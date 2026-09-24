Artificial Intelligence In Retail Market Size, Growth, 2034

The global artificial intelligence in retail market size was valued at USD 13.39 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 17.98 billion in 2026 to USD 190.31 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 34.3% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2034. North America dominated the artificial intelligence in retail market with a market share of 38.4% in 2025.

Artificial intelligence (AI) in retail refers to the use of AI technologies such as machine learning, computer vision, natural language processing, and predictive analytics to improve retail operations and customer experiences. AI helps retailers automate processes, personalize product recommendations, optimize inventory, forecast demand, enhance customer service, and prevent fraud. The artificial intelligence in retail market includes software, platforms, and AI-enabled services adopted by online and offline retailers to increase efficiency, reduce costs, and drive sales growth.

2025 Market Size: USD 13.39 Billion 2026 Market Size: USD 17.98 Billion 2034 Projected Market Size: USD 190.31 Billion Forecast Period: 2026-2034 Base Year: 2025 Market CAGR (2026-2034): 34.3%

Largest Regional Market (2025): North America North America Market Share (2025): 38.4% Fastest-Growing Region: Europe Europe CAGR (2026-2034): 31.8%

By Offerings Leading Segment: Solutions Market Share in 2025: 68.7% By Type Fastest growing segment: Online CAGR: 31.2% (2026-2034) By Technology Leading Segment: Machine Learning and Deep Learning Market Share in 2025: 61.5% By Deployment Model Fastest growing segment: Cloud CAGR: 31.6% (2026-2034) By Applications Leading Segment: Predictive Merchandising Market Share in 2025: 24.6%

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Agentic AI Automates Multi-Step Retail Transactions

Artificial intelligence in retail market analysis shows that the need for more convenient shopping journeys is shifting AI systems from answering product questions toward agents that can complete multiple steps from product discovery to purchase. Walmart's 2025 Sparky assistant supported product search, comparison, recommendations, and shopping-list creation, while its agentic systems were being developed to handle shopping journeys through checkout. This transition enables retailers to reduce friction across complex shopping tasks and create more autonomous customer experiences.

Computer Vision Automates Shelf Availability Monitoring

Store-level inventory complexity is shifting retail AI toward computer-vision systems that continuously identify empty shelves, misplaced products, and inventory gaps. Google Cloud reports that Simbe's AI-powered retail platform combines computer vision, sensors, RFID, and an inventory robot, with participating retailers achieving over 98% on-shelf availability. This transition gives store teams real-time visibility into shelf conditions and supports faster corrective action without relying entirely on manual checks.

AI-Based Price Optimization and AI-Powered Demand Forecasting Drive Market

Complex product assortments and frequent promotional campaigns create a need for faster, data-driven pricing decisions. AI platforms analyze sales patterns, seasonal factors, and promotion performance to help retailers adjust prices and campaign strategies. Microsoft currently identifies price and promotion optimization as a core retail AI application, including optimization of seasonal promotion performance. This capability expands demand for AI software that supports dynamic pricing, promotion planning, and merchandising decisions.

Frequent changes in consumer preferences, local events, and seasonal buying patterns make accurate demand planning more complex for retailers. AI forecasting tools combine sales information with localized and real-time signals to improve assortment and inventory decisions. Microsoft's retail solutions apply predictive demand forecasting to create hyperlocal assortments and align supply with customer requirements. Such applications expand demand for AI analytics platforms that support forecasting, replenishment, and inventory planning.

Poor Data Quality and Legacy System Integration Restrain Market Expansion

Incomplete, inconsistent, or outdated customer and transaction data can weaken the accuracy of AI models used for forecasting, personalization, and retail decision-making. Data-cleaning and standardization requirements can increase implementation effort and reduce confidence in AI-generated outputs. Such data limitations can delay adoption and restrict the effectiveness of retail AI solutions.

Older point-of-sale, inventory, ERP, and customer-management systems may lack the interfaces needed to connect smoothly with modern AI platforms. Extensive customization and data integration work can increase deployment time and technology costs for retailers. This integration burden can slow AI adoption, particularly across retailers operating complex legacy technology environments.

