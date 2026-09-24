Island Announces $400 Million Series F, Bringing Valuation To $6.4 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The future of work belongs to people and AI agents. Island built the control plane for both.

DALLAS, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Island, the agentic control plane for enterprises, announced its $400 million Series F financing round which brings the company's valuation to $6.4 billion, more than doubling since 2024. Evolution Equity Partners led the round, with participation from existing and new investors.

The funding will fuel the company's next phase of growth and innovation as enterprises scale AI agents and modernize how work gets done. Island gives organizations the missing essential layer of visibility, control, and auditing they need to thrive in the AI age.

“Enterprises are rethinking the basic architecture of work. Island meets the moment with a unique advantage: it can see and govern what people and agents are doing as they interact with applications and data, wherever that happens,” said Richard Seewald, Founder and Managing Partner at Evolution Equity Partners.“Island has already shown it can create a category, displace legacy technologies, and accelerate customers' business transformation from the browser to the network. By extending its vision to safeguard browsers, endpoints, networks, and data, Island built the essential control layer for the next generation of enterprise computing.”

Existing investors Prysm Capital, Sequoia Capital, Coatue Management, Cyberstarts, Insight Partners, J.P. Morgan Growth Equity Partners, Alta Park Capital, Georgian, G Squared, and Squarepoint participated in the round, alongside another personal investment from cybersecurity entrepreneur Dmitri Alperovitch.

“We've entered a new era in which people and AI agents work side by side. Just like humans, agents need the right context, access, guardrails, and accountability to succeed,” said Mike Fey, CEO and Co-founder of Island.“Island created the first Enterprise Browser to protect the primary place people work. From there, we expanded into data protection and DLP, then built a next-generation SASE architecture from the endpoint outward. Those combined capabilities give CIOs, CISOs, and business unit owners one security, productivity, and governance framework for everywhere human and agentic work occurs. This investment gives us even more capacity to innovate with our customers and help them safely scale AI.”

Island employs 1,000 people and has doubled annual recurring revenue (ARR) every fiscal year since its 2022 launch. The sustained growth reflects rising enterprise demand to accelerate AI adoption, redesign networks for end users, simplify security infrastructure, and protect sensitive data without adding friction for users.

"Cyberstarts backed Island at the very beginning and has watched the team execute the vision into a full control plane for knowledge workers and AI agents,” said Gili Raanan, Founder and General Partner at Cyberstarts.“Reaching a $6.4 billion valuation while doubling ARR each year is clear evidence that the entire Island team has built something the enterprise world genuinely needs for the agentic era."

Island's growth has also earned significant industry and customer recognition. Island was included on the CNBC Disruptor 5 list for 2026. Industry analyst firm Frost & Sullivan recognized Island as the 2026 Global Zero Trust Browser Security Company of the Year. Most recently, Island was named a Customers' Choice in the 2026 Gartner® Peer InsightsTM Voice of the Customer for Secure Enterprise Browser.

From the Enterprise Browser to Everywhere Work Happens

Island pioneered the Enterprise Browser category by embedding enterprise security, access, and productivity controls into the place where most knowledge work happens. The company has broadened that foundation to consumer browsers through an extension, as well as endpoints, applications, modern SASE, and data. The resulting agentic control plane for enterprises applies one policy engine and one audit trail to the full chain of work activities and provides a frictionless experience for end users.

“Agents do not operate in a single layer of the technology stack, so they cannot be governed from one,” said Dan Amiga, CTO and Co-founder of Island.“Island's control plane unifies five critical layers: last-mile control, network, data, identity, and observability. Together, they tell the enterprise who or what is acting, what it can reach, what data it can use, what it is doing, and whether that action should be allowed. This lets organizations see the full chain of activity and govern it in real time, not reconstruct it after the fact.”

The result is one place to onboard, govern, and audit AI across the human and agentic workforce. Island's Enterprise AI enables organizations to deploy AI at scale, regardless of which models, applications, or agents they choose. Island offers identity governance, access, guardrails, data boundaries, human approvals, and cost governance, while providing a full audit trail across browsers, endpoints, the cloud, and internal resources.

“AI agents will break many of the assumptions that have supported network-based security for decades. Security has to move to where the work actually happens, giving defenders the visibility to detect and stop dangerous actions in real time,” said Alperovitch, Co-founder and Chairman of Silverado Policy Accelerator and Co-founder and former CTO of CrowdStrike.“Island was built for that shift, giving enterprises full visibility and control without slowing AI down.”

Gartner, Voice of the Customer for Secure Enterprise Browsers, Peer Community Contributor, 18 August 2026

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About Island

Island is the agentic control plane for enterprises, where organizations govern people and AI agents as they work across devices, browsers, applications, networks, and data. Island gives agents the identity management, access, guardrails, cost controls, and auditability they need to operate safely at scale. Millions of users trust Island to protect sensitive information, simplify enterprise work, and reduce reliance on legacy infrastructure. Island can be reached at ... or (866) 832-7114.

Contact:

Dave Heffernan

...

401-864-4327

Method Communications for Island

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at