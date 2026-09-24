'Hypnotised' By Aghori? Jhansi Jeweller Duped By Fake Baba, CCTV Captures Man Taking Gold, Cash

A man dressed as an aghori tricked a jeweller in Jhansi's Mauranipur into handing over around 10 grams of gold and Rs 50,000. The shopkeeper claimed the man later took about Rs 17,000 from the cash before leaving.

A man dressed as an aghori allegedly walked into a jewellery shop in Jhansi's Mauranipur (Uttar Pradesh) and left with cash and gold after reportedly confusing the shopkeeper with his conversation and gestures.

'हर हर महादेव बोलकर अघोरी बाबा ने ज्वेलर को ठग लिया'झांसी में एक ज्वेलर को एक अघोरी बाबा 'हर हर महादेव' बोलकर ठगकर लें गया. पहले ठग बाबा ने ज्वेलर को भविष्य बताकर बातों में उलझाया फिर नगदी लेकर मुंह में निगल गया. आशिर्वाद दिया और चंपत हो गया. पुलिस ठग बाबा की तलाश में जुटी है. twitter/biw4MEb0yL

- Raju Sharma journalist (@RajuSharmajour1) September 24, 2026

The incident took place at around noon on Wednesday at MG Jewellers in the busy Sarrafa Bazaar. The man arrived dressed like a religious ascetic, wearing a garland and ash-like markings on his forehead.

According to shopkeeper Santosh Raikwar, the man entered the store on the pretext of looking at anklets.

झांसी: 'हर-हर महादेव' बोलकर अघोरी के भेष में आया ठग, ज्वेलर को लगाया चूना!मऊरानीपुर के सर्राफा बाजार में अघोरी के भेष में पहुंचे शख्स ने ज्वेलर को बातों में उलझाकर कथित तौर पर 10 ग्राम सोना और ₹17 हजार नकदी लेकर फरार हो गया। पूरी घटना CCTV में कैद बताई जा रही है।पुलिस... twitter/j2wcxaidBy

- Apna Bharat Samachar। (@merajali_123) September 24, 2026

He then continued talking to the jeweller and allegedly kept him engaged for some time.

Santosh told police that he himself handed the man around 10 grams of gold and a bundle containing Rs 50,000.

The shopkeeper alleged that the man took around Rs 17,000 from the cash and returned the remaining money. He then left the shop.

The jeweller said he realised what had allegedly happened only after the man had gone. He subsequently informed the police and submitted a complaint.

The 10 grams of gold is estimated to be worth around Rs 1.5 lakh. However, police are verifying the exact amount of cash and gold allegedly missing from the shop.

CCTV footage from the jewellery store has emerged as an important lead in the investigation. The footage shows the man sitting or standing near the counter and speaking to the shopkeeper.

He can also be seen making repeated hand gestures during the conversation. His religious attire, garland and ash-like markings are clearly visible in the footage.

Local traders said the suspect later reached an area near Saurabh Sweet House and left in a rickshaw.

The incident caused concern among other jewellers in the market. Former Sarrafa Bazaar president Anil Soni said the incident took place between around noon and 12.15 pm. He urged police to increase security and surveillance in the market.

The shopkeeper has claimed that he felt as if he had been hypnotised and did not understand what was happening for some time.

However, police have not found evidence of hypnosis so far.

Mauranipur Circle Officer Ratneshwar Singh told Aaj Tak that the preliminary investigation did not indicate any use of hypnosis.

Police suspect that the man may have distracted and confused the jeweller through conversation before allegedly taking the cash and gold.

Investigators are now examining the CCTV footage to identify the suspect. They are also checking whether he acted alone or had accomplices.

Police are questioning the shopkeeper and examining other available leads as they continue the investigation.