Bigg Boss Telugu 10: Varshini-Aman Clash Over Captaincy Contender Task, Tensions Rise

Bigg Boss Telugu 10 sees tensions rise as Varshini and Aman clash during the captaincy contender task. Their heated face-off adds another dramatic twist to the latest episode of the reality show.

Bigg Boss Telugu 10 Day 17 saw some really interesting tasks. Rohit and Trigun lost their captaincy contender spots during the temptation round. Meanwhile, Bigg Boss conducted intense captaincy tasks between Varshini and Aman, and Sudheer and Srishti.

Also read:Thicker-Looking Hair in 5 Minutes? Try This Easy DIY Castor Oil Treatment at Home

Debjani, Naresh, and Ram Prasad shared a funny conversation initially. Trigun pointed out that captain Jhansi shows bias in some matters. He also mentioned how Naresh overcame his physical weakness to reach this stage and stands as an inspiration. Trigun strongly objected to some housemates calling Naresh 'Pottodu' (shorty).

Also read:Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Enters Ice Cream Market With Bombay Creamery Starting at Just Rs 10

Ram Prasad found out about this discussion while Debjani and Varshini were right there. Ram Prasad told everyone to stop calling Naresh 'Pottodu' because Trigun is making an issue out of it. Varshini quickly reacted and said they use that word purely out of love. She explained the clear difference between calling someone affectionately and insulting them. Later, Varshini and Aman jumped into the swimming pool for their captaincy task. They had to grab bags and throw them onto branches set up by Bigg Boss.

Also read:Love & War: Ranbir Kapoor's First Look REVEALED, Bloodied Arm And Vintage Avatar Steal Spotlight

The rule was simple: whoever throws the most bags wins the game. Varshini and Aman got totally physical during the bag-throwing process. Varshini pulled Aman's t-shirt, and Aman locked her with both hands in a tight hug. Aman finally won the task. He then gave tension to Rohit in the temptation round and kicked him out of the captaincy race. Some housemates discussed Aman's victory later. Trigun, Rohit, and others agreed that Aman did not lock Varshini intentionally, as she got physical first.

Also read:Toxic OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Yash's Action Film After? Latest Update

Varshini watched the boys discussing the task and passed a sharp comment. She said, "Look at the fuss they are making after winning against a woman." After this drama, Sudheer and Srishti faced off in the next task. Srishti won the game and became a captaincy contender. She used her tension temptation power to give tension to Trigun, completely removing him from the captaincy race.

Also read:Bigg Boss Former Contestant Renu Sudhi Under ICU After 5th Chemo Session - Here's What We Know