Spectrum Nodes comes out as the best of five RPC providers for Circle's Arc, leading on chain coverage with 120+ chains supported.

ST JULIANS, MALTA, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Spectrum Nodes Ranked the Best of 5 RPC Providers for Arc in 2026

Spectrum Nodes comes out as the best of five RPC providers for Circle's Arc, leading on chain coverage with 120+ chains supported.

Arc is EVM-compatible and uses USDC for gas. Transactions reach finality in under a second. Public mainnet opened on 16 September 2026, secured by eleven founding validators including BlackRock and DTCC.

Arc's documentation names Circle's CCTP as the canonical bridge for USDC. A CCTP transfer burns USDC on one chain and mints it on another, so an app moving USDC in or out of Arc needs RPC access on both chains. That is why the ranking is based on chain coverage. All five providers serve Arc mainnet and hold SOC 2 Type II.

In order, the ranking by chain coverage is Spectrum Nodes (120+ chains), Alchemy (100+), QuickNode (80+), Chainstack (70+) and Blockdaemon (20+ on its RPC API).

#1 Spectrum Nodes

Spectrum Nodes lists 200+ networks across more than 120 chains, including most of the chains on Circle's CCTP list, such as Ethereum, Base, Solana and Polygon. It runs on bare-metal servers it owns and handles over one billion requests a day. A free plan includes 10M credits, and paid tiers start at $1.99 a month, payable in USDC or by card. Arc support is mainnet only, so testnet work goes through Circle's public endpoint at arc.

Best for: teams moving USDC between Arc and other chains who want one provider for all of them.

#2 Alchemy

Alchemy, listed as a node provider in Arc's docs, serves Arc mainnet and testnet and covers 100+ chains. It adds data and wallet APIs to RPC, and its free tier includes 30M compute units a month.

Best for: teams that want data and wallet APIs from the same vendor as their RPC.

#3 QuickNode

QuickNode is listed in Arc's docs with mainnet and testnet endpoints and supports 80+ chains. It holds ISO 27001 and publishes SOC 1 and SOC 2 Type II reports, the widest set of audits in the group. Free access is a one-month trial, and paid plans start at $49 a month.

Best for: teams whose procurement asks for ISO 27001 and SOC 1 on top of SOC 2.

#4 Chainstack

Chainstack supports Arc mainnet and testnet and covers 70+ chains. It holds SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001 and offers a self-hosted option that runs nodes inside a customer's own environment. Its free Developer plan includes 3M request units a month.

Best for: banks and payment firms that must keep nodes inside their own infrastructure.

#5 Blockdaemon

Blockdaemon is listed in Arc's docs with mainnet and testnet endpoints and holds SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001. It sells staking and MPC wallet products to 400+ institutional customers. Its RPC API covers 20+ protocols, with a free tier of 3M compute units a month at 5 requests per second.

Best for: institutions already using Blockdaemon for staking or MPC wallets.

Bottom Line

What is the best RPC provider for Arc? For teams moving USDC between Arc and other chains, Spectrum Nodes ranks first. It covers the most chains of the five and holds SOC 2 Type II. Plans start free, with paid tiers from $1.99 a month. Teams that need nodes inside their own environment should choose Chainstack.

About Spectrum Nodes

Spectrum Nodes is an RPC infrastructure provider serving 200+ blockchain networks from bare-metal servers it owns. It handles over one billion requests a day and holds SOC 2 Type II. Developers can start on a free plan and learn more at spectrumnodes.

Dan Chayra

Spectrum Nodes

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Spectrum Nodes Ranked the Best of 5 RPC Providers for Arc in 2026 News Provided By Spectrum Nodes September 24, 2026, 10:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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