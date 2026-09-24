Atopic Dermatitis Treatment Market Size, Share, Growth, 2034
|Company
|Value (USD)
|Details
|Infinimmune
|USD 75 Million
|In August 2026, Infinimmune raised USD 75 million in Series A financing, with participation from Regeneron's venture arm, Playground Global, and MSD's global health innovation fund, to advance its atopic dermatitis-focused drug development pipeline.
|Alphyn Biologics
|USD 25 Million
|In December 2025, Alphyn Biologics closed a USD 25 million Series B financing round to fund the global Phase 2b clinical trial of Zabalafin Hydrogel for atopic dermatitis and expand its dermatology pipeline.
Preference for Personalized Atopic Dermatitis Treatment and Use of Advanced Topical Therapies Drives Market
The growth of personalized atopic dermatitis treatment is increasing demand for therapies tailored to disease severity, symptoms, and individual patient needs. Healthcare providers are using patient characteristics and treatment response to select suitable topical, oral, or biologic therapies for eczema treatment. This approach can support better disease management and reduce reliance on less suitable treatment options.
The increasing use of advanced topical therapies is supporting demand for treatments designed to manage inflammation and improve skin barrier function. Newer topical formulations provide additional treatment options for patients who require alternatives to conventional therapies. Their use across different levels of disease severity is expanding the range of available topical treatments.Market Restraints
High Cost of Advanced Atopic Dermatitis Treatments and Side Effects Associated with Certain Therapies Restrains Market Expansion
High costs of advanced atopic dermatitis treatments can make long-term management of this chronic skin disease less affordable for many patients. Biologics, JAK inhibitors, and other advanced therapies often require ongoing treatment and regular medical care. Higher treatment expenses can limit access among price-sensitive patients and reduce the use of newer therapies. This affordability barrier can restrain the growth of the atopic dermatitis treatment market.
Side effects associated with certain atopic dermatitis therapies can affect treatment decisions and patient adherence. Treatments used to control skin inflammation, including corticosteroids and some systemic therapies, may cause unwanted effects, particularly with prolonged or inappropriate use. Concerns about these effects can make patients and healthcare providers more cautious when selecting treatment options. This can limit the use of certain therapies and restrain market growth.Market Opportunities
Expansion of Pediatric Atopic Dermatitis Treatment and Dermatology Clinics Offer Growth Opportunities
The high need for safe and convenient treatment options among children is creating opportunities for pharmaceutical companies to develop pediatric formulations for atopic dermatitis. Child-friendly topical products, suitable formulations, and easy-to-use treatment options can improve treatment convenience for young patients and caregivers managing chronic skin disease. Companies such as Sanofi and LEO Pharma can benefit by expanding pediatric-focused treatment portfolios, creating additional revenue across specialized atopic dermatitis care.
The rising number of patients seeking professional management of persistent skin inflammation is creating opportunities for dermatology clinics and specialty care providers. These providers can generate revenue through consultation services, treatment administration, follow-up care, and ongoing disease-management programs for atopic dermatitis patients. Companies and specialty providers can benefit by expanding dedicated dermatology services and integrated treatment programs, contributing to atopic dermatitis treatment market growth.Market Challenges
Complex Treatment Selection and Difficulty in Defining Treatment Success Hinders Long-Term Routines
The growing range of topical therapies, biologics, JAK inhibitors, phototherapy, and systemic treatments makes therapy selection more complex across different disease severities and patient profiles. This increases physician decision-making and education requirements, which can slow consistent adoption and make market expansion across healthcare settings more difficult.
Atopic dermatitis treatment success depends on several factors, such as reducing skin inflammation, relieving itching, clearing skin lesions, reducing flare-ups, and improving quality of life. Measuring these outcomes can make clinical evaluation more complex and make it harder for companies to show consistent benefits of dermatological drugs across different patients. This complexity can increase clinical evidence requirements and slow the adoption of new treatments in the market.Atopic Dermatitis Treatment Market Segmentation Analysis By Drug Class
The corticosteroids segment accounted for a share of 34.26% in 2025 due to their established use for reducing skin inflammation, redness, and itching associated with atopic dermatitis. Topical corticosteroids are widely used to manage disease flares across different severity levels.
