NEXT10, Inc. Signs Binding LOI With Bitfrontier Capital Holdings For Strategic Transaction

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Transaction is structured around a negotiated $0.0004 per-share BFCH reference value and is intended to establish a controlled public health, wellness, longevity and human-optimization platform

GREEN VALLEY, Ariz., Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEXT10, Inc. (OTC: NXTN) (“NEXT10” or the“Company”), through Torreon Group, Inc., today announced today announced that it has entered into a binding Letter of Intent with BitFrontier Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCID: BFCH), a public company doing business as UNLOCKD, Inc., for a strategic transaction intended to expand NEXT10's operating platform.

Under the LOI, the parties agreed to use $0.0004 per issued and outstanding BFCH common share as the negotiated reference value for structuring the transaction.

Subject to completion of the required closing conditions, NEXT10 is expected to contribute agreed operating businesses and assets to BFCH and ultimately acquire approximately 75% ownership of BFCH.

The $0.0004 figure is a negotiated transaction value only. It is not an independent appraisal or fairness opinion and should not be interpreted as a prediction of BFCH's current or future trading price.

Expanding NEXT10's Operating Platform

NEXT10 is pursuing a strategy centered on acquiring, developing and operating businesses and strategic assets across multiple sectors.

The contemplated transaction is designed to give NEXT10 a controlled public subsidiary focused on health, wellness, longevity and human optimization, while providing BFCH access to additional operating assets, management resources and acquisition capabilities.

“I have had a personal interest in regenerative medicine and the broader wellness industry for some time, and I have been evaluating wellness centers in Florida as potential acquisition opportunities,” said Garrett Reincke, President of NEXT10, Inc.“I believe regenerative medicine and advanced wellness services fit naturally within the broader health, longevity and human-optimization strategy BFCH is building. This transaction gives us a platform to evaluate those opportunities more seriously and, where the economics and operations make sense, potentially expand into that market.”

Reincke continues,“NEXT10 is entering the sector amid continued growth in global consumer spending on wellness. According to the Global Wellness Institute, the global wellness economy reached approximately $6.8 trillion in 2024 and is projected to approach $9.8 trillion by 2029. The United States represents the world's largest wellness market, estimated at approximately $2.1 trillion in 2024.”

Transaction Structure

The transaction is expected to occur in stages.

At the Initial Closing, NEXT10 is expected to contribute agreed operating businesses and assets to BFCH, acquire a noncontrolling equity interest and receive representation on the BFCH Board of Directors.

The specific businesses and assets to be contributed remain subject to final designation, due diligence and definitive transaction documentation.

BFCH will also continue working toward completion of its planned independent audit.

Following completion of the audit, due diligence, definitive documentation and other closing conditions, NEXT10 is contemplated to increase its ownership position to approximately 75% of BFCH.

The parties currently intend for BFCH to remain a separately traded public company following completion of the transaction.

Strategic Alignment

BFCH, doing business as UNLOCKD, has been developing a health and wellness portfolio that currently includes Ancient Extracts, EVERMIND and 1ENERGY.

Its broader strategy is focused on health, wellness, longevity and human optimization.

The proposed transaction is intended to combine that focused platform with NEXT10's broader operating, acquisition and asset-development capabilities.

“This is an important next step in the strategy we have been building at BFCH,” said Dr. Jordan P. Balencic, Chairman and Chief Science Officer of BFCH.“Our goal is to build a larger operating company around health, wellness, longevity and human optimization. I expect the NEXT10 relationship to rapidly expand our core mission and is intended to give us additional assets, resources and capabilities to pursue that strategy at greater scale.”

Building a Broader Health and Wellness Business

BFCH's strategy is focused on identifying businesses and assets that management believes may benefit from additional capital, stronger operations, product development, brand optimization and expanded distribution.

NEXT10 believes the relationship could broaden the range of opportunities available to BFCH across consumer products, wellness services, technology, testing, distribution and related businesses.

The transaction also aligns with NEXT10's broader acquisition strategy of identifying operating businesses and assets where additional capitalization, operational discipline and active management may create opportunities for growth and increased enterprise value.

About NEXT10, Inc.

NEXT10, Inc. (OTC: NXTN) is a diversified public company pursuing growth through operating businesses, strategic investments, asset development and acquisitions across multiple sectors.

The Company's strategy is to identify businesses and assets where additional capitalization, operating discipline and active management may improve operations, generate cash flow and create long-term enterprise value.

About BitFrontier Capital Holdings, Inc. / UNLOCKD

BitFrontier Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCID: BFCH), doing business as UNLOCKD, Inc., is building a diversified health, wellness and consumer platform focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing brands and businesses across consumer health, wellness, longevity and human optimization. You can learn more about or strategy at

The Company's current portfolio includes Ancient Extracts, EVERMIND and 1ENERGY.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the contemplated transaction between NEXT10 and BFCH, the contribution of businesses and assets, the Initial Closing, the contemplated change of control, future ownership percentages, BFCH's planned audit, potential OTCQB qualification and future business opportunities.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.

Although NEXT10 and BFCH have entered into a binding Letter of Intent, completion of the transaction remains subject to due diligence, definitive documentation, corporate approvals, accounting and financial-statement requirements, regulatory considerations and other closing conditions. There can be no assurance that the Initial Closing or contemplated change of control will occur on the proposed terms or at all.

The $0.0004 per-share amount is a negotiated transaction reference value used by the parties to structure the transaction. It is not an independent appraisal or fairness opinion and does not represent a guarantee or prediction of BFCH's current or future market price.

There can be no assurance that BFCH will complete its audit, qualify for OTCQB or successfully complete any future acquisition, financing or strategic initiative.

Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. NEXT10 undertakes no obligation to update or revise them except as required by applicable law.

Contact

John B. Hayden

CEO/CHAIRMAN

TORREON GROUP INC./NEXT10

...

