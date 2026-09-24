Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Software Defined Radio Market Forecasts Growth From $23.52B (2026) To $36.80B By 2033, Profiling L3harris, RTX, Northrop Grumman & Thales


2026-09-24 06:31:56
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global software defined radio (SDR) market is projected to grow from USD 23.52 billion in 2026 to USD 36.80 billion by 2033, at a 6.6% CAGR. Growth is driven by military communications modernization, satellite and space missions, dynamic spectrum sharing, and demand for secure, reconfigurable connectivity. HF/VHF/UHF is expected to remain the dominant frequency segment, while UAV and autonomous systems will record the highest CAGR. North America is forecast to grow fastest, supported by investment in defense, public safety, telecom, satellite communications, and advanced wireless technologies.

Dublin, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Software Defined Radio Market by Technology, Frequency, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global software defined radio (SDR) market is projected to grow from USD 23.52 billion in 2026 to USD 36.80 billion by 2033, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6% during the forecast period. By volume, the market is expected to increase from 3,424,776 units in 2026 to 4,476,811 units by 2033.

Rising demand from satellite and space missions is supporting long-term software defined radio market growth. Spacecraft operators increasingly require radio systems that can be updated after launch, enabling in-orbit changes to waveforms, frequency bands, and communications configurations. These capabilities reduce dependence on mission-specific radio hardware while supporting interoperability with multiple satellite networks and ground stations. The expanding use of commercial satellite services, small satellites, and high-speed space communications links is expected to accelerate SDR adoption across space applications.

HF/VHF/UHF Segment Expected to Maintain Its Leading Market Position

By frequency band, the HF/VHF/UHF segment is projected to dominate the software defined radio market throughout the forecast period. These frequency bands are extensively deployed for long-range, line-of-sight, and tactical communications across military, public safety, aviation, and maritime applications.

SDR platforms operating across HF, VHF, and UHF bands can support multiple communications requirements through a single radio architecture. Their established role in existing communications networks, combined with support for secure voice and data services, is expected to sustain the segment's leading market share.

UAV and Autonomous Systems Segment to Register the Highest CAGR

By technology, the UAV and autonomous systems segment is anticipated to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Unmanned platforms require secure and reliable connectivity for command and control, video transmission, telemetry, and sensor data. SDR systems can support frequency agility, interference mitigation, and communications among UAVs, ground stations, and other autonomous platforms.

Increasing deployment of unmanned systems across defense, public safety, surveillance, and industrial operations is creating additional demand for software defined radio technologies. Opportunities are also emerging from the growing integration of SDRs into drones and other unmanned platforms that require adaptable, resilient communications.

North America Projected to Record the Fastest Regional Growth

North America is expected to be the fastest-growing regional software defined radio market during the forecast period. Investments in dynamic spectrum sharing, advanced wireless technologies, and secure communications networks are strengthening regional demand. SDR platforms enable frequency and radio configuration adjustments in response to changing spectrum conditions, making them relevant to increasingly complex wireless environments.

Demand from defense, public safety, satellite communications, telecommunications networks, and wireless research is creating new opportunities for SDR providers in North America. Continued modernization of military communications systems and the need for interoperability among forces, platforms, and radio systems are also expected to support regional market expansion.

Primary Research Participant Profile

The breakdown of primary participants included in the software defined radio market research is as follows:

  • By company type: Tier 1 accounted for 40%, Tier 2 for 35%, and Tier 3 for 25%.
  • By designation: C-level executives represented 25%, director-level participants 35%, and other respondents 40%.
  • By region: North America accounted for 35%, Europe 30%, Asia Pacific 25%, the Middle East 5%, and the rest of the world 5%.

Software Defined Radio Market Research Coverage

The study evaluates the SDR market across multiple segments, subsegments, and regions, estimating current market size and future growth potential. It includes a detailed competitive analysis of leading market participants, covering company profiles, product portfolios, business offerings, recent industry developments, and key market strategies.

The research examines major market drivers, including military communications modernization and the need for communications interoperability across forces, platforms, and radio systems. It also assesses restraints such as the high cost of SDR development, integration, testing, and maintenance, along with the continued use of legacy and proprietary radio systems.

Key market opportunities include the application of artificial intelligence for automatic frequency selection and interference control, as well as increased SDR deployment in drones and other unmanned systems. Identified challenges include protecting SDR software, waveforms, and updates against cyberattacks and enabling the same waveform to operate on SDR hardware supplied by different companies.