The IL-4, IL-13 & JAK inhibitors segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.82% during the forecast period, driven by the use of targeted therapies for moderate to severe atopic dermatitis. These treatments act on specific inflammatory pathways and include biologics targeting IL-4/IL-13 signaling and JAK inhibitors that reduce inflammatory activity.
Request Customization to receive a tailored report.By Route of Administration
The topical segment accounted for a share of 57.84% in 2025, supported by the widespread use of creams and ointments for localized skin inflammation and itching. Topical corticosteroids, JAK inhibitors, and other dermatological drugs provide direct treatment at affected skin areas.
The parenteral segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 28.67% during the forecast period, fueled by the use of injectable biologic therapies for moderate to severe atopic dermatitis.By Distribution Channel
The drug stores & retail pharmacies segment accounted for a share of 49.83% in 2025 due to the accessibility of topical dermatological drugs and other prescribed or over-the-counter skin treatments.
The hospital pharmacies segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.74% during the forecast period, propelled by the use of specialized treatments for patients with moderate to severe disease and complex cases.
Speak to an Analyst to discuss market opportunities.Atopic Dermatitis Treatment Market Regional Outlook North America Atopic Dermatitis Treatment Market
North America: Market Dominance Led by Advanced Dermatology Infrastructure and Availability of Targeted Treatment Options
The North America atopic dermatitis treatment market accounted for a share of 43.59% in 2025, supported by advanced dermatology infrastructure, strong availability of dermatological drugs, and growing use of biologics, JAK inhibitors, and advanced topical therapies.US Atopic Dermatitis Treatment Market
The US atopic dermatitis treatment market is driven by expanding availability of advanced dermatological drugs and targeted therapies. The FDA has approved Ebglyss (lebrikizumab) from Eli Lilly for patients aged 12 years and older with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis, adding an IL-13-targeted treatment option for patients whose disease is not adequately controlled with topical prescription therapies.Canada Atopic Dermatitis Treatment Market
The Canada atopic dermatitis treatment market is shaped by broader access to biologic therapies for chronic skin disease. Health Canada approved an expanded indication for Sanofi's Dupixent (dupilumab) for patients aged 6 months and older with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis whose disease is not adequately controlled with topical prescription therapies, strengthening the availability of targeted dermatological drugs in Canada.
Unlock Regional Insights to access country-level data, & regional trends.Asia Pacific Atopic Dermatitis Treatment Market
Asia Pacific: Fastest Growth Driven by Standardized Dermatological Treatment Workflows and Research into Targeted Outcomes
The Asia Pacific atopic dermatitis treatment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.33% during the forecast period, supported by rising diagnosis of moderate to severe atopic dermatitis, increasing access to systemic therapies, and growing adoption of oral JAK inhibitors.India Atopic Dermatitis Treatment Market
The India atopic dermatitis treatment market is shaped by government-led efforts to strengthen standardized dermatological care and improve access to evidence-based treatment for skin disorders. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has included an Eczema/Dermatitis Standard Treatment Workflow in its national dermatology treatment workflows, providing structured guidance for the diagnosis and management of dermatitis and supporting more consistent use of dermatological drugs across healthcare settings.China Atopic Dermatitis Treatment Market
The China atopic dermatitis treatment market is fueled by expanding real-world use of systemic therapies and oral JAK inhibitors for moderate to severe disease. The 2026 AHEAD registry reported real-world treatment outcomes for 314 adults receiving oral abrocitinib across 42 clinical sites in China, with 61.6% of patients achieving EASI-75 by week 12, demonstrating the growing use of selective JAK1 inhibition in routine dermatological care.Japan Atopic Dermatitis Treatment Market
The Japan atopic dermatitis treatment market is benefited by research into targeted therapies. The researchers from Nippon Medical School Chiba Hokusoh Hospital and Nippon Medical School reported 48-week real-world outcomes of nemolizumab in pediatric patients with atopic dermatitis, highlighting the growing clinical use of targeted IL-31 pathway therapy for managing persistent disease and pruritus in Japan.Europe Atopic Dermatitis Treatment Market
Europe: Market Expansion Fueled by Established Regulatory Framework
The Europe atopic dermatitis treatment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.91%, fueled by established dermatology care, increasing use of targeted therapies, and growing emphasis on restoring the skin barrier in patients with chronic skin disease.UK Atopic Dermatitis Treatment Market
