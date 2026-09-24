Railways Approves Overnight Daily Train Between Kanpur Central And Anand Vihar (T)

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 24 (IANS) In an effort to provide an overnight rail connectivity option, Indian Railways on Thursday said it has approved a new daily train service between Kanpur Central and Anand Vihar (T), providing an overnight rail connectivity option between Kanpur and Delhi.

The service will facilitate convenient movement between Kanpur, Etawah, Aligarh, Ghaziabad and the Delhi region, supporting passenger mobility across this important rail corridor.

Train No 14153 Kanpur Central-Anand Vihar (T) Mail will depart from Kanpur Central at 20:40 hours and reach Anand Vihar (T) at 04:50 hours the next morning, according to an official statement.

“In the return direction, Train No. 14154 Anand Vihar (T)-Kanpur Central Mail will depart from Anand Vihar (T) at 23:25 hours and arrive at Kanpur Central at 07:25 hours,” said the statement.

The service will cover a distance of 428 km in both directions. The journey time will be 8 hour-10 minutes from Kanpur Central to Anand Vihar (T), and 8 hours in the return direction.

The new train service will have commercial stoppages at Phaphund, Etawah, Tundla, Hathras, Aligarh, Khurja, Dadri and Ghaziabad.

The daily service will provide passengers with an additional rail travel option between Kanpur and the National Capital Region, with convenient overnight timings in both directions. The introduction of the new daily Mail service will strengthen rail connectivity between Kanpur Central and Anand Vihar (T) while providing passengers with an overnight travel option and connectivity to important stations along the route, said Indian Railways.

Meanwhile, Indian Railways also approved the construction of a four-lane Road Over Bridge (ROB) at Alkapuri in Vadodara Division of Western Railway at a total cost of Rs 166.5 crore, on a cost-sharing basis with the state government.

The Railway share will be approximately Rs 83.2769 crore, while the state government share will also be about Rs 83.2769 crore, according to an official statement.