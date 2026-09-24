Pharmacokinetics Services Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|182
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$1.49 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$2.16 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.4. Years Considered for the Study
1.5. Currency Considered for the Study
1.6. Language Considered for the Study
1.7. Key Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Research Design
2.2.1. Primary Research
2.2.2. Secondary Research
2.3. Research Framework
2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis
2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis
2.4. Market Size Estimation
2.4.1. Top-Down Approach
2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach
2.5. Data Triangulation
2.6. Research Outcomes
2.7. Research Assumptions
2.8. Research Limitations
3. Executive Summary
3.1. Introduction
3.2. CXO Perspective
3.3. New Revenue Opportunities
3.4. Next-Generation Business Models
3.5. Industry Roadmap
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis
4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis
4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis
4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Key Drivers
4.3.2. Key Restraints
4.3.3. Key Opportunities
4.3.4. Key Challenges
4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.5. PESTLE Analysis
4.6. Market Outlook
4.6.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)
4.6.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)
4.6.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)
4.7. Go-to-Market Strategy
5. Market Insights
5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective
5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking
5.3. Opportunity Mapping
5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis
5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis
5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework
5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis
5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios
5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis
6. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2026
7. Pharmacokinetics Services Market, by Type
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Large Molecules Pharmacokinetics Services
7.3. Small Molecules Pharmacokinetics Services
8. Pharmacokinetics Services Market, by Service Type
8.1. Introduction
8.2. In-Vitro
8.3. In-Vivo
9. Pharmacokinetics Services Market, by End-User
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Academic & Government Research Institutes
9.3. Biotechnology Companies
9.4. Contract Research Organizations
9.5. Pharmaceutical Companies
10. Pharmacokinetics Services Market, by Therapeutic Area
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Oncology
10.3. Cardiology
10.4. Neurology
10.5. Infectious Diseases
10.6. Rare Diseases
10.7. Immunology
10.8. Metabolic Disorders
11. Pharmacokinetics Services Market, by Region
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Asia-Pacific
11.3. Europe
11.4. North America
11.5. Latin America
11.6. Africa
11.7. Middle East
12. Pharmacokinetics Services Market, by Group
12.1. Introduction
12.2. NATO
12.3. G7
12.4. BRICS
12.5. European Union
12.6. ASEAN
12.7. GCC
13. Pharmacokinetics Services Market, by Country
13.1. Introduction
13.2. China
13.3. United States
13.4. Japan
13.5. India
13.6. Germany
13.7. United Kingdom
13.8. Australia
13.9. France
13.10. South Korea
13.11. Italy
13.12. Canada
13.13. Russia
13.14. Brazil
13.15. Mexico
13.16. Spain
14. Competitive Landscape
14.1. Market Share Analysis, 2025
14.2. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025
14.2.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)
14.2.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)
14.3. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025
14.4. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025
14.5. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025
15. Company Profiles
15.1. Absorption Systems LLC
15.2. Allucent Holdings, Inc.
15.3. Aurigene Pharmaceutical Services Limited
15.4. Certara, Inc.
15.5. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.
15.6. Creative Bioarray
15.7. Eurofins Scientific SE
15.8. Evotec SE
15.9. Frontage Laboratories, Inc.
15.10. ICON plc
15.11. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
15.12. LGC Limited
15.13. NUVISAN Pharma Holding GmbH
15.14. Pacific BioLabs, Inc.
15.15. Parexel International (MA) Corporation
15.16. Pfizer Inc.
15.17. PPD Development, LP
15.18. Premier Consulting
15.19. Reaction Biology Corporation
15.20. SGS SA
15.21. Svar Life Science AB
15.22. WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd.
15.23. XenoTech, LLC
15.24. Xyzagen, Inc.
16. Key Experts
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