The UK atopic dermatitis treatment market is supported by guidance from the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE), which places emollient therapy at the center of atopic eczema management, with complete emollient regimens recommended to restore the defective skin barrier and reduce irritation from soaps and detergents.Germany Atopic Dermatitis Treatment Market
The Germany atopic dermatitis treatment market is driven by the increasing use and real-world evaluation of advanced dermatological drugs for chronic skin disease. The TREATgermany registry evaluated lebrikizumab in patients with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis treated in routine German clinical practice, with patients showing improvements in eczema severity, itch, and dermatology-related quality of life during treatment. This real-world evidence supports the growing use of targeted therapies for atopic dermatitis in Germany.Latin America Atopic Dermatitis Treatment Market
Latin America: Market Growth Driven by Wider Use of Biologic Treatments across Pediatric and Adult Populations
The Latin America atopic dermatitis treatment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.12% during the forecast period. The Mexico atopic dermatitis treatment market is expected to benefit from broader access to advanced therapies for patients with moderate-to-severe disease. In June 2026, Mexico's updated National Health Supplies Compendium maintained dupilumab for patients aged 6 months and older with severe atopic dermatitis inadequately controlled by topical prescription therapies, supporting the availability of biologic treatment across pediatric and adult populations.Middle East & Africa Atopic Dermatitis Treatment Market
Middle East & Africa: Market Shaped by Development and Availability of Advanced Systematic Therapies
The Middle East & Africa atopic dermatitis treatment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.48% during the forecast period. The UAE atopic dermatitis treatment market benefits from the increasing availability of advanced systemic therapies for patients with moderate-to-severe disease. UAE clinical recommendations include biologics such as dupilumab and tralokinumab and JAK inhibitors including upadacitinib, abrocitinib, and baricitinib, expanding treatment options beyond conventional topical therapies.
In South Africa, the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) has approved Dupixent (dupilumab) for atopic dermatitis, including use in pediatric patients with moderate to severe disease, supporting the availability of targeted biologic immunotherapy for patients requiring systemic treatment.Competitive Landscape
The atopic dermatitis treatment market competitive landscape is highly fragmented, with established pharmaceutical companies, biologics developers, specialty pharmaceutical companies, and advanced therapy providers. Key players such as AbbVie Inc., Sanofi, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, and Pfizer Inc., with these five companies estimated to account for approximately 45–50% of the global atopic dermatitis treatment market share.
Established players compete mainly through dermatological drugs, treatment efficacy, clinical evidence, biologic therapies, broad treatment portfolios, and global healthcare provider networks. Emerging and regional players in the atopic dermatitis treatment market ecosystem focus on targeted therapies, competitive pricing, specialized dermatological drugs, and application-specific treatment solutions.List of Key and Emerging Players in Atopic Dermatitis Treatment Market
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AbbVie Inc. (US)
Sanofi (France)
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (US)
Lilly (US)
Pfizer Inc. (US)
LEO Pharma A/S (Denmark)
Galderma S.A. (Switzerland)
Incyte Corporation (US)
Novartis AG (Switzerland)
Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Astellas Pharma Inc. (Japan)
Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Canada)
GSK plc (UK)
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Israel)
June 2026: Eli Lilly received U.S. FDA approval for an updated EBGLYSS (lebrikizumab-lbkz) maintenance regimen, allowing patients aged 12 years and older with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis to receive a maintenance dose every eight weeks.
March 2026: Eli Lilly reported positive Phase 3 results for EBGLYSS in children aged 6 months to 18 years with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis.Report Scope
|Market Metric
|Details & Data (2025-2034)
|Market Size in 2025
|USD 19.47 Billion
|Market Size in 2026
|USD 21.10 Billion
|Market Size in 2034
|USD 40.14 Billion
|CAGR
|8.37% (2026-2034)
|Base Year for Estimation
|2025
|Historical Data
|2022-2024
|Forecast Period
|2026-2034
|Study Period
|2022-2034
|Dominant Region
|North America
|Fastest Growing Region
|Asia Pacific
|Key Market Players
|AbbVie Inc. (US), Sanofi (France), Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (US), Lilly (US), Pfizer Inc. (US)
|Report Coverage
|Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends
|Segments Covered
|By Drug Class, By Route of Administration, By Distribution Channel
|Geographies Covered
|North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, LATAM
|Countries Covered
|US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Nordic, Benelux, China, Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Taiwan, South East Asia, UAE, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Colombia
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