Amesite Announces New Sales Win Under Nursemagic® Minimum Enterprise Pricing Model

Amesite believes that the pricing model creates a repeatable commercial sale for smaller post-acute care organizations while allowing it to remain focused on larger multi-location and multi-state enterprises representing substantially greater census and revenue opportunities. Recent customer wins did not require customers to replace their existing EMRs or undertake a rip-and-replace technology implementation.

Dr. Ann Marie Sastry, Founder and CEO of Amesite, said,“We made a deliberate decision to set a minimum enterprise price that works for Amesite and still delivers tremendous value to customers. At $1,099 per month for organizations with up to 1,000 census, we can serve smaller operators at attractive margins without building our business around small contracts. At the same time, our census-based pricing gives us significantly greater revenue opportunity as we win larger organizations. We believe this model enables us to generate returns on our technology investments.”

Sai Nittala, Amesite's Head of Artificial Intelligence, said,“We designed this pricing structure to create a repeatable commercial model for smaller post-acute care organizations while maintaining attractive unit economics. Establishing a clear minimum enterprise price has helped us streamline sales and advance scalable revenue growth.”

Kalie Wortinger, Amesite's Head of Engineering, said“Our recent sales wins have not required customers to replace their existing EMRs. As we expand the number of EMR environments NurseMagic® supports, we can serve a broader portion of the post-acute care market. That interoperability reduces deployment friction and supports our ability to scale across customer environments.”

About Amesite Inc.

Amesite (NASDAQ: AMST) is an AI-driven company with an immediate aim to transform the $1.5 trillion non-acute care segments. Its flagship product, NurseMagic®, streamlines documentation for nurses and caregivers, reducing the time required from 20 minutes to just 20 seconds. NurseMagic® is used by over 100 professions to improve care, enhance operational efficiency and improve financial performance. Built on proprietary AI trained on industry-specific data, NurseMagic® meets HIPAA regulations while improving accuracy and efficiency. The platform serves B2B and B2C users across 50 states and 21 countries, offering seamless integration into healthcare workflows and translations to over 50 languages.

Forward-Looking Statement

This communication contains forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended) concerning the Company and its business. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as“may,”“will,”“should,”“would,”“expect,”“plan,”“believe,”“intend,”“look forward,” and other similar expressions among others. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Risks facing the Company and its business are set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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