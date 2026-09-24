MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Happy Belly Food Group's Heal Wellness QSR Announces the Grand Opening of its Bayers Lake Location in Halifax, Nova Scotia

September 24, 2026 6:00 AM EDT | Source: Happy Belly Food Group Inc.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 24, 2026) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands, is pleased to announce the grand opening of its 52 nd Heal Wellness (" Heal ") at 218 Chain Lake Drive in the Bayers Lake area of Halifax, Nova Scotia. The new location is operated by Wade Bruce, an existing multi-unit, multi-brand franchisee who already successfully operates multiple Rosie's Burger's locations in Atlantic Canada. This latest opening expands his portfolio with Happy Belly and further strengthens Heal's presence in the region. Heal Wellness is a quick-service restaurant (" QSR ") brand specializing in fresh smoothie bowls, açaí bowls, and smoothies.







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"Heal continues to build strong momentum across Canada as we partner with experienced operators committed to the long-term growth of our brands," said Sean Black, Chief Executive Officer of Happy Belly. " When an existing franchisee chooses to invest more of their own time and capital with us, it reflects confidence built through firsthand operating experience and a shared belief in the opportunity ahead."

"We are pleased to continue growing alongside Wade as he expands his presence in Halifax. This newest Heal location brings our fresh smoothie bowls, açaí bowls, and smoothies to Bayers Lake. Supporting our franchisees as they add locations is an important part of how we build lasting partnerships and scale our business globally."







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Heal Wellness continues to expand across Canada and into the United States as part of Happy Belly's portfolio of emerging restaurant brands. The Company's growth strategy combines new franchise partnerships with continued investment from existing operators, supported by brand-specific operating expertise and a platform designed to help franchisees grow across multiple locations and concepts.

"We are just getting started," said Sean Black.

About Heal Wellness

Heal Wellness was founded with a passion and mission to provide quick, fresh wellness foods that support a busy and active lifestyle. We currently offer a diverse range of smoothie bowls and smoothies. We take pride in meticulously selecting every superfood ingredient on our menu to fuel the body, including acai smoothie bowls, smoothies, and super-seed grain bowls. Our smoothie bowls are crafted with real fruit and enriched with superfoods like acai, pitaya, goji berries, chia seeds, and more.

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About Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") is a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands across Canada.







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Sean Black

Co-founder, Chief Executive Officer

Shawn Moniz

Co-founder, President

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Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-Looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur and include the future performance of Happy Belly and her subsidiaries. Forward-Looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the business plans for Happy Belly described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are posted on .







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Source: Happy Belly Food Group Inc.