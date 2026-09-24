Software Defined Radio Market Forecasts Growth From $23.52B (2026) To $36.80B By 2033, Profiling L3harris, RTX, Northrop Grumman & Thales
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|588
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$23.52 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$36.8 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Modernization of Military Communication Systems Need for Communication Between Different Forces, Platforms, and Radio Systems Need for Better Use of Available Radio Spectrum Growing Use of Multiband and Multi-Mode Radios in Public Safety and Commercial Applications
- High Cost of Sdr Development, Integration, Testing, and Maintenance Continued Use of Old and Proprietary Radio Systems High Power Use, Heat Generation, and Processing Needs Protecting Sdr Software, Waveforms, and Updates From Cyberattacks Running the Same Waveform on Sdr Hardware From Different Companies Testing Radio Performance After Software or Waveform Changes
- Drdo's Indian Radio Software Architecture (Irsa) Standard for Military Sdr Interoperability Nasa's Space Telecommunications Radio System (Strs) Open Sdr Architecture Occar's European Secure Software Defined Radio (Essor) Program for Multinational Military Communications
- Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business Trends in Global Radio Technology Industry Trends in Global Software Defined Radio Industry Russia-Ukraine: Sdrs Become Consumable, Updateable Battlefield Infrastructure Middle East Escalation: Redundancy and Sensor-Network Survivability Gain Priority Indo-Pacific Tensions: Distance and Coalition Interoperability Support Higher-Value Sdr Configurations Europe and Nato: Readiness Creates Recurring Waveform and Interoperability Market 2026-2028 Geopolitical Scenarios and Sdr Market Outcomes Assessment of Commercial Off the Shelf Solutions for Military Applications
- Use of AI for Automatic Frequency Selection and Interference Control Growing Use of Sdrs in Drones and Other Unmanned Systems Development of Open and Modular Sdr Systems
Company Profiles
- L3Harris Technologies, Inc. Rtx Northrop Grumman General Dynamics Corporation Thales Bae Systems Leonardo S.P.A. Elbit Systems Ltd. Aselsan A.S. Rohde & Schwarz Anduril Industries Aerovironment, Inc. Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. Zte Corporation Viasat, Inc. Mobilicom Dtc Codan Motorola Solutions, Inc. Persistent Systems, LLC Rajant Corporation Ultra I&C Doodle Labs LLC Beechat Network Systems Ltd Simpulse Yttek Technology Elsight Microhard Analog Devices, Inc. Texas Instruments Incorporated Nxp Semiconductors Stmicroelectronics Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Altera Corporation Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. Mediatek Emerson Electric Co. Nuand Greatscottgadgets Flexradio Sdrplay Ltd. Airspy Rfspace Inc. Per Vices Corporation Deepwave Digital, Inc. Epiq Solutions Fairwaves Inc.
For more information about this report visit
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment