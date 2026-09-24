INS Trishul In France For 24Th VARUNA Bilateral Maritime Exercise

Toulon [France], September 24 (ANI): Indian Navy guided-missile frigate INS Trishul arrived at Toulon, France, on September 22 to participate in the 24th edition of the bilateral maritime exercise VARUNA between the Indian Navy and the French Navy.

According to a release, the exercise will feature professional engagements both in harbour and at sea, including cross-deck visits, operational interactions and sporting activities. These engagements are aimed at enabling personnel from the two navies to exchange operational experiences and best practices, enhance interoperability and strengthen mutual understanding.

The Indian Navy said the visit highlights the strong and enduring maritime partnership between India and France and reflects the expanding scope of maritime cooperation between the two countries.

INS Trishul's Preceding Visit to Egypt

The deployment to France follows INS Trishul's recent three-day port call at Alexandria, Egypt, which concluded on September 17.

Passage Exercise with Egyptian Navy

Prior to entering Alexandria harbour, INS Trishul conducted a Passage Exercise (PASSEX) with Egyptian Naval Ship ENS Bernees. The exercise involved coordinated manoeuvring, communication drills and approaches for replenishment at sea, providing an opportunity for the two navies to exchange professional expertise and enhance interoperability, according to the Ministry of Defence.

Port Call in Alexandria

INS Trishul had arrived at Alexandria on September 14 and was escorted into the harbour by Egyptian Naval Ship Al Qadeer.

During the port call, Ambassador of India to Egypt Suresh K Reddy visited the warship and interacted with its crew, highlighting the importance of the Indian Navy's presence in the region.

Homage Paid at Chatby War Memorial

The visit also had a commemorative dimension, with the Commanding Officer and crew of INS Trishul paying homage to Indian soldiers who lost their lives during the two World Wars at the Chatby War Memorial.

According to the Ministry, the memorial contains 12 burials and the names of 19 Indian soldiers who died in ships sunk in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Strengthening India-Egypt Maritime Ties

The Indian Navy said the ship's crew also held engagements with Egyptian counterparts to discuss ways to enhance interoperability and explore avenues for further strengthening maritime cooperation.

"The ship's crew engaged with Egyptian counterparts on enhancing interoperability and explored avenues to further strengthen maritime cooperation and the enduring bonds of friendship between India and Egypt," the Navy spokesperson said.

The Alexandria port call and PASSEX contributed to strengthening maritime cooperation between the Indian and Egyptian navies before INS Trishul proceeded to France for the latest edition of VARUNA. (ANI)

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