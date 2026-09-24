K'taka To Appeal In Court Against Cauvery Water Release Order: CM Shivakumar

MENAFN - IANS) Chitradurga, Sep 24 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Thursday said the state government would file an appeal in court against the direction to release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, while assuring that the interests of farmers would be protected.

Speaking to reporters near the helipad of Sirigere Mutt in Chitradurga, CM Shivakumar said Karnataka would release water if there was sufficient availability, but pointed out that inflows into the state's reservoirs had stopped and rainfall had also declined.

"We will release water if there is water. But inflows into our reservoirs have also stopped, and the rains have stopped. There is considerable pressure on us in this matter. I will assess the water situation and discuss it with the Irrigation Minister before informing you about the next course of action," he said.

On the drought situation in the state, the CM said the government was preparing a framework on the measures required to support farmers and the assistance needed from the Centre.

"Since a drought-like situation has developed in the state, we need to prepare a plan on how farmers should be assisted and what kind of support is required from the Central government. These issues have also been discussed in the Legislative Assembly. The government will discuss and take the necessary measures," he said.

CM Shivakumar thanked Opposition leaders for cooperating with the government on the proposal to take an all-party delegation to the Centre to highlight Karnataka's concerns.

He also said leaders of different political parties had agreed with the state's decision on the Kasturirangan report and the protection of the Western Ghats, keeping in mind the interests of the Malnad and coastal regions.

"The government is working in the interests of farmers. We have discharged our responsibility properly. The people of the state have placed their trust in us. We are working to protect public interests while retaining that trust," he said.

On demands from some BJP leaders for a review of the Congress government's guarantee schemes, CM Shivakumar said some Opposition legislators, including BJP MLA Suresh Gowda, had suggested that the schemes be revised and benefits restricted to poorer sections.

"Different leaders have their own views on this. Even though Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several BJP Union ministers and leaders had earlier said that guarantee schemes could not be implemented, the state government will continue to provide assistance to the poor," he said.

On the controversy surrounding the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC), CM Shivakumar said several senior leaders had conveyed their views to the government.

He said leaders, including Ugrappa, B.L. Shankar, Sudarshan and Rani Satish, among around 20 to 30 leaders, had offered suggestions on the issue. He added that he has also taken note of Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy's statement.

"The legal framework relating to KPSC recruitment and examinations will be examined. It is important that the officials and members conducting the examinations are not subjected to any pressure and are ensuring justice for students. Those who have appeared for competitive examinations despite the pressure and secured good marks should get justice," the CM said.

He said examinations and interviews should be conducted in a transparent and fair manner and that the responsibility rested with the concerned authorities.

"In view of several incidents in the past, some people have given suggestions on this issue. Everything will be examined within the legal framework, and a decision will be taken accordingly," he said.

On his visit to the Chitradurga region, CM Shivakumar said the Election Commission had fixed the schedule for the Legislative Council elections, and government programmes had consequently been cancelled.

He said farmers in Hiriyur and Chitradurga had organised a felicitation programme in view of the Upper Bhadra project works carried out in the region and the release of water through the project.