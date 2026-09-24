Telangana Shocker: 20-Year-Old Engineering Student Dies After Pesticide Attack Lecturer Arrested

An engineering student who had travelled to a coal mine for a 12-day internship was allegedly forced to consume pesticide and killed by her former lecturer after he learnt that she had been sexually assaulted by an overman at the mine, police said.

The 20-year-old victim, a native of a village in Sultanabad mandal, was allegedly forced to consume pesticide by her former lecturer, Jetty Naveen Kumar, on September 12. Police said Kumar then allegedly made her write a suicide note in an attempt to make her death appear to be a suicide.

She died while undergoing treatment at a government hospital on September 13.

Peddapalli DCP Ram Reddy said police arrested Naveen Kumar in Godavarikhani on Sunday after examining CCTV footage, call records and other technical evidence. Overman Bommakanthi Ravikumar, 35, was also arrested in connection with the alleged sexual assault and was remanded in judicial custody.

How the case unfolded

According to police, the victim completed her diploma at Singareni Polytechnic in Naspur, Mancherial district, in 2022. At the time, Naveen Kumar was working as a contract lecturer at the college and was also from Garrepalli. The two reportedly became acquainted and later developed a close relationship.

Police said Kumar, who was living separately from his wife following differences, allegedly promised to marry the victim.

The woman later joined Osmania University to pursue a BE in Mining. After her family shifted to Godavarikhani, she joined a coal mine there in January for a 12-day internship as part of her course.

Police said Ravikumar, who worked as an overman at the mine, introduced himself to the woman as a former student of Naspur Polytechnic and a student of Naveen Kumar. He allegedly began sexually harassing her.

The victim subsequently complained to the Singareni management. A committee was constituted to investigate her complaint and, according to police, concluded that Ravikumar was not at fault.

Police alleged that Ravikumar later sexually assaulted the woman.

Lecturer allegedly plotted murder

Naveen Kumar later learnt about the alleged relationship between the victim and Ravikumar and decided to kill her.

On September 12, Kumar allegedly picked up the victim in his car and drove around with her before forcing her to consume pesticide. Police said he then allegedly made her write a suicide note to create the impression that she had taken her own life.

As the woman lost consciousness, Kumar allegedly used her mobile phone to call her father and inform him about her condition. He then took her to a government hospital and fled, police said.

The victim died during treatment the following day.

Investigators subsequently examined CCTV footage along the route, call detail records and other technical evidence, which led them to identify Naveen Kumar as the alleged accused, police said. He was later arrested in Godavarikhani.

Police also arrested Ravikumar in connection with the alleged sexual assault. He was remanded in judicial custody.