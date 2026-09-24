Women Warriors Emerge In Balochistan As BLA, BLF Expand Female Units

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 24 (IANS) The operational landscape in Balochistan has witnessed a major tactical shift as female combat units belonging to the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) carry out direct armed assaults targeting Pakistani security convoys and military installations.

A Pakistani military convoy was ambushed recently near Turbat in Balochistan, and this was claimed by the newly formed female unit of the BLF.

The unit, which goes by the name Karima Armed Assault Division (KAAD), ambushed a convoy of the Pakistan Army's Action Task Force on the CPEC highway near Jusak, which is close to Turbat.

An official said women in Balochistan were no longer merely passive observers of the separatist movement.

“Over time, their involvement expanded from activism and political mobilisation to support roles for the BLA and BLF. The significant change now is the reported direct participation of women in attacks targeting Pakistani security forces,” the official said.

One of the first known cases of direct involvement by a woman was that of Shari Baloch. She carried out a suicide attack at the Karachi University's Confucius Institute in April 2022.

Three Chinese teachers and their Pakistani driver were killed in the attack. Shari Baloch was attached to the BLA, and she set the stage for more women to join the female units of this group, the official added.

An Intelligence Bureau official said that the BLF too adopted the same approach in 2025.

That year, Kareena Rafiq carried out a vehicle-borne attack against a Frontier Corps facility in Nokundi. A year later, the BLA too said that its women's squad was involved in the February 2026 offensive against the Pakistani forces that was called Operation Herod 2.0.

The BLA then went on to make a formal announcement regarding the formation of its women's wing. It appointed Shahnaz Baloch as its commander. These developments that took place within the BLA and BLF marked a major shift in the style of operations, and this only added to the already existing woes of the Pakistani establishment.

Another official said that as the days go by, these women's groups are only going to get stronger.

At first, it was thought the male members of the BLA and BLF were the ones placing the women in front. However, the fact is that these women are joining these groups voluntarily and are ready to be part of dangerous missions such as suicide attacks.

The women in Balochistan are completely aligned with the cause of the BLA and BLF, the official said.

“While some have gone on to become part of the attack squads, many still spread political messages, raise funds, take part in protests and also support families of the fighters. It has become like one big family whereby everyone feels the need to be involved in this battle against the Pakistani establishment,” the official added.

While frustration among the people of Balochistan has driven both men and women towards armed resistance, officials believe there is another reason behind the emergence of female units. Their participation is also intended to send a strong message that the movement represents a broader common cause and that the struggle involves people across gender lines. The involvement of women also seeks to highlight claims that alleged repression by Pakistani security forces has reached a point where even women have been drawn into the armed conflict.

Moreover, the participation of women in these groups is also seen as a message to men who have stayed away from the armed struggle. According to the official, some men have subsequently joined the BLA and BLF because they felt social pressure and feared being viewed as unwilling to support the cause.

For the record, 8,000 people have gone missing since the mid-2000s, according to human rights groups.

In recent months, the figures have spiked, which has led to further frustration among the people of Balochistan. There has also been a spike in extra-judicial killings and abductions. Students, political activists, teachers, journalists and lawyers have been frequently targeted.

Human rights groups have repeatedly said that bodies that are bullet-ridden after being tortured mercilessly have been found.

When it comes to the people of Balochistan, the Pakistani security forces have adopted the 'kidnap, kill and dump' policy.

For several years, the people of Balochistan have been seeking better facilities for the region. The region holds vast natural wealth that includes massive reserves of natural gas, gold, coal, copper, and Uranium.

Despite this, Balochistan remains Pakistan's most underdeveloped region. These are the reasons why both men and women have decided to battle it out together against the Pakistani establishment, an official said.