Bengaluru Metro Pink Line: Railway Board Approves BEML Trains, October Launch Likely

Bengaluru's metro network is set for a major expansion, with the Railway Board officially approving the operation of BEML-manufactured trains on the Pink Line. The approval marks a crucial step towards the commercial launch of the elevated section, with the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) aiming to begin operations by the second week of October, subject to the required safety clearance. Once operational, commuters are expected to have a train every six minutes during peak hours and every 10 minutes during non-peak hours.

BMRCL received the Railway Board's approval today and will now submit the approval, along with the necessary documents, to the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS). This development brings the Pink Line closer to commercial operations. The entire Pink Line connects Kalena Agrahara to Nagawara and covers 21.26 km, comprising a 13.76 km underground stretch and a 7.5 km elevated corridor. BMRCL plans to open the line in two phases.

The elevated section of the Pink Line runs from Kalena Agrahara to Tavarekere and has six stations: Kalena Agrahara, Hulimavu, JP Nagar 4th Phase, IIMB, Jayadeva Hospital and Tavarekere. Once this stretch becomes operational, Bengaluru Metro's total operational network will increase to 103.6 km.

A Six-Month Wait Finally Ends

The launch of the Pink Line has been awaited for around six months, with the delay largely linked to statutory approvals required for the trains. BMRCL plans to deploy six trains initially on the 7.5 km elevated stretch. The metro corporation has also recently completed signalling tests and secured the required certification.

CMRS Inspection Is The Final Hurdle

BMRCL officials recently met V. Venkatasubramanian, the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety for the Southern Circle, and submitted several documents related to the upcoming safety inspection. The CMRS has sought a comprehensive set of records before beginning the physical inspection.

The CMRS team is expected to conduct a detailed two-day inspection of the Kothanur depot, the six stations along Bannerghatta Road, the viaduct and tracks, and other systems using a motor trolley.

The Pink Line can begin commercial operations once the CMRS grants the final safety clearance. Earlier, French company Alstom submitted a report on the signalling system. Based on the report, Bengaluru-based Jodova Technologies issued an Independent Safety Assessment (ISA) certificate, confirming the safety of the signalling system and its technical interfaces.

The CMRS team had also inspected the imported trains earmarked for the line between August 12 and August 14 as part of the safety assessment process.

ಗುಲಾಬಿ ಮಾರ್ಗದ ಬಿಇಎಂಎಲ್ ರೈಲುಗಳಿಗೆ ರೈಲ್ವೆ ಮಂಡಳಿಯ ಅನುಮೋದನೆ /Railway Board Sanction Received for BEML Trainsets for Pink Line. twitter/AnsGlVHpeB

- ನಮ್ಮ ಮೆಟ್ರೋ (@OfficialBMRCL) September 23, 2026