5G NTN Market Forecasts Growth From $11.91B (2026) To $45.55B By 2031, Profiling Thales, Qualcomm, Spacex, Ericsson & Nokia

Dublin, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "5G NTN Market by Application, Location, Platform, and Region - Global Forecast to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global 5G non-terrestrial network (NTN) market is projected to increase from USD 11.91 billion in 2026 to USD 45.55 billion by 2031, registering a compound annual growth rate of 30.8%. Market expansion is being driven by demand for continuous connectivity beyond terrestrial network coverage, particularly in remote, maritime, aviation and disaster-prone environments.

Enterprises and governments are investing in resilient communications for mission-critical operations, accelerating demand for satellite access, direct-to-device connectivity and NTN-enabled Internet of Things solutions. The increasing alignment of satellite systems with 5G standards is also improving interoperability and supporting commercially viable deployments. Key growth opportunities include hybrid terrestrial-satellite architectures, low Earth orbit constellation integration and scalable industrial connectivity services.

GEO Satellites Expected to Account for the Largest Market Share

The geostationary Earth orbit satellite segment is expected to hold the largest 5G NTN market size during the forecast period. GEO satellites provide extensive and reliable coverage from high-altitude equatorial orbits, supporting remote asset monitoring, maritime communications, in-flight internet services and the backhaul of data from distant sensors.

GEO platforms can use established infrastructure, although new satellite constellation deployments require significant initial investment. Their greater distance from terrestrial users creates higher latency, limiting suitability for some real-time applications. However, GEO satellites remain well positioned for use cases in which broad, consistent coverage is more important than low latency. These capabilities are expected to sustain demand despite the growing adoption of competing satellite technologies.

Services Segment Forecast to Register the Fastest Growth

The services segment is projected to record the fastest growth during the forecast period as businesses seek global connectivity for remote operations and data exchange, governments work to improve access in underserved regions, and consumers demand uninterrupted high-speed internet services.

Growth will be supported by network connectivity services that provide access to 5G NTN infrastructure, along with deployment services for network planning, installation, operation and management. The expanding requirement for specialized implementation and ongoing network support is creating revenue opportunities for satellite operators, telecommunications providers, systems integrators and technology vendors.

Asia Pacific Positioned as the Fastest-Growing Regional Market

Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest growth rate in the 5G NTN market. China, South Korea and India are major regional revenue contributors, supported by expanding smart-device adoption, large mobile subscriber populations and continued telecommunications investment. The region already represents the largest share of global mobile subscribers and is expected to add more users over the coming years.

Public safety requirements during disasters and emergencies are also supporting regional adoption. Investment in smart cities and other intelligent infrastructure is increasing demand for surveillance, scanning and screening systems, security technologies and critical communication networks. Aerospace, maritime and defense organizations are adopting integrated 5G networks and satellite-based solutions to extend coverage across diverse operating locations. Within the maritime industry, satellite communications are increasingly used to connect personnel at remote offshore sites.

Market Drivers, Opportunities, Restraints and Challenges



Growth drivers: 3GPP evolution toward NTN interworking and integration, rising IoT demand, requirements for extreme coverage extension and increasing adoption of software-centric network architectures.

Opportunities: NR-NTN integration within 5G connectivity, the role of NTN in the evolution toward 5G and 6G, hybrid terrestrial-satellite networks, direct-to-device services, LEO constellation integration and the contribution of 5G NB-IoT NTN to global high-speed connectivity.

Restraints: Grounding requirements for radio components and regulatory constraints affecting spectrum, deployment and cross-border satellite services. Challenges: Signal interception risks, propagation delays and latency constraints caused by the distance between satellites and terrestrial user equipment, as well as Doppler frequency shifts associated with mobility.

Competitive Landscape

Leading companies in the 5G NTN market include Thales (France), MediaTek (Taiwan), EchoStar Corporation (US), Qualcomm Technologies (US), SpaceX (France), Gatehouse Satcom (Denmark), SES (Luxembourg), Rohde & Schwarz (Germany), SoftBank Group (Japan), Keysight Technologies (US), Sunwave Communications (China), ZTE (China), Ericsson (Sweden), Nokia (Finland), Viavi Solutions (US), Viasat (US), Telesat (Canada), Telit Cinterion (US), Mavenir (US), AST SpaceMobile (US), OQ Technology (Luxembourg), Omnispace (US), Skylo (US), Sateliot (Spain), Myriota (Australia) and Monogoto (US).

These market participants are expanding their 5G NTN presence through partnerships, agreements, collaborations, product launches, product enhancements and acquisitions. Competitive strategies increasingly focus on standards-based interoperability, satellite-terrestrial integration, industrial IoT connectivity and scalable global service delivery.

Research Scope and Industry Coverage

The market study evaluates 5G NTN revenue and growth potential by offering, platform, application, location, end-use industry and region. It includes competitive analysis of leading companies, company profiles, product and business portfolios, recent industry developments, research and development activity, investments and market strategies.

The report also examines product development and innovation, including upcoming technologies and new product and service launches. Market development analysis identifies high-potential regional opportunities, while market diversification coverage assesses untapped geographies, new services, recent investments and emerging commercial applications. Competitive assessment addresses market shares, growth strategies and service offerings across the principal 5G NTN companies.

Primary Research Breakdown



By company type: Tier 1 companies, 30%; Tier 2 companies, 45%; and Tier 3 companies, 25%.

By designation: C-level executives, 35%; director-level executives, 30%; and managers, 35%. By region: North America, 40%; Europe, 20%; Asia Pacific, 30%; Middle East and Africa, 5%; and Latin America, 5%.

The findings are intended to help established market leaders and new entrants assess global 5G NTN revenue opportunities and subsegment performance. Stakeholders can use the analysis to evaluate the competitive environment, strengthen market positioning, develop go-to-market strategies and identify the principal drivers, restraints, challenges and opportunities influencing the 5G NTN industry through 2031.



Key Attributes:

