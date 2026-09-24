Press Release: Fastercapital Adds Viakris S.R.O To Equitypilot To Address Cross‐Border Recruitment Challenges

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Summary: Viakris s.r.o, a recruitment agency focused on placing jobseekers in Western Europe with transparent terms and verified accommodations, today announced it has joined... Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Bratislava, Slovakia & Dubai, UAE

Viakris s.r.o, a recruitment agency focused on placing jobseekers in Western Europe with transparent terms and verified accommodations, today announced it has joined FasterCapital's EquityPilot program to refine its expansion and operational plans. FasterCapital's support is intended to help VIAKRIS scale its placement processes and improve candidate outcomes across multiple EU markets.

FasterCapital's EquityPilot will concentrate on execution milestones during the first 30–60 days, working with VIAKRIS to sharpen go‐to‐market priorities, strengthen recruitment operations, and prepare the company to expand office presence in target countries.

Why It Matters?

Labor markets across Western Europe continue to rely on cross‐border mobility, yet many jobseekers encounter unclear job descriptions, misleading accommodation promises, and opaque fee structures. Agencies that increase transparency and offer end‐to‐end candidate support help reduce friction for workers seeking legal, well‐documented employment abroad. VIAKRIS targets this need by focusing on ethical placement and clear communication.

What the Startup Delivers?

VIAKRIS s.r.o provides A-to-Z placement services for individuals seeking work in Austria, Germany, the Netherlands and Switzerland. The company emphasizes transparent contracts, verified living conditions, and no placement fees for jobseekers. Founded by Viliam Murcin and Anna, VIAKRIS currently works with active partners in multiple Western European countries and maintains a growing database of candidates and employer contacts.

Why Now?

Timing Demand for verified, dependable recruitment channels has increased as more workers look for stable employment abroad while avoiding exploitative or misleading intermediaries. VIAKRIS' combination of multilingual founders, on‐the‐ground partner networks, and a candidate‐first policy aims to address a timely market gap.

What FasterCapital Will Provide?

– Hands‐on execution support to organize near‐term milestones and operational priorities

– Guidance on go‐to‐market refinement and hiring plans for expanded offices

– Connections to relevant ecosystem stakeholders and operational partners

– Assistance with marketing strategy and candidate acquisition channels

– Advice on improving internal processes for placement verification and compliance

Program Plan (first 30–60 days)

Execution Plan During the initial period, VIAKRIS and FasterCapital will map priority markets, refine messaging for employers and candidates, audit current partner agreements, and begin recruiting additional team members to support higher volume placements. Activities will include reviewing candidate onboarding workflows, standardizing employer contracts, and outlining a phased office expansion plan.

Leadership Comment

“Hesham Zreik, Founder and CEO of FasterCapital, said: 'We're excited to support VIAKRIS s.r.o through EquityPilot. Our team will focus on execution milestones and connecting the startup with the right ecosystem stakeholders.'”

Next 90 Days

90‐Day Outlook Over the next three months, VIAKRIS plans to finalize priority markets for expansion, begin hiring key operations staff, pilot improved candidate verification processes, and launch targeted digital marketing to attract both employers and jobseekers. The company anticipates using findings from these pilots to inform its broader expansion strategy into additional EU markets.

About VIAKRIS s.r.o

VIAKRIS s.r.o is a recruitment agency that helps candidates find work abroad without charging placement fees. Founded by Viliam and Anna, the company focuses on transparent job descriptions, verified accommodation, and full support from placement through onboarding. VIAKRIS currently works with active business partners in Austria, Germany, the Netherlands and Switzerland, maintains a private office, a candidate database, and more than 600 jobseekers in its network.

About FasterCapital

FasterCapital is a global venture builder and online incubator dedicated to co-funding and co-founding innovative startups. Established in 2014, we are now #1 venture builder in terms of number of startups that we have helped, money invested and money raised. It supports startups worldwide through various programs, including funding assistance, business development, and technical support. The EquityPilot program is designed to help early-stage startups build scalable solutions with mentorship, strategic guidance, and network support.