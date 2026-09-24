AVILOO Welcomes Wendy DeLisio as Regional Sales Manager, US West

Automotive industry veteran brings nearly two decades of dealership experience to support AVILOO's expansion across the Western United States

- Wendy DeLisioDENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AVILOO Battery Diagnostics, a global leader in independent EV battery diagnostics, today announced that Wendy DeLisio has joined the company as Regional Sales Manager, US West.DeLisio brings nearly two decades of automotive industry experience working with dealerships and major automotive accounts across the Western United States. In her previous role with Affinitiv and its predecessor companies, she partnered closely with dealership leadership across sales and fixed operations, helping retailers implement technology and strategies designed to improve customer engagement and operational performance. During her tenure, she earned multiple President's Club honors for outstanding performance.Supporting AVILOO's Growth in the Western U.S.In her new role, DeLisio will lead AVILOO's business development efforts across the Western United States, working with dealer groups, auctions, remarketing organizations, and EV service operations to expand the use of independent battery health diagnostics.As used EV volumes continue to grow, battery condition is becoming increasingly important in vehicle acquisition, appraisal, merchandising, resale, and service decisions. AVILOO provides automotive businesses with independent and verifiable battery health information designed to increase transparency and reduce uncertainty when evaluating battery electric and plug in hybrid vehicles."Battery health is becoming one of the most important factors in understanding the true condition and value of a used EV," said DeLisio. "Dealers and consumers need an independent, reliable way to understand the condition of the battery, and AVILOO provides that transparency. I'm excited to help expand access to this technology across the Western U.S.""Wendy's extensive dealership experience, strong industry relationships, and proven ability to drive technology adoption make her a valuable addition to our U.S. organization," said Brett Lippel, CEO of AVILOO North America. "She understands the operational and commercial challenges dealers face as EV volumes increase. Wendy will play an important role in helping our partners incorporate battery health into how electric vehicles are evaluated, serviced, and sold."About AVILOOAVILOO started in 2018 with independent battery diagnostics for EV and plug-in hybrid vehicles and has since established itself as the global industry standard and market leader. Founded near Vienna, Austria, the company operates worldwide and has also been active in the United States since 2024 with a location in Denver, Colorado. The company develops and markets precise, fast, and manufacturer-independent tests to detect the State of Health (SoH) and defects in drive batteries of used vehicles. The company started its business with the AVILOO PREMIUM Test, the world's most comprehensive battery test for individuals. Based on thousands of conducted PREMIUM tests and the resulting world's largest database, the AVILOO FLASH Test was developed to provide a quick assessment of the battery's state. With the AVILOO FLASH Test, the company offers the only independent EV battery quick test on the market - not a BMS readout, but a genuine diagnostic that can be carried out cost‐effectively and easily on the vehicle in just three minutes. AVILOO currently covers over 96% of all available brands.

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AVILOO Welcomes Wendy DeLisio as Regional Sales Manager, US West News Provided By Influence Associates September 24, 2026, 10:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Energy Industry, Environment, Technology



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