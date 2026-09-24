Goldhaven Intersects New Skarn Zone At Kuhn Drilling Underway From Second Pad

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Extended drilling adds a new skarn horizon beneath the previously reported down-dip extension

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoldHaven Resources Corp. (“GoldHaven” or the“Company”) (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF) (FSE: 4QS) is pleased to provide an update on ongoing diamond drilling at the Company's 100%-owned Magno Project in the Cassiar District of northern British Columbia.

Further to the Company's September 15, 2026, drilling update, GoldHaven reports that GOH26-04 has now been completed following an extension of the hole beyond its originally planned termination depth. Continued drilling intersected a newly identified skarn zone beneath the down-dip extension described in the September 15 release. The drill has since been moved to a new pad (Pad B) at the Kuhn target, where three of the holes have been completed and drilling of the fourth from Pad B is underway.

Highlights



GOH26-04 has been completed after being extended beyond its originally planned termination depth.

Continued drilling intersected a new skarn zone beneath the previously reported down-dip extension at Kuhn.

Drilling encountered a series of stockwork skarn mineralization zones from approximately 235 to 325m (drill length), followed by more continuous skarn mineralization from 345 to 400m.

The newly identified intervals total approximately 145 metres of drill length, with true thickness currently interpreted at approximately 40-45 metres. The drill has now moved to a new pad at Kuhn and commenced drilling, continuing the systematic testing of the skarn system.



GOH26-04 Extended Following Geological Review

GOH26-04 was designed to test the down-dip continuation of the historically identified skarn system at Kuhn. Following review of the drill core by GoldHaven's geological team, observations within the hole were considered sufficiently encouraging to warrant continuing drilling beyond the originally planned termination depth.

The decision resulted in the intersection of an additional skarn zone beneath the down-dip extension previously identified in GOH26-04.









Figure 1: Drill core from GOH26-04 at approximately 164–166m depth, showing skarn with locally semi-massive sulphide mineralization. The Company is continuing to log, sample and submit core for laboratory analysis.

The newly identified skarn intervals total approximately 145 metres of drill length. Based on the Company's current geological interpretation, true thickness is estimated at approximately 40–45 metres, assuming the newly identified lower zone dips at a similar angle to the overlying stratigraphy and skarn units. This interpretation is preliminary and may be refined as additional geological and drilling information becomes available.

The skarn intervals display several mineralization styles, including magnetite skarn, garnet skarn, diopside skarn, and zones of semi-massive to massive sulphide mineralization. The skarnified intervals are hosted within a sequence of limestone, marble and dolomite.

The Company is continuing to log, photograph and sample the drill core, with samples being submitted for laboratory analysis. The September 15 release noted that core from the Kuhn program was being logged and sampled, with assays to be released once received, reviewed and verified.









Figure 2: 2026 diamond drilling from Pad B at the Kuhn target, Magno Project.

Expanding the Geological Picture at Kuhn

The ongoing drill program is designed to improve GoldHaven's understanding of the geometry, thickness and continuity of the skarn system through a series of modern drill sections across the Kuhn target.

The additional skarn encountered in GOH26-04 provides another important geological data point as the Company evaluates the development of the system beyond areas tested by historical drilling.

GoldHaven's 2026 program represents the Company's first modern, systematic drill campaign at Magno, with drilling initially focused on Kuhn before evaluating additional priority targets across the broader property.

CEO Comment

GoldHaven President and CEO Rob Birmingham commented:

“The decision to continue GOH26-04 was driven directly by what our geological team was seeing in the core, and that decision has now resulted in the intersection of an additional skarn zone beneath the down-dip extension we reported last week.

“We are encouraged to continue seeing skarn development as we test the Kuhn system at depth. While assays will ultimately determine the significance of these intervals, each hole is materially improving our understanding of the geometry and scale of the system and helping us refine where we drill next.”

Ongoing Drill Program

With GOH26-04 now complete, the drill has been moved to a new pad (Pad B) at the Kuhn target where three of the four planned drill holes have been completed.

Integration of observations from the latest drill holes, notably GOH26-04, historical geological information and modern geophysical data to refine subsequent drill targeting remains ongoing.

Further updates will be provided as drilling advances and laboratory results are received, reviewed and verified.

Qualified Person

The technical and scientific information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Raymond Wladichuk, P.Geo. B.Sc., a non-independent Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101, a BC Licensed professional, and a consultant to the Company.

About GoldHaven Resources Corp.

GoldHaven Resources Corp. is a Canadian junior exploration company focused on advancing highly prospective mineral projects in North and South America. The Company's flagship asset is the district-scale Magno Project in the Cassiar District of northern British Columbia. GoldHaven also owns the Three Guardsmen Copper-Gold Project in British Columbia and the Copeçal Gold Project in Mato Grosso, Brazil. In addition, the Company holds a portfolio of critical mineral projects in Brazil.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Rob Birmingham, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Rob Birmingham, CEO



...

Office Direct: (604) 629-8254

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE - Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward- looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities legislation, including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, those listed below under the heading“Forward-Looking Statements in This News Release” are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "will", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "potential", "scheduled", or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that there will be investor interest in future financings, market fundamentals will result in sustained precious metals demand and prices, the receipt of any necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in connection with the future exploration and development of any future projects in a timely manner, the availability of financing on suitable terms for exploration and development of future projects and the Company's ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws.

The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, operating and technical difficulties in connection with mineral exploration and development activities, actual results of exploration activities, the estimation or realization of mineral reserves and mineral resources, the inability of the Company to obtain the necessary financing required to conduct its business and affairs, as currently contemplated, the inability of the Company to enter into definitive agreements in respect of possible Letters of Intent, the timing and amount of estimated future production, the costs of production, capital expenditures, the costs and timing of the development of new deposits, requirements for additional capital, future prices of precious metals, changes in general economic conditions, changes in the financial markets and in the demand and market price for commodities, lack of investor interest in future financings, accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental approvals, permits or financing or in the completion of development or construction activities, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations, title disputes, the inability of the Company to obtain any necessary permits, consents, approvals or authorizations, including by the Exchange, the timing and possible outcome of any pending litigation, environmental issues and liabilities, and risks related to joint venture operations, and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's latest interim Management's Discussion and Analysis and filed with certain securities commissions in Canada. All of the Company's Canadian public disclosure filings may be accessed via and readers are urged to review these materials.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements in this news release or incorporated by reference herein, except as otherwise required by law.

Forward-Looking Statements in This News Release

The following statements in this news release constitute forward-looking information:



the Company's plans to continue logging, photographing and sampling the GOH26-04 drill core and submitting samples for laboratory analysis;

the Company's current geological interpretation that the true thickness of the newly identified skarn intervals in GOH26-04 is approximately 40–45 metres, which is preliminary and may be refined as additional geological and drilling information becomes available;

the completion of the fourth planned drill hole from Pad B at the Kuhn target;

the Company's plans to integrate observations from the latest drill holes, historical geological information and modern geophysical data to refine subsequent drill targeting;

the expectation that the ongoing drill program will improve the Company's understanding of the geometry, thickness and continuity of the skarn system at Kuhn, and the Company's evaluation of skarn development beyond areas tested by historical drilling;

the Company's intention to evaluate additional priority targets across the broader Magno Project following the initial drilling focus at Kuhn;

statements regarding the significance of the intersected skarn intervals, which will ultimately be determined by assay results; and the Company's intention to provide further updates as drilling advances and as laboratory results are received, reviewed and verified.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at



