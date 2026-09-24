Vehicle Telematics Market Forecasts Growth From $11.18B (2026) To $18.25B By 2033, Profiling Verizon Connect, Geotab, Trimble & HARMAN

Dublin, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Vehicle Telematics Market by ICE & EV Service, Form, Connectivity, Vehicle, Offering, EV, Aftermarket, and Region - Global Forecast to 2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global vehicle telematics market is projected to grow from USD 11.18 billion in 2026 to USD 18.25 billion by 2033, registering a compound annual growth rate of 7.2%. Market expansion is being driven by the transition to software-defined vehicles, fleet digitalization, AI-powered mobility analytics and growing demand for connected electric vehicle ecosystems.

The rollout of 5G-Advanced networks is strengthening automotive telematics through faster, more reliable and low-latency connectivity for vehicle-to-everything communication, cooperative driving and intelligent transportation systems. These capabilities support real-time hazard warnings, traffic coordination and vehicle communication.

Edge AI adoption is also increasing, enabling local processing of vehicle data to improve response times for safety systems, predictive maintenance and autonomous driving functions while reducing cloud dependence. Automakers are moving toward centralized computing architectures that combine telematics, cockpit and advanced driver-assistance system functions. Improved sensor integration and CAN bus communication are increasing data accuracy, while cybersecurity measures are becoming more important as connected vehicles face evolving threats.

Embedded telematics is expected to hold the largest market share.

OEMs are increasingly installing embedded telematics as standard equipment across new vehicle models. These platforms support real-time vehicle monitoring, remote diagnostics, navigation, over-the-air software updates, connected infotainment and remote vehicle management without aftermarket devices. Vehicle safety, emergency response and emissions regulations, particularly in Europe, are supporting factory-installed telematics adoption.

Chinese automakers have expanded embedded connectivity through platforms including SAIC Motor's Banma Zhixing, Geely Auto's GKUI and Changan Automobile's Incall. These platforms provide remote vehicle control, intelligent navigation, diagnostics, OTA updates and connected infotainment services.

Embedded telematics also creates recurring revenue opportunities through subscription-based connected services. Many manufacturers provide remote access, navigation, emergency assistance and vehicle health monitoring at no cost for one to three years before moving users to paid plans. Rising electric vehicle and ADAS adoption is further increasing demand for integrated solutions. GM OnStar, Hyundai Bluelink and Toyota i-Connect offer connected features such as remote diagnostics, navigation and OTA updates.

In April 2026, CARIAD introduced its Auto Edge platform, allowing applications to run directly on embedded vehicle computing systems while retaining cloud connectivity. The platform improves low-latency processing, supports scalable connected services and expands embedded telematics capabilities across Volkswagen Group vehicles.

Hardware is projected to lead the vehicle telematics market.

Telematics control units, sensors, antennas, CAN bus systems, communication modules and electronic control units remain essential to vehicle connectivity, data acquisition and communication. The development of software-defined vehicles is increasing demand for hardware that supports high-speed processing, OTA updates and cybersecurity. OEMs are also expanding factory-installed telematics hardware to deliver consistent performance across vehicle platforms.

In April 2026, LG Electronics showcased its Hybrid eCall solution with advanced TCU capabilities designed for next-generation emergency communications. Hardware suppliers are incorporating 4G and 5G connectivity, edge computing and satellite communications into TCUs. Modern units also include hardware security modules, secure boot, encryption and intrusion detection for cyber protection and secure software updates.

Modular hardware is gaining importance because it supports future upgrades and V2X communication. LG Electronics, Denso Corporation and HARMAN International offer TCUs with 4G/5G connectivity, GNSS and cybersecurity capabilities for automakers including Toyota and Volkswagen. HARMAN International supplied a TCU for Audi's 2026 Q6 e-tron, Aumovio SE supplied a TCU for Hyundai's 2026 IONIQ 9, and Valeo supplied a TCU for Renault's 2026 Boreal.

Europe is forecast to account for the second-largest regional market share.

Europe's vehicle telematics market is supported by strict regulation, high connected vehicle adoption and extensive OEM integration. Volkswagen, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Renault and Stellantis provide factory-installed telematics platforms offering OTA software updates, remote diagnostics, navigation, charging services, parking assistance and connected digital services.

The European eCall mandate remains a significant market catalyst. From January 1, 2026, all newly type-approved M1 and N1 vehicles in the European Union must support Next Generation eCall over 4G and 5G networks, replacing legacy 2G and 3G technologies. OEMs and suppliers are consequently upgrading TCUs, communication modules and emergency call systems for compatibility with next-generation emergency response infrastructure.

The General Safety Regulation and EU Data Act are also encouraging stronger data privacy, user control and system interoperability. Usage-based insurance adoption is expanding through GDPR-compliant platforms, with insurers partnering with automakers and technology providers to calculate premiums using driving behavior. Wider 5G availability is additionally enabling predictive maintenance, vehicle-to-grid connectivity and enhanced in-vehicle digital experiences.

Competitive landscape

Major vehicle telematics market players include LG Electronics, HARMAN International, Aumovio SE, Denso Corporation and Robert Bosch GmbH. Their portfolios encompass TCUs, cloud connectivity platforms, cybersecurity, OTA update systems, infotainment services and customized hardware-software integration for global OEM programs.

Leading telematics service providers include AT&T Intellectual Property, Geotab, Samsara, Verizon Connect and Powerfleet. These companies serve fleets, OEMs and mobility operators with platforms integrating real-time tracking, driver behavior monitoring, AI-enabled video telematics, maintenance diagnostics, EV analytics and workflow automation.

Research coverage and methodology

The report analyzes the vehicle telematics market by service, including eCall, on-road assistance, remote diagnostics, insurance risk assessment and stolen vehicle assistance. It also covers form type, offering, vehicle type, connectivity, EV type, aftermarket, EV service and region. Additional analysis addresses automotive telematics architectures for two-wheelers and four-wheelers, India market trends, pricing trends, competitive positioning, recent developments, investment activity and go-to-market opportunities.

Primary research included interviews with CEOs, marketing directors, innovation and technology directors, managers and executives from key market organizations. Respondents were distributed as follows:



By company type: OEMs, 18%; Tier I companies, 56%; and Tier II companies, 26%.

By designation: CXOs, 36%; managers, 51%; and executives, 13%. By region: North America, 24%; Europe, 30%; Asia Pacific, 38%; and the rest of the world, 8%.

Key market insights



Drivers include the transition to software-defined vehicles, telematics becoming the vehicle's digital backbone, fleet digitalization and AI-driven mobility analytics.

Growth opportunities include AI-powered connected services, vehicle data monetization and intelligent energy and charging management for connected EV ecosystems.

Market restraints include fragmented global data privacy and data sovereignty regulations that increase deployment complexity.

Challenges include fragmented technology standards that hinder interoperability across connected vehicle ecosystems. The report provides market revenue estimates, subsegment forecasts, technology and R&D analysis, regional opportunities, pricing trends, competitive assessments and profiles of leading ecosystem participants.

The research enables established companies, new entrants, investors and other stakeholders to assess market opportunities, benchmark competitors, evaluate product strategies and plan market expansion within the global vehicle telematics industry.

Key Attributes:

