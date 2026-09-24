Event Management Software Market Forecasts Growth From $18.6B (2026) To $36.8B By 2031, Profiling Cvent, Eventbrite, Zoom, Bizzabo, Ringcentral & Others

Dublin, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Event Management Software Market by Software, Event Type - Global Forecast to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global event management software market is projected to grow from approximately USD 18.6 billion in 2026 to USD 36.8 billion by 2031, registering a compound annual growth rate of 14.6%. Growth is being driven by rising enterprise investment in customer and employee events, increased demand for experiential engagement, and the rapid adoption of AI-powered event planning and attendee engagement technology.

Organizations are investing in conferences, product launches, trade shows, corporate meetings, and other business events to strengthen brand loyalty, improve customer relationships, and support workforce culture. As event frequency and operational complexity increase, enterprises are moving from fragmented tools and spreadsheet-based processes to unified event management platforms that combine registration, marketing, engagement, operations, and analytics.

AI-enabled event management software is expected to hold the largest market share by technology. Machine learning, natural language processing, and predictive analytics are increasingly embedded in planning, marketing, and engagement workflows. These capabilities support registration forecasting, personalized attendee communications, automated content generation, real-time engagement scoring, and audience interaction while reducing manual planning requirements.

Industry developments reflect the growing strategic importance of embedded AI. In June 2025, Cvent launched CventIQ at Cvent CONNECT. The AI layer combines proprietary insights, analytics, and intelligent infrastructure and introduced capabilities including live session transcription, automated proposal creation, and immersive 3D venue visualization. In September 2025, Zoom introduced AI Companion 3.0 at Zoomtopia, using a federated AI architecture that combines Zoom models with third-party models to generate deeper, context-aware meeting and event insights.

Opportunities for technology providers include modular AI add-ons, vertical-specific AI copilots, predictive event orchestration, on-site automation, smart badging, and integrations with CRM and marketing automation ecosystems. Vendors must also address data privacy, model accuracy, integration complexity, platform interoperability, and performance requirements for large-scale events.

Software Segment Leads Event Management Technology Investment

The software segment is expected to account for the largest share of the event management software market. Core demand spans registration, ticketing, planning, event marketing, attendee engagement, networking, onsite management, analytics, and event intelligence. Competitive differentiation increasingly depends on AI-assisted content creation, reliable registration workflows, automated insights, and interoperability with CRM, payment, and marketing automation systems.

Market consolidation is expanding the reach and capabilities of established platforms. In April 2026, Cvent completed its acquisition of ON24, a cloud-native webinar and digital engagement platform, extending its position from event execution into continuous digital engagement. In December 2025, Eventbrite entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Bending Spoons, highlighting continued consolidation as event technology companies pursue greater scale and broader capabilities.

New market entrants can target lightweight, modular software, AI-assisted analytics, CRM interoperability, and low-friction migration from legacy platforms and spreadsheets. Industries with complex, recurring event calendars offer particularly strong opportunities for providers seeking to establish a registration and planning foothold before expanding into adjacent software modules.

North America Leads While Asia Pacific Records the Fastest Growth

North America is expected to dominate the event management software market due to mature enterprise software adoption, widespread cloud deployment, advanced engagement analytics, and growing use of AI-powered event platforms. High-event-volume industries-including technology, financial services, and professional services-are adopting unified platforms to reduce planning overhead, improve attendee engagement, strengthen marketing attribution, and protect attendee data.

Strategic collaboration among event management software providers, CRM companies, and cloud hyperscalers is strengthening platform integration and improving decision-making across distributed event portfolios. Asia Pacific is forecast to be the fastest-growing regional market, supported by rising corporate event activity, expanding digital infrastructure, and increased adoption of cloud-native event platforms.

Market growth may be constrained by implementation and integration complexity, particularly when event platforms must connect with existing CRM, enterprise, payment, and marketing automation systems. These requirements can increase deployment time and cost. Budget limitations also remain a barrier for independent planners, small event organizers, and small businesses that may find comprehensive platforms cost-prohibitive relative to their event volume.

Competitive Landscape

The research profiles major event management software companies and assesses their market strategies, products, services, partnerships, contracts, agreements, product launches, investments, and mergers and acquisitions. Companies covered across the market analysis and competitive assessment include Cvent, Eventbrite, Zoom, Stova, RingCentral, Momentus Technologies, Bizzabo, Whova, Certain, Aventri, Hubilo, 6Connex, EventX, Zoho, Cisco, and vFairs in the US, as well as Canada-based EventMobi. The report also evaluates emerging startups operating across the event management software ecosystem.

Research Coverage

The event management software market is segmented by offering, software category, event type, technology, organization size, end user, and region. Offerings include software and services. Services cover consulting, deployment and integration, support and maintenance, platform administration, technical support, managed event operations, and other professional and managed services.

Software categories include event planning and operations, registration and ticketing, event marketing, attendee engagement and networking, onsite event management, analytics and event intelligence, and other software. Technology segments comprise AI-enabled and conventional event management software, while organization size categories include large enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises.

Event types covered include association events, government events, entertainment and sports events, conferences, trade shows and exhibitions, corporate meetings, product launches, and other formats. End users include event management agencies, professional conference organizers, exhibition and trade show organizers, corporate enterprises, educational institutions, and cultural and sports organizations. Corporate industries assessed include BFSI, IT and telecom, manufacturing, retail and e-commerce, media and entertainment, hospitality, and other sectors.

Regional coverage spans North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The research analyzes market drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, product innovation, research and development, new service launches, untapped geographies, investment activity, market diversification, and competitive positioning.

Primary Research Breakdown

In-depth interviews were conducted with chief executive officers, innovation and technology directors, system integrators, and executives from key organizations operating in the event management software market.



By company: Tier I, 34%; Tier II, 43%; and Tier III, 23%.

By designation: C-level executives, 50%; directors, 30%; and other respondents, 20%. By region: North America, 25%; Europe, 30%; Asia Pacific, 30%; Middle East and Africa, 5%; and Latin America, 5%.

Key Market Insights



Growth drivers include increased enterprise investment in customer and employee events, AI-driven planning and attendee engagement, greater event frequency and complexity, and migration from fragmented tools to unified platforms.

Market restraints include high implementation and integration complexity and budget constraints among smaller event organizers.

Growth opportunities include AI-powered orchestration, predictive intelligence, CRM and marketing automation integration, on-site automation, and smart badging solutions. Key challenges include supporting large-scale events without performance disruption and maintaining interoperability across multiple event technologies.

The report provides market leaders and new entrants with revenue estimates for the overall market and its subsegments, competitive intelligence, regional growth analysis, and insights to support positioning and go-to-market planning in the rapidly evolving global event management software market.

Key Attributes:

