Lufthansa's 'Magic Response' To Customer Gets 13 Million Views: 'We've Already Responded Numerous Times'

A customer complaint against German airline Lufthansa has turned into a viral social media showdown after a sharply worded response from the airline sparked a wave of reactions on X. The exchange began over an allegedly delayed payment but soon became a wider conversation about customer service, with millions of people viewing the posts.

The dispute reportedly began on September 11, when the customer complained that Lufthansa had been ignoring his messages and emails. He claimed that the airline had approved a payment months earlier but had still not processed it.

On September 22, he escalated the matter publicly, tagging Lufthansa and writing:“Why are you ignoring my messages and emails @lufthansa? You approved our payment months ago, yet you dodge responsibility and act unlawfully! Shame on you! Answer your emails and process Case C-999983-G1X8 IMMEDIATELY!”

Check the viral post here:

We've already responded to you numerous times via DM on different social media platforms. The response isn't going to magically change just because you're asking the same question on X now. /Flo

- Lufthansa (@lufthansa) September 22, 2026

The exact nature of the payment was not clear from the posts. Lufthansa then responded through an employee identified as Flo, with a reply that quickly became the centre of attention.

“We've already responded to you numerous times via DM on different social media platforms. The response isn't going to magically change just because you're asking the same question on X now,” Lufthansa said.

Instead of ending the dispute, the response triggered another round of posts. The customer replied:“I don't need a magic response, Flo - I need Lufthansa to pay the money you APPROVED. Your DM responses haven't changed because you refuse to resolve. Stop arguing on social media and tell Customer Relations to process our payout!”

The exchange rapidly attracted attention online. Hindustan Times reported that Lufthansa's response had been viewed 13.5 million times in just 12 hours, while India Today said the customer's post had crossed nearly 10 million views.

Lufthansa subsequently apologised for the tone of its response.

“We sincerely apologise for our last reply to you – this is not the way we treat our passengers. We understand your frustration with this matter and are doing everything we can to speed up the process. We will get back to you as soon as possible,” the airline wrote.

The customer accepted the apology but made it clear that the original issue remained unresolved.“Thank you for your apology. I appreciate it. Now I kindly ask you to take the next step and have Customer Relations finalise my approved payment. Nearly 10 million people have seen this post. Did not a single staff member have 2 minutes to reply to my emails over all this time?”

The controversy then took an unexpected turn, with many X users focusing not only on the payment dispute but also on the fate of Flo, whose blunt response had become the most talked-about part of the exchange.

Some users criticised the tone as unprofessional, while others defended the employee and argued that customer-service workers should not always be expected to accommodate demanding customers. Several users also shared claims of their own experiences with delayed Lufthansa payouts.

For the customer, however, the viral attention did not change the central issue: he was still seeking the payment he said Lufthansa had already approved.