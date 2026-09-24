Poland Scrambles Military Aircraft Twice In Morning Over Russian Strikes On Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces reported this on X, according to Ukrinform.

“Due to Russian Federation strikes against Ukrainian territory involving air attack assets, military aviation is operating in Polish airspace,” the Command said in its first statement.

In response, the Operational Command activated the necessary forces and assets, including placing ground-based air defense and radar reconnaissance systems on alert.

After the first operation was completed, the military reported that no violation of Polish airspace had been detected.

Later, following new Russian strikes on Ukraine, Polish military aircraft were scrambled again, while ground-based air defense and radar reconnaissance systems were once again placed on alert.

The Operational Command said it was continuously monitoring the situation in Ukraine and that its forces and assets remained ready to respond immediately.

Drone crashes in

As reported by Ukrinform, Russia attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles and drones overnight on September 24.

Photo: Ministry of National Defense