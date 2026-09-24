Uddhav Thackeray Demands Special Session On Maharashtra Drought Situation

Uddhav Demands Immediate Action, Slams Govt Response

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday demanded that the Maharashtra government immediately declare drought on a taluka-wise basis, convene a special session of the state legislature and create a dashboard detailing relief measures for farmers, saying the government should“look at the drought” rather than wait for favourable predictions or assessments.

Addressing a press conference, Thackeray criticised the Maharashtra government over the drought-like situation in several parts of the state and questioned the pace of crop-loss assessments, compensation, loan waivers and water-supply measures.“Don't look at the almanac, look at the drought. The government should declare it taluka-wise. Take a session quickly in the second week. There is a great need for it,” Thackeray said.

Call for Transparency with 'Drought Dashboard'

He demanded that the government establish a dedicated drought dashboard containing details of assistance announced and disbursed, crop-loss assessments, loan waivers and water and fodder availability.“There should be a dashboard regarding the drought. In which it should be given through the dashboard - how many farmers were given loan waiver last year and what are the plans for loan waiver for farmers this year. How many panchnamas have been done so far? How much help has reached how many farmers? From last year's farmers' fund, how much has been spent so far, on how many farmers - this information should be given via dashboards,” he said.

Thackeray said Maharashtra was facing a combination of unseasonal rainfall and drought-like conditions, claiming that farmers had suffered crop and orchard losses and were facing mounting debt.“Maharashtra is going through a natural calamity of unseasonal rain and drought. Last year the crops rotted, many farmers' orchards were destroyed,” he said.

He also questioned the implementation of the relief package announced by the state government last year.“Last year the government announced a package of 21 thousand crores. Tell us how much aid from that actually reached the farmers?” he asked.

Thackeray criticised the government over the timing of crop-loss panchnamas, saying farmers needed immediate assistance.“They had said they will start panchnama from 5th Oct, why wait so long? Today's news is that they will take a decision in 2-3 days in the cabinet, why are you taking so long then? Do you have anything to do with the farmers' pain or not?” he said.

State Government Announces Relief Measures

The state government, however, has since announced measures to expedite the assessment and relief process. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on September 22 announced the formation of a Cabinet sub-committee headed by Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule to monitor the drought-like situation and take relief decisions. The government also ordered crop-loss assessments and said drinking water and fodder would receive priority.

Fadnavis had said the state would not wait for central assistance to take necessary measures and that a preliminary notification regarding drought mitigation was expected shortly. The government also said ministers and legislators would visit affected areas to assess the situation on the ground.

Thackeray Dismisses 'Tours', Demands Concrete Action

Thackeray, however, said government tours alone would not address the problems faced by farmers.“There is news that CM and DyCM went to the dam. Photos came. The farmer is saying, give us water? When I went, I had nothing in my hands, what could I do? Don't just do tours,” he said.

He demanded urgent action on water-supply schemes in drought-affected regions including Solapur, Sambhajinagar and Vidarbha.“In Solapur, Sambhajinagar, Vidarbha, water supply schemes should be started quickly. Call the representatives of all parties and discuss. Don't just talk in the air, a session should be held. It is a natural calamity, all parties should come,” Thackeray said.

Loan Waivers and Crop Insurance

He also raised the issue of farm loan waivers and demanded that the government publish the number of farmers who received waivers last year and the number expected to benefit this year.“When I was there, I had done a loan waiver. Farmers themselves used to say that loan waiver had happened. How many people's loans were waived last year? This year, how many farmers are on the list for loan waiver, they should declare it - this is our demand,” he said.

Thackeray further criticised the crop insurance mechanism, alleging that farmers had faced difficulties in getting compensation for crop losses.“After the Rs 1 crop insurance scheme was cancelled, more than half of the farmers have suffered losses anyway. There are about one and three quarter lakh farmers. The crop insurance company people do not accept the farmer's loss. They are guilty, they should be punished,” he said.

He also demanded that the government ensure assistance reaches farmers within a fixed timeframe.“Whatever help is announced from the legislature, at least within 45 days the help should reach the farmers. The old loan is still on their head, give priority to drinking water and fodder scarcity,” Thackeray said.

Broader Criticisms and Warning of Social Consequences

The Shiv Sena (UBT) chief also criticised the government over the Ladki Bahin scheme, alleging that lakhs of names had been removed, and linked the issue to his broader demand for transparency in welfare schemes.“In Ladki Bahin scheme, these people have removed lakhs of names. My farmer is not so bogus that he will run away abroad. You are searching for bogus,” he said.

Thackeray also said the government should focus on drinking water and fodder for livestock, besides ensuring credit availability for farmers.“Just as you do site visits for cashews and almonds, also arrange fodder and water for the solution of cows and bulls. Do a comprehensive loan waiver. Give us all information on dashboards. Some banks refuse loans. Do you give loans to the tired and pending people, will you give to farmers, the government should declare it,” he said.

He warned that prolonged drought conditions could have serious social consequences, including farmer suicides, and urged the administration to act quickly.“The side effect of drought can be suicide, the government should answer this, should pay attention to it. Don't just call us opposition, we are concerned about the farmers,” he said.

Sena (UBT) to Tour Affected Areas

He also announced that his son and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray would visit affected areas, followed by his own tour.“Aditya will leave for the tour in two days, I myself will also go, wherever there is drought,” he said.

Thackeray reiterated his demand for a special session, saying decisions announced in the legislature should translate into concrete action.“I am demanding a special session because whatever is said in the session, they will have to do it, otherwise breach of privilege action can be taken,” he said.

He also urged the government to involve opposition parties and officials in the response, saying drought relief required coordinated action rather than political confrontation.“Not only ministers in the government but all officers should also be present. After Aditya goes and comes, I will go. Wherever needed, we will go. I will talk to the taluka chiefs to start farmer help immediately,” he said.

The Maharashtra government has maintained that it is taking immediate steps to address the drought-like situation. Fadnavis has said the Cabinet sub-committee will review the situation weekly and oversee mitigation measures, while the state is also preparing information required to seek assistance from the Centre.

Thackeray, meanwhile, called on the government to prioritise the immediate needs of farmers, particularly water, fodder, crop-loss compensation and debt relief.“The double engine government is only emitting dust and smoke. Guardian Ministers fight over flag hoisting. Just have cashews and almonds once and go to the farmers and take decisions there. Ours is Shiv Sena, not Shah-Sena. Direct help is not reaching our farmers,” he said. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)