Atmosphere Core Opens ONE Atmosphere Suites In Gurugram, Introducing A New Approach To Modern Hospitality

Designed for business and long-stay guests, the 212-suite property blends private-residence comfort with upscale hotel service and amenities.

- Sandeep Ahuja, Managing Director, Atmosphere Living & ONE AtmosphereGURUGRAM, INDIA, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ONE Atmosphere Suites Corner Walk Gurugram, an aparthotel by ONE Atmosphere, the fourth brand of the hospitality group Atmosphere Core, has opened at M3M Corner Walk, Sector 74, Gurugram. Designed for business, long-stay travellers, families reuniting and celebrations, the property features 212 suites across three categories – one BASE, one MORE and one MAX – ranging from 305 to 437 sq. ft. Each suite includes separate living and bedroom areas, a functional kitchen, a spacious balcony and a dedicated workspace.The property brings together a range of amenities designed to support work, longer stays and leisure, including a spa, a terrace swimming pool, a state-of-the-art gymnasium, a coworking café, a conference room, all-day dining, a poolside cocktail bar and live kitchen, and two banquet halls. Guests also have access to daily housekeeping, complimentary breakfast, 24-hour reception and concierge services, laundry facilities, a self-service laundromat, secure parking and airport and city transfers on request.Strategically located at M3M Corner Walk, on the Dwarka Expressway, the property is approximately 35 minutes from Indira Gandhi International Airport, offering convenient connectivity for domestic and international business travellers. With Gurugram emerging as a key corporate and business destination, ONE Atmosphere Suites Corner Walk Gurugram caters to guests whose stays extend beyond the traditional short hotel visit.“ONE Atmosphere Suites has been designed around a simple understanding of how business travel is evolving. Guests who stay for days or weeks need more than a room; they need space to work, unwind and maintain a sense of routine. With ONE Atmosphere Suites, we are bringing together the independence of a residence and the service of a hotel in a format designed specifically for the way today's business traveller lives and works.” – Vipul Kamboj, General Manager, ONE AtmosphereONE Atmosphere is the fourth brand of Atmosphere Core, a hospitality group with nine resorts across the Maldives and heritage properties in India and Italy, and plans to expand across India and globally. With the opening in Gurugram, ONE Atmosphere brings a modern hospitality philosophy to the city through a proposition built around continuity and comfort, giving guests the flexibility of a home while retaining the service and infrastructure of a hotel.“Gurugram has emerged as one of India's most dynamic business destinations, supported by its corporate ecosystem and strong connectivity. The commencement of operations at ONE Atmosphere Suites strengthens our presence in a market where we see significant potential for a hospitality offering tailored to the city's growing business community.” – Sandeep Ahuja, Managing Director, Atmosphere Living & ONE Atmosphere“India is central to our growth strategy, and Gurugram is a natural starting point for ONE Atmosphere in the country. With ONE Atmosphere Suites, we are not only introducing a new property but also laying the foundation for Atmosphere Core to build a wider presence in India..” – Nikita Singh, Director of Sales, ONE AtmosphereAbout ONE AtmosphereOne Atmosphere is the fourth premium brand under Atmosphere Core, a hospitality group that has built its reputation managing nine luxury resorts in the Maldives and is now aggressively expanding across India and global markets. While Atmosphere Living focuses on branded residences and hospitality-backed real estate, ONE Atmosphere operates as a dedicated hospitality vertical, bringing the same hotel-grade operations and service culture that define the group's resorts into residential-scale apartments across its portfolio.India expansion spans Gurgaon, Noida, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Hyderabad, with international growth planned across Cambodia, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Thailand and the UAE.About Atmosphere CoreAtmosphere Core is a leading hospitality name in South Asia with strong global partnerships and a robust expansion plan within Asia and Europe. A foundational ethos, Joy of Giving ensures a deep and genuine connection with the destination and the people. Global partners find a rich variety of distinctive brand experiences within THE OZEN COLLECTION, Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts, COLOURS OF OBLU, and ONE Atmosphere, elevated through enriching sustainable stays, simple agile solutions, and innovative, intuitive services. This thoughtful curation of destinations awakens all the senses and weaves restorative stories for guests that they cherish and return to over time.Atmosphere Core Portfolio: Nine resorts across the Maldives, as well as one heritage hotel each in India and Italy.Pipeline: Hotels and resorts at Bhubaneswar, Chandragiri, Coorg, Ganpatipule, Goa, Guwahati, Jaipur, Jaisalmer, Kannur, Kolkata, Kufri, Kurseong, Mirik, and Shirdi in India; South Malé Atoll in the Maldives; Banepa in Nepal; and Tangalle in Sri Lanka.

Neeraj Seth

Assistant Vice President – Communications Atmosphere Core

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Atmosphere Core Opens ONE Atmosphere Suites in Gurugram, Introducing a New Approach to Modern Hospitality News Provided By Atmosphere Core September 24, 2026, 10:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional



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