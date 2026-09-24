Russian Strikes Damage Nova Poshta Sorting Depot In Kyiv

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The company reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"Overnight on September 24, enemy strikes on the Kyiv region destroyed Branch No. 6 and damaged a Nova Poshta sorting depot in Kyiv. None of our employees were injured," the statement said.

The company is currently working to deal with the aftermath. Backup logistics have already been put in place to minimize possible delivery delays.

Russian Banderol drone missile destroys Nova Poshta depot in Dnipro

The company also reported that some shipments were destroyed. Intact parcels are being moved to another location. The branch number and address where they can be collected will be announced later.

The company said it would compensate customers for the declared value of shipments destroyed in the attack.

As reported, a building of Kyiv City Maternity Hospital No. 2 was partially damaged in a Russian attack overnight on September 24. No patients or medical staff were injured.