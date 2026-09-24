Yerevan Does Not Need To 'Sit On Two Chairs', Pashinyan Says

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, responding to a question from a journalist with the Rossiya TV channel on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly in New York, said Yerevan intends to continue pursuing a balanced foreign policy.

"We plan to continue our balanced foreign policy, as we have stated," Pashinyan noted.

Asked about Armenia's further rapprochement with the European Union, he responded to the phrase frequently used in media about attempts to "sit on two chairs."

"Why two chairs? We are sitting on one Armenian chair, so we do not need two," the Armenian prime minister added.

Asked whether he was concerned that European countries might fail to keep their promise to ensure that 99% of Armenian agricultural products have access to the European market, Pashinyan expressed surprise.

"Why should they deceive us? We try to be honest and open with all our partners and hope for reciprocity," the prime minister emphasized.

Earlier, Armenian opposition MP Sevak Khachatryan of the Armenia bloc said that Europe's interest in Armenia was driven exclusively by pragmatic considerations.

Your browser doesn't support video.

Please download the file: video/mp