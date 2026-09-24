Chuck Linton

Restore America's Mission

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Restore America's Mission(RAM) proudly announces its endorsement of Chuck Linton for the Maryland House of Delegates in District 44A.Dave Wallace, founder of Restore America's Missionstates "Linton is committed to bringing responsible, common-sense leadership to Annapolis. His candidacy represents an opportunity for District 44A residents to elect a delegate who will listen to their concerns, protect taxpayers and demand greater accountability from state government."Wallace further states“Chuck Linton understands that public office is a public trust and the people of District 44A deserve a representative who will put their needs ahead of partisan politics and work to make Maryland safer, more affordable and more accountable. RAMis proud to endorse Chuck Linton for the Maryland House of Delegates.”RAMbelieves Maryland families need leaders who will support safe communities, responsible government spending, educational opportunity, economic growth and policies that help working families and small businesses succeed.At a time when Marylanders are confronting rising costs and growing concerns about the direction of state government, District 44A needs a delegate who will provide an independent voice and stand up for the people of the district.Restore America's Missionencourages the residents of District 44A to learn more about Chuck Linton and support his campaign for the Maryland House of Delegates.About Restore America's MissionRestore America's Missionis dedicated to advancing common-sense leadership, government accountability, individual liberty and policies that strengthen families, communities and the nation.###

Derek Noyes

Restore America's Mission

+1 443-693-2208

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RESTORE AMERICA'S MISSION® ENDORSES CHUCK LINTON FOR MARYLAND HOUSE OF DELEGATES, DISTRICT 44A News Provided By RESTORE AMERICA'S MISSION September 24, 2026, 10:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Politics, U.S. Politics, World & Regional



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