Ukrainian Defense Forces Strike Two Russian Radars, Drone Launch Site

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook.

In temporarily occupied Donetsk, a site used to store, prepare and launch attack drones was struck. Hitting such facilities is one of the priority areas of combat operations by the Defense Forces.

In temporarily occupied settlements of Chekhohrad (formerly Novohrodivka) and Yakymivka in the Zaporizhzhia region, 35N6 Kasta and P-18 radar stations were struck.

The 35N6 Kasta is a Russian mobile all-round surveillance radar designed to detect aerial targets, including those flying at extremely low altitudes, and transmit data to air defense systems.

The P-18 is a mobile long-range early-warning radar operating in the meter wavelength range that was developed during the Soviet era. It is designed to detect aerial targets, determine their coordinates (azimuth and range), and transmit data to users. It is operated by the Russian military as an early-warning asset for air defense.

In temporarily occupied Velyka Bilozerka in the Zaporizhzhia region, a fuel and lubricants depot of Russian forces was struck.

Ukrainian forcesRussian ammunition depot in Huliaipole

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian Defense Forces units also struck Russian UAV command posts, a drone depot of the Rubicon unit, and other facilities of the Russian invading forces.

Illustrative photo: Defense Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU)