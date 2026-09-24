THE MAN WITH NO NAME: RARE CLINT EASTWOOD POSTER COLLECTION HEADS TO PROPSTORE AUCTION

The Man with No Name Posters

Rare posters from A Fistful of Dollars, For a Few Dollars More and The Good, the Bad and the Ugly celebrate Clint Eastwood's legendary Man with No Name trilogy.

- Grey Smith, Director of Posters US at PropstoreLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Propstore, one of the world's leading entertainment memorabilia auction houses, will offer The Nicola Bais Collection, an exceptional collection of 26 rare Clint Eastwood posters, in its upcoming Fall Collectible Posters Auction. Featuring original artwork from Sergio Leone's landmark Dollars Trilogy, the collection brings together posters from A Fistful of Dollars, For a Few Dollars More and The Good, the Bad and the Ugly, capturing Eastwood in the role that established him as an international screen icon.Offered as part of the three-day auction from October 9–11, 2026, the collection includes rare country-of-origin Italian posters, premiere pieces and large-format designs by celebrated artists including Franco Fiorenzi, Michelangelo Papuzza and Sandro Simeoni.HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE:Among the highlights is an A Fistful of Dollars (R-1968) Italian two-fogli poster, estimated at $3,000 - $6,000. Created by Italian artist Michelangelo Papuzza, the early reissue poster captures Eastwood in his defining role as the Man with No Name and retains its rich, vibrant colors.A spectacular For a Few Dollars More (1965) Italian four-fogli poster, estimated at $6,000–$12,000, features Franco Fiorenzi's striking close-up of Eastwood, pistol at the ready. The large-format, country-of-origin poster presents one of the most celebrated images of the actor ever created for a film campaign.Completing the trilogy is an exceptionally rare The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (1966) Italian four-fogli poster, estimated at $6,000–$12,000. Designed by Fiorenzi for the film's limited Rome premiere, the two-panel poster depicts Eastwood, Lee Van Cleef and Eli Wallach against a distinctive metallic silver background.Propstore's Fall Collectible Posters Auction will take place over three days from October 9 - 11, 2026. Day One of the sale will be a live-streamed online event, with Days Two and Three online only, starting at 09:30 AM PST / 5:30 PM GMT each day.Bids can be placed from anywhere in the world via PropstoreThe full catalog is now available online, and bidding is live atTop lots to be sold at Propstore's Collectible Posters Auction (with estimated sale prices) include:FOR A FEW DOLLARS MORE (1965) Italian Four Fogli (54.5" x 77"); The Nicola Bais Collection; Country-of-Origin; Very Fine on Linen est. $6,000 - $12,000 (£5,000 - £9,000)THE GOOD, THE BAD AND THE UGLY (1966) Italian Four Fogli (55" x 77"); The Nicola Bais Collection; Country-of-Origin, Limited Rome Premiere Style; Very Fine Folded est. $6,000 - $12,000 (£5,000 - £9,000)FOR A FEW DOLLARS MORE (1965) Italian Fotobusta Set (4) (27" x 37"); The Nicola Bais Collection; Country-of-Origin; Fine+ Folded est. $6,000 - $12,000 (£5,000 - £9,000)FOR A FEW DOLLARS MORE (1965) Italian Two Fogli (39" x 55"); The Nicola Bais Collection; Country-of-Origin; Very Fine+ on Linen est. $5,000 - $10,000 (£3,800 - £7,500)FOR A FEW DOLLARS MORE (1965) Italian Four Fogli (54" x 77"); The Nicola Bais Collection; Country-of-Origin, Style B; Very Fine+ on Linen est. $3,500 - $7,000 (£2,700 - £5,300)A FISTFUL OF DOLLARS (R-1968) Italian Two Fogli (39" x 55"); The Nicola Bais Collection; Country-of-Origin; Very Fine+ on Linen est. $3,000 - $6,000 (£2,300 - £4,500)THE GOOD, THE BAD AND THE UGLY (1966) Italian Four Fogli (54.5" x 78"); The Nicola Bais Collection; Country-of-Origin; Very Fine on Linen est. $3,000 - $6,000 (£2,300 - £4,500)THE GOOD, THE BAD AND THE UGLY (1966) Italian Fotobusta Set (10) (27" x 18"); The Nicola Bais Collection; Country-of-Origin; Very Fine- est. $1,500 - $3,000 (£1,100 - £2,300)THE GOOD, THE BAD AND THE UGLY (1966) Italian Premiere Locandina (12" x 27"); The Nicola Bais Collection; Country-of-Origin, First Printing; Very Fine+ Folded est. $1,200 - $2,400 (£900 - £1,800)A FISTFUL OF DOLLARS (1964) Italian Four Fogli (54.5" x 78"); The Nicola Bais Collection; Country-of-Origin; Very Fine- on Linen est. $1,000 - $2,000 (£750 - £1,500)Grey Smith, Director of Posters US at Propstore, commented on the collection:“The Nicola Bais Collection captures Clint Eastwood's transformation into the Man with No Name through some of the most striking artwork created for Sergio Leone's Dollars Trilogy. From rare country-of-origin Italian posters to pieces produced for the Rome premieres, the collection brings together images that helped define not only Eastwood's screen persona, but the visual identity of the spaghetti Western. Propstore is delighted to offer this remarkable collection to fans and collectors.”# # #Notes to Editors:For further information, catalog images and expert interviews please contact:Bethany Willetts |...Registration and online bidding are now open at:Images are available in the following Dropbox link (please copy and paste URL):Credit: PropstoreAbout PropstoreFounded in 1998 by film enthusiast Stephen Lane, Propstore has grown from a collector's passion project into one of the world's foremost authorities on entertainment memorabilia. The company bridges the worlds of film, art, and collecting-offering access to authentic screen-used props, costumes, and production artefacts that bring cinematic history to life.Working in close partnership with many of the world's leading film studios, production companies, and entertainment brands, Propstore curates exclusive auctions and sales throughout the year, giving fans and collectors unparalleled access to items direct from the source.Since 2014, Propstore has hosted globally acclaimed live auctions featuring artefacts from the greatest moments in film and television. Alongside its flagship events, Propstore also runs regular online auctions and studio collaborations, with more than 2,000 items available for immediate purchase atSocial Media:Facebook: @PropStoreX: @propstore_com Instagram/ Threads: prop_storeYouTube: thepropstoreTikTok: @.propstore

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THE MAN WITH NO NAME: RARE CLINT EASTWOOD POSTER COLLECTION HEADS TO PROPSTORE AUCTION News Provided By Propstore September 24, 2026, 10:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Movie Industry, World & Regional



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