Software Defined Radio Market Forecasts Growth From $23.52B (2026) To $36.80B By 2033, Profiling L3harris, RTX, Northrop Grumman & Thales

Dublin, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Software Defined Radio Market by Technology, Frequency, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global software defined radio (SDR) market is projected to grow from USD 23.52 billion in 2026 to USD 36.80 billion by 2033, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6% during the forecast period. By volume, the market is expected to increase from 3,424,776 units in 2026 to 4,476,811 units by 2033.

Rising demand from satellite and space missions is supporting long-term software defined radio market growth. Spacecraft operators increasingly require radio systems that can be updated after launch, enabling in-orbit changes to waveforms, frequency bands, and communications configurations. These capabilities reduce dependence on mission-specific radio hardware while supporting interoperability with multiple satellite networks and ground stations. The expanding use of commercial satellite services, small satellites, and high-speed space communications links is expected to accelerate SDR adoption across space applications.

HF/VHF/UHF Segment Expected to Maintain Its Leading Market Position

By frequency band, the HF/VHF/UHF segment is projected to dominate the software defined radio market throughout the forecast period. These frequency bands are extensively deployed for long-range, line-of-sight, and tactical communications across military, public safety, aviation, and maritime applications.

SDR platforms operating across HF, VHF, and UHF bands can support multiple communications requirements through a single radio architecture. Their established role in existing communications networks, combined with support for secure voice and data services, is expected to sustain the segment's leading market share.

UAV and Autonomous Systems Segment to Register the Highest CAGR

By technology, the UAV and autonomous systems segment is anticipated to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Unmanned platforms require secure and reliable connectivity for command and control, video transmission, telemetry, and sensor data. SDR systems can support frequency agility, interference mitigation, and communications among UAVs, ground stations, and other autonomous platforms.

Increasing deployment of unmanned systems across defense, public safety, surveillance, and industrial operations is creating additional demand for software defined radio technologies. Opportunities are also emerging from the growing integration of SDRs into drones and other unmanned platforms that require adaptable, resilient communications.

North America Projected to Record the Fastest Regional Growth

North America is expected to be the fastest-growing regional software defined radio market during the forecast period. Investments in dynamic spectrum sharing, advanced wireless technologies, and secure communications networks are strengthening regional demand. SDR platforms enable frequency and radio configuration adjustments in response to changing spectrum conditions, making them relevant to increasingly complex wireless environments.

Demand from defense, public safety, satellite communications, telecommunications networks, and wireless research is creating new opportunities for SDR providers in North America. Continued modernization of military communications systems and the need for interoperability among forces, platforms, and radio systems are also expected to support regional market expansion.

Primary Research Participant Profile

The breakdown of primary participants included in the software defined radio market research is as follows:



By company type: Tier 1 accounted for 40%, Tier 2 for 35%, and Tier 3 for 25%.

By designation: C-level executives represented 25%, director-level participants 35%, and other respondents 40%. By region: North America accounted for 35%, Europe 30%, Asia Pacific 25%, the Middle East 5%, and the rest of the world 5%.

Software Defined Radio Market Research Coverage

The study evaluates the SDR market across multiple segments, subsegments, and regions, estimating current market size and future growth potential. It includes a detailed competitive analysis of leading market participants, covering company profiles, product portfolios, business offerings, recent industry developments, and key market strategies.

The research examines major market drivers, including military communications modernization and the need for communications interoperability across forces, platforms, and radio systems. It also assesses restraints such as the high cost of SDR development, integration, testing, and maintenance, along with the continued use of legacy and proprietary radio systems.

Key market opportunities include the application of artificial intelligence for automatic frequency selection and interference control, as well as increased SDR deployment in drones and other unmanned systems. Identified challenges include protecting SDR software, waveforms, and updates against cyberattacks and enabling the same waveform to operate on SDR hardware supplied by different companies.

Strategic Insights for Market Participants



Market penetration: Comprehensive information about SDR products and solutions offered by leading market participants.

Product development and innovation: Analysis of emerging technologies, research and development activities, and product launches in the software defined radio market.

Competitive assessment: Evaluation of market share, growth strategies, product portfolios, and manufacturing capabilities of leading SDR companies. Market outlook: Assessment of the principal drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities influencing market development through 2033.

The report is designed to help established market leaders and new entrants assess revenue opportunities across the global SDR market. It also enables stakeholders to evaluate the competitive landscape, strengthen market positioning, and develop informed go-to-market strategies. With coverage of market dynamics, technology trends, regional opportunities, innovation priorities, and competitive capabilities, the study provides strategic intelligence for organizations operating across defense, aerospace, public safety, telecommunications, satellite communications, and autonomous systems.

Key Attributes:

