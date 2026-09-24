Forex Expo Dubai 2026 Breaks Guinness World Record Again With 23,816 Attendees

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

A record-breaking turnout highlights the strength of Dubai's forex and online trading community amid regional uncertainty.

Forex Expo Dubai 2026 has broken its own Guinness World Records title for“Largest Attendance at a Forex Event”, welcoming 23,816 attendees for its ninth edition at Dubai World Trade Centre (Halls 1-5) on 22–23 September.

The new record surpasses the previous milestone of 20,021 attendees, achieved by Forex Expo Dubai in 2025. The 2026 edition recorded 17,536 visitors, 2,898 traders, 850 IBs, 795 affiliates and 1,737 business attendees, alongside 270 exhibitors and 150 speakers across five stages, bringing together participants from across the global forex and online trading industry.

Across the two days, attendees explored trading platforms and financial solutions, attended expert-led sessions, and used focused spaces to network, hold meetings and explore new business opportunities. New experiences for Traders, IBs and Affiliates also gave each audience more tailored ways to engage, with relevant sessions, networking and opportunities to connect with businesses and potential partners.

“Breaking our own Guinness World Records title is an incredible achievement for Forex Expo Dubai, especially given the uncertainty across the region in the lead-up to this year's event. To see 23,816 people come through our doors and deliver a new attendance record is a testament to the strength of the trading community, the confidence of our exhibitors and partners, and the incredible work of our team. We are extremely proud of what we have achieved together,” said Niyaz Mohammed, Commercial Director, HQMENA.

The two-day event brought together the global forex and online trading community at a time of continued industry growth and change, closing the ninth edition of Forex Expo Dubai on a strong and successful note.

About Forex Expo Dubai

Forex Expo Dubai is one of the region's leading gatherings for the global online trading and fintech industry, bringing together brokerages, fintech innovators, traders, investors, payment providers, IBs, affiliates, and online trading technology companies under one roof. The expo provides a platform for business networking, technology showcases, industry insights, and conversations shaping the evolution of modern finance.

Contact

Commercial Director

Niyaz Mohamed

HQMENA

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