AI-Powered Customer Service and AI-Based Fraud Detection Offer Growth Opportunities

Customer-experience platforms, AI providers, and retail technology companies can deploy intelligent assistants for product queries, order support, returns, and post-purchase service. Microsoft offers retail AI capabilities that support customer and employee interactions across retail workflows. Subscription-based AI assistants, service modules, and enterprise integrations create recurring revenue opportunities for technology providers, contributing to artificial intelligence in retail market growth.

Payment providers and cybersecurity companies can apply AI to identify suspicious transactions, account abuse, and payment fraud across retail environments. Mastercard uses AI-based transaction analysis to strengthen fraud detection across payment environments. Fraud-monitoring platforms, risk analytics, and recurring security services can provide additional revenue streams for retail technology providers.

Regulatory Uncertainty and AI-Driven Cybersecurity Threats Hinder Growth

Evolving rules around AI transparency, consumer protection, discrimination, and accountability require retail technology providers to continually adjust governance and compliance processes. NRF identified regulatory uncertainty and potential litigation as major external concerns among retailers in 2025. These requirements can lengthen deployment cycles and increase legal and compliance costs, making market expansion more complex.

AI-enabled attacks such as sophisticated phishing, identity theft, and automated exploitation create additional security risks for retailers deploying AI across customer-facing and operational systems. NRF described AI as a leading cybersecurity issue for retailers in 2026, while the World Economic Forum highlighted the growing use of AI by threat actors. Higher security requirements can increase monitoring costs and make companies more cautious about scaling AI applications.

The solutions segment accounted for a share of 68.7% in 2025, due to its broad use in retail analytics, automation, personalization, inventory management, and data-driven decision-making across retail operations.

The services segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 30.4% during the forecast period 2026-2034, driven by the increasing need for implementation, integration, customization, consulting, training, and technical support for AI-based retail solutions.

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The online segment accounted for a share of 57.8% in 2025 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 31.2% during the forecast period 2026-2034, owing to the expanding use of e-commerce platforms, personalized digital shopping experiences, online customer engagement, and AI-enabled retail operations.

The offline segment is also expected to support market growth through AI adoption in physical stores, point-of-sale analytics, in-store personalization, inventory management, and technology-enabled customer experiences.

The machine learning and deep learning segment accounted for a share of 61.5% in 2025, supported by its ability to analyze large retail datasets, identify purchasing patterns, improve personalization, forecast sales, and automate complex retail decisions.

The natural language processing segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 31.4% during the forecast period 2026-2034, propelled by its use in conversational commerce, customer-service automation, sentiment analysis, intelligent search, and analysis of unstructured customer data. The Others segment is also expected to support market growth through specialized AI technologies used across retail analytics, automation, and customer engagement.

The cloud segment accounted for a share of 72.4% in 2025 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 31.6% during the forecast period 2026-2034, due to its scalability, flexible access, lower infrastructure requirements, and ability to support real-time AI processing across distributed retail operations.

The on-premises segment is also expected to support market growth through organizations seeking greater control over data, system security, customization, and integration with existing enterprise infrastructure.

The predictive merchandising segment accounted for a share of 24.6% in 2025, owing to its ability to analyze customer preferences, anticipate product demand, optimize merchandise planning, improve inventory decisions, and support personalized product recommendations.

The programmatic advertising segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 31.5% during the forecast period 2026-2034, fueled by automated ad placement, real-time audience targeting, personalized advertising, and data-driven campaign optimization. The Market Forecasting, In-Store Visual Monitoring and Surveillance, Location-Based Marketing, and Others segments are also expected to support market growth through sales prediction, store analytics, security monitoring, targeted promotions, and customer engagement.

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The North American artificial intelligence in retail market accounted for the largest regional share of 38.4% in 2025, while U.S. Census Bureau data indicate that about 20-23% of U.S. businesses are expected to use AI within the next six months as of May 2026, with retail businesses at around 17% expected usage, indicating further scope for AI adoption across retail operations and customer-facing functions.

