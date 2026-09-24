Ducommun's CEO Sets The Stage For Continued Success, Unveiling The VISION 2032 Game Plan At Investor Day

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Highlights Strong Progress Against VISION 2027 Strategic Growth Plan

COSTA MESA, Calif., Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE: DCO) (“Ducommun” or the“Company”) hosted its first Investor Day event in nearly four years. Chairman, President, and CEO Stephen G. Oswald and his senior leadership team briefed attendees on the exciting progress that the Company has made against its five-year strategic growth plan, VISION 2027. Ducommun is on track to meet or exceed all three core metrics of the current plan despite pressures facing the aerospace and defense industry.

Having established a strong foundation for continued growth, Oswald unveiled VISION 2032, which aims to accelerate innovation and efficiencies in the American aerospace and defense supply chain.

“Ducommun has contributed to some of the most important technologies in aerospace and defense,” said Oswald. "With our strong position in defense, improvement in commercial aerospace, and expanding portfolio of proprietary engineered products, we are well positioned not just to drive substantial shareholder value through 2032, but to reinforce the strengths and resilience of American aerospace and defense.”

Coming out of the Covid pandemic, Ducommun set ambitious business targets for revenue growth and margin expansion in VISION 2027 (announced in December 2022). Performance against key metrics has been strong, with Ducommun delivering total shareholder return of 245% since the end of 2022.

Delivering on VISION 2027 Objectives

At Investor Day, Oswald highlighted significant progress toward its VISION 2027 goals, confirming that the Company remains on track to meet or exceed all three core financial targets set in 2022:



Revenue: Reaching ~$950M+ by 2027.

Profitability: Expanding Adjusted EBITDA margins to ~18%. Engineered Products Mix: Increasing higher-margin Engineered Products (EP) to ~25% of total revenue.



These achievements have significant real-world implications: strengthening frontline military technologies and supporting commercial aviation safety as a U.S.-based manufacturer.

Over the last four years, Ducommun's market capitalization has increased from $605 million to $2.6 billion, while average daily traded value of the Company's stock has increased from ~$2 million to $49 million during the same period. Through a series of strategic acquisitions in recent years, including companies specializing in magnetic seals, ammunition handling systems, lightning protection, thermoplastic extrusions and aerodynamic systems, Ducommun has been able to expand its portfolio of Engineered Products and Aftermarket content for customers.

Unveiling the VISION 2032 Growth Roadmap

Building on this solid foundation, Ducommun announced its VISION 2032 plan, which sets a combination of ambitious strategic catalysts and long-term financial goals to power the Company's upward trajectory:



M&A Strategy: Capitalizing on Equity Valuation Growth and Balance Sheet Strength, Ducommun is increasing its acquisition range by up to 3–5x, pursuing acquisition targets in the $300M to $500M range while continuing to pursue bolt-on acquisitions as well.

Defense Franchise Expansion: The company projects a mid-teens compound annual growth rate (CAGR) through 2032 for its core missile and radar franchise.

Commercial Aerospace Rebound: Ducommun is positioned to capture commercial aerospace volume recovery across major narrowbody platforms with minimal required capital expenditure. Proprietary Engineered Products: Continued organic investment in proprietary technologies will reinforce value pricing power and competitive differentiation.



Several analysts in attendance at Investor Day commented positively on Ducommun's performance and long-term growth strategy. Analysts from Citi stated that Ducommun“surpassed both our and consensus expectations.” RBC highlighted the company's“impressive set of 2032 targets.” Goldman Sachs, meanwhile, noted:“DCO has unique positions on growth verticals with A&D (missile, aero OE, aftermarket), multiple company-specific margin drivers, and an acquisition platform, all under the umbrella of company transformation... we are Buy rated on the stock.”

The full Investor Day presentation is available on Ducommun's Investor Relations site.

About Ducommun Incorporated

Ducommun Incorporated delivers value-added innovative products, aftermarket and manufacturing solutions to customers in the aerospace, defense and space markets and aspires to contribute to the advancement of those industries. Founded in 1849, the Company specializes in two core areas - Electronic Systems and Structural Systems - to produce complex products and components for commercial aircraft platforms and mission-critical military and space programs. For more information, visit Ducommun.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws relating to Ducommun Incorporated, including statements relating to Ducommun's expectations relating to the Company's VISION 2027 Strategy and its progress towards the financial goals stated therein, including but not limited to those relating to revenues, profitability and our Engineered Products' mix; our acquisition strategy, the expected compound annual growth rate and expansion of the Company's defense portfolio, the ability to capture volume through the commercial aerospace recovery, our expected investment in proprietary technologies to reinforce value pricing power and competitive differentiation, expectations relating to expanding production capacity and ability to drive shareholder value, all under our VISION 2032 game plan for investors, and similar expressions that concern Ducommun's intentions or beliefs about future occurrences, expectations, or results. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may change over time and may cause actual results to differ materially from those that are expected. It is very difficult to predict the effect of known factors, and Ducommun cannot anticipate all factors that could affect actual results that may be important to an investor. All forward-looking information should be evaluated in the context of these risks, uncertainties and other factors, including those factors disclosed under“Risk Factors” in Ducommun's reports filed with the SEC, including the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Annual Reports on Form 10-K, and Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and Ducommun does not undertake any obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update the forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

Contacts

Suman Mookerji, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

657.335.3665, ...