Strategic Insights for Market Participants

  • Market penetration: Comprehensive information about SDR products and solutions offered by leading market participants.
  • Product development and innovation: Analysis of emerging technologies, research and development activities, and product launches in the software defined radio market.
  • Competitive assessment: Evaluation of market share, growth strategies, product portfolios, and manufacturing capabilities of leading SDR companies.
  • Market outlook: Assessment of the principal drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities influencing market development through 2033.

The report is designed to help established market leaders and new entrants assess revenue opportunities across the global SDR market. It also enables stakeholders to evaluate the competitive landscape, strengthen market positioning, and develop informed go-to-market strategies. With coverage of market dynamics, technology trends, regional opportunities, innovation priorities, and competitive capabilities, the study provides strategic intelligence for organizations operating across defense, aerospace, public safety, telecommunications, satellite communications, and autonomous systems.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 588
Forecast Period 2026 - 2033
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $23.52 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $36.8 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.6%
Regions Covered Global


Key Topics Covered:
Market Dynamics

  • Drivers
    • Modernization of Military Communication Systems
    • Need for Communication Between Different Forces, Platforms, and Radio Systems
    • Need for Better Use of Available Radio Spectrum
    • Growing Use of Multiband and Multi-Mode Radios in Public Safety and Commercial Applications
  • Challenges
    • High Cost of Sdr Development, Integration, Testing, and Maintenance
    • Continued Use of Old and Proprietary Radio Systems
    • High Power Use, Heat Generation, and Processing Needs
    • Protecting Sdr Software, Waveforms, and Updates From Cyberattacks
    • Running the Same Waveform on Sdr Hardware From Different Companies
    • Testing Radio Performance After Software or Waveform Changes
  • Case Studies
    • Drdo's Indian Radio Software Architecture (Irsa) Standard for Military Sdr Interoperability
    • Nasa's Space Telecommunications Radio System (Strs) Open Sdr Architecture
    • Occar's European Secure Software Defined Radio (Essor) Program for Multinational Military Communications
  • Industry Trends
    • Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business
    • Trends in Global Radio Technology Industry
    • Trends in Global Software Defined Radio Industry
    • Russia-Ukraine: Sdrs Become Consumable, Updateable Battlefield Infrastructure
    • Middle East Escalation: Redundancy and Sensor-Network Survivability Gain Priority
    • Indo-Pacific Tensions: Distance and Coalition Interoperability Support Higher-Value Sdr Configurations
    • Europe and Nato: Readiness Creates Recurring Waveform and Interoperability Market
    • 2026-2028 Geopolitical Scenarios and Sdr Market Outcomes
    • Assessment of Commercial Off the Shelf Solutions for Military Applications
  • Opportunities
    • Use of AI for Automatic Frequency Selection and Interference Control
    • Growing Use of Sdrs in Drones and Other Unmanned Systems
    • Development of Open and Modular Sdr Systems

Company Profiles

  • L3Harris Technologies, Inc.
  • Rtx
  • Northrop Grumman
  • General Dynamics Corporation
  • Thales
  • Bae Systems
  • Leonardo S.P.A.
  • Elbit Systems Ltd.
  • Aselsan A.S.
  • Rohde & Schwarz
  • Anduril Industries
  • Aerovironment, Inc.
  • Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
  • Zte Corporation
  • Viasat, Inc.
  • Mobilicom
  • Dtc Codan
  • Motorola Solutions, Inc.
  • Persistent Systems, LLC
  • Rajant Corporation
  • Ultra I&C
  • Doodle Labs LLC
  • Beechat Network Systems Ltd
  • Simpulse
  • Yttek Technology
  • Elsight
  • Microhard
  • Analog Devices, Inc.
  • Texas Instruments Incorporated
  • Nxp Semiconductors
  • Stmicroelectronics
  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.
  • Altera Corporation
  • Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.
  • Mediatek
  • Emerson Electric Co.
  • Nuand
  • Greatscottgadgets
  • Flexradio
  • Sdrplay Ltd.
  • Airspy
  • Rfspace Inc.
  • Per Vices Corporation
  • Deepwave Digital, Inc.
  • Epiq Solutions
  • Fairwaves Inc.

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

MENAFN24092026004107003653ID1111709476



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search