The U.S. artificial intelligence in retail market is supported by the expected 17% AI usage among retail businesses over the six-month outlook in 2026, while the Canadian artificial intelligence in retail market is supported by Canada's 2026 AI strategy, which targets the creation of 250,000 jobs and a 3% increase in GDP by 2031, alongside broader business adoption of AI technologies.

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Europe's artificial intelligence in retail market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 31.8% during the forecast period 2026-2034, showcasing the fastest-growing regional market, while the European Union targets 75% of companies using cloud computing, big-data analysis, or AI by 2030, creating a broad technology-adoption base for AI-enabled retail operations.

The U.K.'s artificial intelligence in retail market is supported by AI adoption reaching around 35% of businesses in June 2026, while Germany's artificial intelligence in retail market is supported by the EU's 2030 digitalization targets and France's artificial intelligence in retail market is supported by the EU-wide target of 75% business adoption of AI, cloud, or big-data technologies by 2030.

The Asia Pacific artificial intelligence in retail market accounted for a regional share of 24.1% in 2025, while China's 2025 AI strategy targets more than 90% adoption of next-generation intelligent terminals and AI agents by 2030, supporting wider use of AI across retail, e-commerce, and consumer services.

The Japan artificial intelligence in retail market is supported by Japan's 2026 initiatives to accelerate AI and robotics implementation and smart retail technologies, including AI-enabled smart cash registers; the China artificial intelligence in retail market is supported by the target of more than 90% penetration of next-generation intelligent terminals and AI agents by 2030; the South Korea artificial intelligence in retail market is supported by KRW 3.1 trillion in planned regional AI transformation projects during 2026-2030; and the India artificial intelligence in retail market is supported by India's e-commerce GMV target of US$350 billion by 2030 and government-backed AI adoption initiatives for businesses and MSMEs.

The artificial intelligence in retail market is moderately fragmented, with global technology companies, cloud-service providers, retail software vendors, AI platform developers, data analytics companies, and specialized retail-AI startups competing across customer personalization, demand forecasting, inventory management, computer vision, marketing, and intelligent shopping solutions. Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services Inc., Google Inc., IBM Corporation, and NVIDIA Corporation are among the leading players in the artificial intelligence in retail market, collectively accounting for an estimated 30-35% of the global artificial intelligence in retail market share.

Established players compete primarily on AI infrastructure, enterprise integration, data capabilities, platform scalability, security, and breadth of retail applications, while emerging players in the artificial intelligence in retail market ecosystem compete through specialized AI models, generative and agentic AI applications, rapid deployment, vertical-specific solutions, automation, and personalized customer experiences. Current offerings from Microsoft, AWS, NVIDIA, and Salesforce demonstrate competition across AI-powered merchandising, supply-chain optimization, shopping assistants, customer engagement, and store operations.

Accenture Amazon Web Services Inc. Google Inc. Intel Corporation IBM Corporation Microsoft Corporation Numenta Inc. NVIDIA Corporation Oracle Corporation com Inc. SAP SE Sentient Technologies ViSenze Pte Ltd. Others

June 2026: Amazon expanded its artificial intelligence capabilities across retail operations by advancing AI-powered shopping assistants, personalized recommendations, inventory optimization, and automated fulfillment technologies. The initiatives focused on improving customer experience and operational efficiency across its retail ecosystem. May 2026: Walmart expanded its AI-driven retail technology initiatives through enhancements in supply chain automation, customer personalization, and intelligent inventory management solutions. The company focused on improving retail operations using generative AI and predictive analytics. April 2026: Microsoft expanded its retail AI solutions through advancements in Azure AI, Copilot tools, and AI-powered retail applications. The developments focused on helping retailers automate workflows, improve customer engagement, and optimize business decision-making. January 2026: Salesforce expanded its retail AI ecosystem through enhancements to Agentforce and Commerce Cloud AI capabilities. The initiatives focused on AI-powered customer service, personalized shopping experiences, and automated retail processes.