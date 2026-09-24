Goldy Brar Gang Operative Held In Ahmedabad, Police Probe Extortion Links

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Sep 24 (IANS) A joint team of the Ahmedabad City Crime Branch, Ahmedabad Rural Special Operations Group (SOG) and Delhi Police has arrested an alleged operative of the Goldy Brar gang from Ahmedabad's Vejalpur area, officials said on Thursday.

The investigators are now probing his alleged role in a multi-state extortion network.

The accused, identified as Arif alias 'Pistol', was arrested during a late-night operation based on specific intelligence inputs, police said.

He was wanted in more than 11 serious offences, including attempt to murder, firing and extortion.

According to the investigation, Arif allegedly acted as an important operational link for the syndicate. Police said he assisted the network in making threat calls through Dubai on behalf of Goldy Brar and in running a large-scale extortion racket.

Investigators said Arif had been taking measures to evade law enforcement agencies and avoid detection during multi-state tracking. He allegedly frequently changed his places of residence and concealed his identity while moving between locations.

The arrest followed coordinated efforts by the three agencies, which used intelligence inputs to track the accused across different jurisdictions.

The information was subsequently acted upon during the late-night operation in the Vejalpur area, leading to his apprehension. Following the arrest, investigators have launched a joint interrogation to establish the extent of Arif's alleged involvement in the syndicate.

Police are particularly examining his links with local associates and the financial network allegedly connected to the extortion activities. Investigators are also seeking details of the alleged communication and financial channels used by the network.

The questioning will identify other persons who may have assisted Arif and establish their respective roles. Police said the accused's arrest could help investigators trace the wider network involved in the alleged extortion operations.

His frequent changes of residence and attempts to conceal his identity had made tracking him across jurisdictions a key part of the investigation.

The joint team is continuing to question him and verify the information emerging during the probe, including details concerning his alleged associates and financial links.