primary interviews were distributed as follows:



By end user: Hospitals, 59%; ambulatory surgery centers and clinics, 16%; home care settings, 15%; diagnostic centers, 6%; and other facilities of use, 4%.

By designation: Physicians, 47%; hospital directors and managers, 22%; home-care and ambulatory care professionals, 15%; and other designations, 16%. By region: North America, 25%; Europe, 24%; Asia Pacific, 25%; Latin America, 11%; and the Middle East and Africa, 15%.

Research Coverage

The report evaluates the pharmaceutical drug delivery market by route of administration, application, facility of use, and region. It examines key market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges while assessing the competitive landscape and strategies of leading market participants. The research also analyzes individual micro-market growth trends and forecasts segment revenue across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa, including relevant countries within each region.

Key Benefits of the Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Market Report



Analysis of the principal market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

Market penetration insights covering product portfolios offered by leading pharmaceutical drug delivery companies.

Product development and innovation analysis, including emerging trends, research and development activity, and product launches.

Market development intelligence focused on high-growth emerging regions.

Market diversification analysis covering new products, expanding geographies, and recent industry developments. Competitive assessment of market segments, growth strategies, revenue performance, and products from leading market players.

The report is designed to help established companies, new entrants, and smaller market participants assess pharmaceutical drug delivery trends, identify growth opportunities, evaluate competitive positioning, and develop strategies to strengthen their global market presence.

Key Attributes:

