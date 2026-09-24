Baku City Circuit Hosts First Mass Running Event

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

For the first time, a mass running event has taken place on the Baku City Circuit, giving hundreds of participants the chance to experience the Formula 1 track from a different perspective.

Around 250 runners took part in the BCC F1 Weekend Run, completing the full six-kilometre lap of the circuit as part of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix programme. Azerbaijan's Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov also joined the event.

The run started at 22:00, with participants following the same direction used by Formula 1 cars during the race weekend. For one evening, the circuit was filled not with racing cars, but with runners making their way around the track.

The BCC F1 Weekend Run was organized to promote an active lifestyle, encourage team spirit and create a sense of community ahead of the Grand Prix. The focus was on participation, mutual support and enjoyment rather than speed or finishing times.

The event also offered participants a chance to see the Baku City Circuit from a completely different angle. Instead of watching the track from the grandstands, they stepped onto the circuit themselves and experienced the atmosphere of the Formula 1 venue up close.

The 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix is taking place in Baku from September 24 to 26.