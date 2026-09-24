CJP Gives CEC Gyanesh Kumar 48-Hours To Resign, Threatens Nationwide Agitation

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 24 (IANS) The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) on Thursday demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar within 48 hours and warned of a nationwide agitation if he does not step down.

Addressing a press conference, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said,“If within 48 hours Gyanesh Kumar doesn't resign, the Cockroach Janata Party will start a nationwide agitation. We won't step back till the time Gyanesh Kumar resigns.”

Dipke launched a sharp attack on the CEC following reports about differences within the Election Commission of India (ECI) over decisions related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Abhijeet Dipke said, "Yesterday, a report came out regarding the Election Commission, which shows that Gyanesh Kumar, the Chief Election Commissioner, is the biggest traitor of this country. He is the biggest anti-national. Gyanesh Kumar is the biggest anti-national of this country, and he should resign immediately. Now, why is he anti-national? Because he is undermining India's democracy."

He alleged that the functioning of the Election Commission under Kumar had undermined democracy.

"What did democracy mean in our country? Democracy meant that the people would choose the government; the people would decide whom they want to vote for. But ever since Gyanesh Kumar became the Chief Election Commissioner, the government has been deciding who will vote and who will not.

"Is this democracy? What kind of definition of democracy is this? You have completely turned democracy upside down. This is not democracy; this is autocracy. And the biggest criminal in this, the biggest anti-national, is Gyanesh Kumar," he said.

Dipke further referred to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and alleged that the results and subsequent developments involving several political leaders showed a pattern.

“To understand this, we will have to go back to 2024. In the 2024 elections, the BJP could not achieve a majority. The panic button was pressed when they failed to secure a majority. They had come down to 240 seats when they were raising the slogan of '400 paar'. After that, they realised that the mood of the country was changing,” he said.

He alleged that several Chief Ministers and political leaders who had campaigned together in 2024 were subsequently defeated.

“This cannot simply be a coincidence. You can see a pattern. All the Chief Ministers who had come together in 2024 and campaigned together how were they eliminated one by one?” he said.

Dipke further alleged that voter deletions had affected constituencies associated with several political leaders.

He claimed that 50,000 votes were deleted from former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's constituency, while she lost by around 15,000 votes.

He also claimed that one lakh votes were deleted from former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin's constituency and that he lost by around 45,000 votes. In Delhi, he alleged that 40,000 votes were deleted from former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's constituency, where he claimed Kejriwal lost by around 4,000-5,000 votes.

He also alleged that the Election Commission had played a role in the split of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray's party and the allocation of its election symbol.

“Uddhav Thackeray's party was split, and its election symbol was taken away by the Election Commission. The Election Commission very cleverly and proactively took away that election symbol and gave it to a proxy party, which you could call a shell company,” he alleged.

Dipke further alleged that similar developments had taken place involving other political parties and accused the ECI of favouring the BJP.

“So, who is the person most responsible for this? The real culprit, the real criminal behind all this, is Gyanesh Kumar. He has not only rigged elections across the country, but has also proactively ensured that the BJP remains in power,” he alleged.

CJP co-convenor Saurav Das also criticised the functioning of the electoral system.

“They have turned the country into a huge joke under the current system. This system is corrupt; this system is broken. The youth of the country is demanding change. They are saying, 'Change is required; fundamental change is required',” Das said.

He said that the right to vote was an important instrument available to citizens to bring about change.

“But how will the system change? If your right to vote, which is the only tool you have to bring about change in your life, is taken away from you or stolen from you, then how will change come?” he asked.