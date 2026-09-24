Himachal Pradesh Rolls Out New Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026

The Himachal Pradesh State Pollution Control Board organised a press conference on Wednesday, September 23, under the Nationwide Advocacy Campaign for Dissemination of Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026, with the objective of creating awareness regarding the provisions of the newly notified Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026 and their effective implementation in the State of Himachal Pradesh.

The Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026 came into force w.e.f. 1st April, 2026, replacing the earlier framework of 2016 and covering urban, rural, commercial, institutional and government establishments.

Four-Stream Waste Segregation Mandated

According to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, during the press conference, Sushil Kumar Singla (IFS), Secretary-cum-Member Secretary, Himachal Pradesh State Pollution Control Board, highlighted the importance of effective solid waste management and informed that the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026 prescribe mandatory segregation of waste at source into four streams. These include: Wet Waste, comprising biodegradable kitchen, food and organic waste; dry Waste, comprising recyclable materials such as paper, cardboard, plastics, glass and metals; sanitary Waste, including used diapers, sanitary towels and pads, which are required to be securely wrapped in pouches/wrapping material provided by manufacturers/brands before handing over; special Care Waste, including CFL bulbs, fluorescent tubes, expired medicines, paint cans, used syringes, broken mercury thermometers and batteries.

Supreme Court Monitoring and Enforcement

The Secretary informed that the Supreme Court of India, vide its Order dated 18.08.2026 in Civil Appeal No. 6174 of 2023, is monitoring the implementation status of the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026. He appealed to all citizens, institutions, commercial establishments, government departments, schools, Local Bodies and Bulk Waste Generators to extend their cooperation in ensuring proper source segregation, scientific processing and safe disposal of solid waste for maintaining a clean and sustainable environment in Himachal Pradesh. He further emphasised that burning, burying, dumping or littering of waste into drains, water bodies or open public spaces is strictly prohibited under law.

Under Rule 4 of the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026 and Article 51A(g) of the Constitution of India, every individual, commercial establishment, school and government department has a fundamental duty to segregate waste at source and safely hand over the same for appropriate processing and disposal. It was further informed that, in compliance with the directions of the Hon'ble Supreme Court, the Deputy Commissioner, in coordination with Local Bodies, has been directed to identify Bulk Waste Generators within six weeks, following which Local Bodies will issue formal written notices to all identified BWGs. Any BWG failing to segregate, process or manage its waste in compliance with the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026 will face temporary disconnection of electricity and water supply issued by the District Collector's Special Cell.

Implementation in Rural Areas

It was further informed that effective implementation of the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026 is equally important in rural areas. Gram Panchayats and Rural Local Bodies shall play a key role in ensuring door-to-door collection, source segregation, proper handling and scientific processing of solid waste generated by rural households, shops, institutions and other establishments. Rural households have also been encouraged to segregate wet and dry waste at source and to adopt appropriate practices for processing of biodegradable waste, including home composting wherever feasible. Special attention shall also be given to preventing open dumping and burning of waste in villages, along roadsides, drains, water bodies and other public places.

Engaging Students and Educational Institutions

The Secretary also highlighted the important role of students in ensuring effective implementation of waste segregation at the household level. The Department of School & Higher Education is integrating theoretical as well as practical Solid Waste Management modules into the academic curriculum. Students shall also be trained as“Household Supervisors” to encourage their families to practise 100% waste segregation at home, with periodical audits in this regard to be submitted to the concerned District Collectors.

Oversight, Audits, and Monitoring

It was further informed that detailed audits of waste processing facilities covering source segregation, waste processing, disposal and utilisation of waste shall be carried out on a daily basis and interstate movement of waste shall also be monitored.

The Government of Himachal Pradesh, vide notification dated 09.04.2026, has constituted the State Level Committee and District Level Implementation Committees, which have been mandated to oversee, enforce and ensure effective implementation of the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026 across all urban, rural and special notified jurisdictions within the State. (ANI)

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