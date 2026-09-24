STARTRADER Named Best Fintech Forex Broker At Forex Expo Dubai 2026

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The award, presented at the ninth edition of the region's leading trading gathering, caps a year of continuous product expansion.

STARTRADER was named Best Fintech Forex Broker at the Forex Expo Dubai Awards, organised by HQMENA and presented during Forex Expo Dubai 2026, held on September 22 and 23 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. STARTRADER participated as Global Sponsor of the event.

The recognition follows a year in which STARTRADER expanded its 24/7 offering, driven by the belief that clients should not be constrained by traditional market hours.

CEO Peter Karsten delivered a keynote on Pre-IPO trading risks, a timely subject as listed technology companies raise valuation and volatility questions. He joined a podcast session titled The Edge of Reason: Trading Markets 2027, examining where market structure is heading.

Booth 161 featured a suspended LED canopy and a curved video wall carrying the STARTRADER wordmark alongside its Official NBA Partner and Porsche Carrera Cup Middle East branding. Inside, a wall of NBA team emblems, a basketball-column installation, and a branded mascot display sat alongside lounge seating and a reception counter.

Built on Trust. Driven by Growth. is more than STARTRADER's tagline; this week it read as a summary of the year. Trust, earned through products shaped by client feedback. Growth, visible in a range spanning every hour of the week.

"Awards are milestones, not destinations. What this one tells us is that the direction we chose, building around our clients rather than around convention, is the right one. That is the standard we will keep holding ourselves to." - Peter Karsten, CEO, STARTRADER.

















About STARTRADER

STARTRADER is a global brand under which different entities provide multi-asset brokerage services and related market access solutions to retail and institutional clients through a range of platforms, including MetaTrader, STARTRADER APP, and STAR Copy. STARTRADER operates through entities authorised, licensed or regulated in their respective jurisdictions, including by CMA, ASIC, FSCA, FSA and FSC, as applicable, combining strong governance with a client-first approach, serving both retail clients and partners with a commitment to transparency, reliability, and long-term growth. In the UAE, the relevant CMA-licensed entity conducts Category 5 introduction and promotion activities only and does not provide trading, brokerage, execution, custody or client money services.

Contact

Janna.magabilen

...

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at: